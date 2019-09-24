Senator Elizabeth Warren's net worth revealed as the 2020 Presidential Election heats up

The 2020 presidential race is well underway, and while some of the early hopefuls have dropped their bids, there are still a handful of Democratic contenders looking to land on the official ballot.

One of the more prominent candidates, Senator Elizabeth Warren, is putting a lot of effort behind her 2020 bid.

Warren, who is currently a U.S. Senator in Massachusetts, is regarded as one of the more liberal candidates in the current Democratic race. The senator has built her campaign on promising middle-class Americans to fight for their equality.

“Rich guys have been waging class warfare against hard-working people for decades ,” Warren said in her speech announcing her candidacy for president. “ I say it’s time to fight back!”

In February, the senator filed personal financial disclosures for her candidacy which were obtained by The Center for Public Integrity and later revealed on Twitter.

According to the documents, Warren amassed a majority of her wealth from bond and mutual funds -- as well as retirement accounts and book royalties. The politician and former lawyer, along with her husband, also have two real estate properties: a $3 million Victorian in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and an $800,000 condo in Washington, D.C.

Forbes reported the presidential hopeful is worth an estimated $12 million.