Senator Graham says Trump is inclined to sign funding deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is inclined to sign bipartisan legislation to fund the government as long as its provisions on a border wall and bed spaces for illegal immigrants are as he expects, a Republican senator close to the White House said on Wednesday.

"If you can use the money the way he envisions for barriers and there is no limit on bed space in reality, he'd be inclined to take the deal and move on," Senator Lindsey Graham, who said he spoke to Trump on Tuesday night, told reporters.

Graham said Trump would then look elsewhere to find more money to build a wall along the U.S. southern border and was "very inclined" to declare a national emergency to secure the funds.





(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander)