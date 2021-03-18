Senator Jeff Merkley warns of "election Armageddon" if Democrats don't end filibuster

President Biden reignited talk of ending the Senate's controversial filibuster rule. CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss the changes Mr. Biden is backing.

Recommended Stories

  • Piers Morgan’s comments on Meghan and Harry interview trigger record 57,000 Ofcom complaints

    Piers Morgan’s comments about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey have yielded the highest number of Ofcom complaints in the TV regulator’s history. Mr Morgan said on ITV’s Good Morning Britain he “didn’t believe a word” of what Meghan had told the US chat show host about her struggles with mental health, prompting 57,121 complaints for shows on 8 and 9 March. The often-controversial presenter left the show shortly after his comments as Ofcom launched an investigation under its harm and offence rules.

  • House Republicans Vote to End Earmark Ban

    The House Republican conference voted 102 to 84 Wednesday to end a ban on earmarks, which allow lawmakers to designate funds for specific projects within their districts. Banned from Congress during the rise of the tea party in 2011, earmarks have long been associated with questionable spending deals like the infamous “bridge to nowhere” in Alaska, as well as scandals involving corrupt lobbyists. But Democrats, arguing that earmarks would help restore the power of the purse to the legislative branch, plan to bring them back this year, albeit with a new name (“congressionally directed spending”) and a variety of new rules intended to limit the potential for corruption. House Republicans debated the issue behind closed doors, with some speaking in favor of maintaining the ban. Members of the House Freedom Caucus, which is ideologically aligned with the tea party conservative movement, were reportedly strongly opposed to ending it, decrying the practice as “legislative bribery.” “I think we've got $30 trillion in debt and people are tired of the swamp and the GOP should be ashamed of itself, if it jumps headfirst right back into the swamp,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), a member of the caucus, said. But others said that refusing to use earmarks would allow the Biden administration to exert greater influence on spending while putting Republicans at a disadvantage during the budgeting process. “The Democrats want to bring [earmarks] back,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said. “There's a real concern about the administration directing where money goes. This doesn't add one more dollar. I think members here know what's most important about what's going on in their district, not Biden.” The GOP House vote leaves Senate Republicans as the only group that is sticking with the ban, at least for the time being. Senate Appropriations Chairman Patrick Leahy (D-VT) said he is willing to dedicate half of the funds allocated for earmarks to Republicans, but it’s not clear they’re interested in taking him up on the offer. Republican senators voted on a permanent ban on earmarks in 2019, and some have indicated they want to maintain it. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) spoke out against the revival of earmarks last month. “I represent the entire conference and I can tell you the overwhelming majority of the Republican Conference in the Senate is not in favor of going back to earmarks,” he told Fox News. “I’m assuming those people — even if Democrats craft the bill so that those are permitted — will not be asking for them.” Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Becerra Confirmed as HHS Secretary in Narrow Senate Vote

    The Senate on Thursday voted 50-49 to confirm Xavier Becerra as head of the Department of Health and Human Services. Becerra, who served in the House from 1993 to 2017 and then went on to become California’s attorney general, will be the first Latino secretary of HHS. The department — the largest in terms of spending — will play a critical role in the Biden administration’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic and its efforts to reverse some Trump-era policies, expand access to health care and lower costs. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine was the only Republican to back Becerra’s confirmation (and Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono, a Democrat, did not vote). Other Republicans criticized Becerra as a partisan with no public health experience. They also opposed his record of support for abortion rights. Democrats praised Becerra’s experience and blasted the GOP attacks. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Republicans were challenging Becerra’s qualifications and citing his lack of medical experience even though they had supported President Trump’s nomination of Alex Azar, a pharmaceutical executive who also was an attorney and not a medical professional. Becerra, 63, had long advocated for a single-payer health system, but as California’s attorney general he was also a key defender of the Affordable Care Act, leading legal efforts to preserve the Obama health care law. After being nominated by Biden, who has rejected a single-payer system, Becerra said he supports the president’s view that insurance coverage should be expanded by building on Obamacare and creating a Medicare-like public insurance option. Becerra is expected to be sworn in as HHS secretary on Friday. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Biden backs filibuster reform, not elimination

    As debate over what to do with the filibuster rages on in the Senate, President Joe Biden in a TV interview aired Wednesday, said for the first time he backs reforming, rather than scrapping, the long-standing Senate procedure, which essentially allows the minority to block legislation.Biden, who served 36 years in the Senate, told ABC News he supported changing the filibuster rule back to requiring that senators talk continuously on the chamber's floor to hold up a bill, returning it to "what it used to be when I first got to the Senate back in the old days. You had to stand up and command the floor. You had to keep talking."Top Democrats, including the two highest-ranking party members in the Senate, have stepped up rhetoric in recent days about the future of the filibuster, which requires support from 60 of the chamber's 100 members to pass most legislation -- effectively giving power to the minority party in a closely-divided chamber.With the current Senate split 50-50, Democrats have said they may need to do away with the filibuster to pass Biden's priorities, including a bill intended to facilitate voting in elections. This sudden sense of urgency comes as Republican legislatures across the country are trying to limit voting access. Democrats have said this is an effort by Republicans to gain an electoral edge by making it harder for millions of Americans to vote. On Tuesday after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell warned Democrats that ending the long-standing Senate procedure would bring the Democratic president's agenda to a standstill, and threatened to retaliate.McConnell spoke a day after Senator Dick Durbin, the chamber's No. 2 Democrat, said in a floor speech that the filibuster was making a "mockery" of democracy and that Republicans were misusing it to block urgent legislation.Two moderate Senate Democrats - Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin - have opposed doing away with the filibuster, though Manchin has suggested changing the rule to make the parliamentary maneuver more "painful."

  • UConn frosh Paige Bueckers leads women's AP All-America team

    Paige Bueckers came to Connecticut with a lot of hype surrounding her. The freshman guard has lived up to it so far, delivering record-breaking performances and earning a spot on The Associated Press women's basketball All-American team Wednesday. Bueckers received 28 first place votes from the national panel of 30 media members that vote each week in the AP Top 25 poll.

  • The First Big Study On COVID-19 Reinfection Is Here. Here's What It Means.

    Can you get the coronavirus twice? How long do you have immunity? This new report provides a lot of insight.

  • Scoop: Biden finalizes list of nominees for key ambassadorships

    President Biden is reviewing a list of finalists as he prepares to nominate a series of ambassadors to key embassy postings, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: The new president has promised to restore alliances and put diplomacy at the center of his foreign policy, with his ambassadors playing a crucial role in listening to host governments and explaining the administration’s policies.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.It's unclear which posts are on the first list of nominees, but London, Paris and Rome are the most coveted in Western Europe, with postings in China and Japan having the most foreign policy implications.Some final decisions, and announcements, could come as soon as April.The list Biden is considering isn’t exhaustive and doesn’t include all the available openings.Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president, and Cathy Russell, director of the Office of Presidential Personnel, are shepherding the process.The big picture: Biden officials have been tempering expectations among his big-dollar donors, suggesting the president will nominate fewer of them to coveted positions.Wealthy donors are getting nervous they may have already been passed over.Biden will likely draw on so-called political ambassadors — including allies and financial backers — for roughly 30% of the openings.The remaining 70% would go to career Foreign Service Officers.President Trump selected political ambassadors for 44% of his total appointments — higher than the recent 30% norm.What we are watching: Will Biden choose a bold-face name who made a career in business or politics for his China post?Or will he draw on someone with more diplomatic experience — like Nick Burns, a former undersecretary of state for political affairs — to rely on their technical skills?Biden officials also have weighed prominent Republicans — including Cindy McCain and former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) — to highlight the importance of bipartisanship in U.S. foreign policy, Axios reported last month.Richard Blum, the husband of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), has expressed interest in a foreign posting, the New York Times reported.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • EXPLAINER: Why is California Gov. Newsom facing a recall?

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing the possibility that he could be removed by voters in a recall election in the midst of his four-year term. Organizers appear to have sufficient petition signatures to place the election on the ballot, and the vote would likely take place later this year. WHAT IS A RECALL ELECTION?

  • GOP senators demand oversight hearing into Obama FTC’s deal with Google

    Their request comes after reporting by POLITICO showed the FTC declined to act despite evidence of potential legal violations that came to light in the agency’s investigation into the search giant.

  • Allies of Kremlin critic Navalny to stay under house arrest until mid-summer

    A Moscow court has ordered four allies of Alexei Navalny to stay under house arrest for another three months, in the latest move by the Kremlin to clamp down on opposition. Russia has seen widescale anti-government unrest since Mr Navalny, who was poisoned last summer and taken to Germany for treatment, returned to Russia in January and was arrested. The country was roiled by three weeks of nationwide anti-government protests, openly encouraged by Mr Navalny and his team. The demonstrations led to a record 11,000 detentions and authorities are also now pressing charges against Mr Navalny’s most prominent allies in Moscow. His closest associates remain abroad and out of reach for Russian law enforcement. A total of 10 people linked to the opposition figure are facing charges of inciting citizens to break coronavirus restrictions and creating a potential health hazard over their calls for protests. Four of them, including his spokesman Kira Yarmysh and head of the Moscow office Oleg Stepanov, were supposed to be released from house arrest on Thursday, but a court extended the measure until June 23. Ms Yarmysh has been allowed to move to a different address as requested but is still not allowed to go on walks, use the internet or talk to anyone except for her legal team, her lawyer Veronika Polyakova told The Telegraph. “She’s in a complete information vacuum,” Ms Polyakova said. The case against the 10 pro-Navalny figures is being handled by two dozen investigators at Russia’s equivalent of the FBI, which typically deals with high-profile violent crimes. “This investigation has been launched not because there is something to investigate, but for the sole purpose of isolating these people and confining them to their flats,” said Vladimir Voronin, lawyer for politician Lyubov Sobol, another of those arrested. The charges have put the Russian opposition in a bind ahead of parliamentary elections in September. Several members of Mr Navalny’s team, including Ms Sobol, want to run for seats in the Duma elections. But while they can technically still be on the ballot, their canvassing efforts will be severely hampered by their absence from the streets. Mr Navalny himself was moved earlier this week to a notorious prison colony about 120 kilometres east of the Russian capital after a Moscow court last month sentenced him to nearly three years in prison. He was found guilty of breaking the terms of his suspended sentence while he was convalescing from a near-fatal poisoning last year that he blames on the Kremlin. The Kremlin has denied any involvement.

  • State Department announces sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

    The sanctions represent an update to the Hong Kong Autonomy Act.

  • DT Chris Wormley re-signing with Steelers

    The Steelers are bringing back DT Chris Wormley.

  • "He Hit The Game-Winning Shot" - Magic Johnson On Playing Basketball With President Obama

    Earvin "Magic" Johnson gives us his thoughts on this year's NCAA March Madness tournament and shares a story about the time he played basketball with President Barack Obama. #Colbert #MarchMadness #MagicJohnson

  • The Unmitigated Hypocrisy of the Filibuster Busters

    Charles Cooke has written an excellent piece outlining the un-American nature of the anti-filibuster crusade, a Constitution-eroding, radical play to nationalize politics by empowering slim and fleeting majorities to institute wide-ranging, generational policies. But it’s worth talking about the framing of the debate as well, which has been laughably misleading. Here, for instance, is the White House editor at Politico: McConnell could potentially diffuse movement among Ds to entertain filibuster reform by showing give on infrastructure pay fors. But he’s pledging to oppose any tax increases at all and, in the process, letting reform advocates say that the gridlock he warns of is already here. — Sam Stein (@samstein) March 16, 2021 So, in essence, the contention here is that Mitch McConnell has some kind of duty to “diffuse” a situation created wholly by Democrats who threaten to eliminate the filibuster — “reform” is the euphemism for liberals destroying long-held Senate norms — by preemptively acquiescing to their demands before he even knows what they are. Now, I realize reporters often see the world through a left-wing prism, but isn’t there even the slightest bit of curiosity among their readers as to why a filibuster emergency didn’t come up during the Trump years when Democrats were constantly — in unprecedented fashion, even — using the parliamentary tool against the president? Democrats filibustered the GOP when it was running the House, Senate, and presidency; they filibustered a COVID-relief bill and Tim Scott’s criminal-justice bill, just to name two. The Senate GOP had to end debate on judicial nominees and break filibusters 314 times in Trump’s single term. To put that in perspective, every other president in the history of the United States has faced, combined, 244 of those roll-call votes over a filibuster. Yet, here are the obtuse majoritarian offerings of the national political correspondent for McClatchy News: Protections for children of undocumented parents?Need 60 votes. Funding new roads?60 votes. Expanding early voting?60 votes. Lifetime appointment to the highest court in all the land? 50 is just fine.https://t.co/v8aDzWof8v — Dave Catanese (@davecatanese) March 16, 2021 In reality, there are no bills funding new roads or expanding early voting or protecting migrant children. There are boondoggle voting, immigration, and “infrastructure” bills stuffed with policies that should be none of the federal government’s concern. But if Democrats want to compel states to live under centralized rule, well, then yes, they should definitely be asked to hit the 60-vote threshold — at the very least — to make it happen. Then again, just one of the issues that is clearly a matter of federal concern — judicial appointments — only has a simple-majority threshold because Harry Reid, not McConnell, blew up that 60-vote threshold for short-term political gain in 2013 when he thought his party would be running Washington for the foreseeable future. Democrats can, of course, rectify this huge mistake and reinstitute the proper threshold. They have the power to do so right now. It has also become popular to assert that McConnell would likely destroy the filibuster if given a chance. Where is the evidence for this? Republicans enjoyed complete control of the government for two years in 2016–17, and not once did McConnell even threaten to overturn the legislative filibuster when he could have jammed through all kinds of huge bills. Democrats, on the other hand, have shown no inclination to function under any consistent principle in this regard — other than perhaps the quest for power. In 2017, 30 Democrats signed a letter written by Susan Collins defending the filibuster as an imperative tool in maintaining the “deliberative” composure of legislature. Dick Durbin argued in 2018 that abolishing the filibuster “would be the end of the Senate.” Now, the second-highest-ranking senator maintains that “the filibuster has a death grip on American democracy.” Why? Because “Senator McConnell taught me that I was wrong. He managed to use and abuse the filibuster so many times and stopped the Senate in its track.” What in holy hell is Durbin talking about? Republicans haven’t used the filibuster since 2014. What recent bill of theirs has needed to overcome a filibuster? As far as we know, Democrats do not have the 50 votes needed to pass a national minimum-wage increase. Do they have the votes for the “infrastructure” bill? We don’t know. Do they have the votes to push through a tax hike? If so, they don’t need a filibuster, they can use reconciliation. Moreover, it takes preternatural chutzpah for Joe Biden to claim that “democracy” is having a difficult time functioning less than a week after he signed a wholly partisan, nearly $2 trillion Democratic Party wish list. There is a far better argument to be made that the Founders would have recoiled from the thought of that monstrosity being rammed through the legislature without any debate or buy-in from half the states. The real problem with the modern Senate, some of us would argue, isn’t the existence of the filibuster but the existence of reconciliation — which allows for lawmakers to avoid the 60-vote threshold in certain cases. But this debate is contrived by liberals and the media for one purpose only: to empower Democrats to lord over half of the country without any debate or compromise.

  • Miami Beach throws more cops at spring break after shooting, crowd confrontation

    Concerned about spring break crowds and recent crimes that have angered Miami Beach residents, Mayor Dan Gelber said Wednesday that city and police officials are taking steps to maintain order in South Beach ahead of what could be another hectic weekend.

  • Piers Morgan accuses Gayle King of being Harry and Meghan's 'PR mouthpiece' in Twitter rant

    Piers Morgan's Twitter rant comes after Gayle King revealed that Prince Harry told her his recent conversations with his father were "not productive."

  • House passes bill providing pathway to citizenship for Dreamers and those with Temporary Protected Status

    The House on Thursday voted 228-197 to pass the American Dream and Promise Act as part of Democrats' first effort at immigration reform under the Biden administration. Why it matters: Nine Republicans joined Democrats to support the bill that creates a pathway to citizenship for about 2.5 million immigrants living in the U.S. The pathway would be available to those who were brought into the country illegally as children and those who have come for humanitarian reasons. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Under this bill, the Homeland Security Department and the Justice Department would provide permanent resident status to people who meet specific qualifications. It would provide a path to citizenship to immigrants who arrived in the U.S. before Jan. 1, 2021, were under the age of 18 at the time, and meet other criteria. The bill would also offer a pathway to citizenship to immigrants with Temporary Protected Status (TPS), a designation given to those who come from countries in crisis.The big picture: The passage comes as the Biden administration wrestles with the soaring number of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the Southern border. The Border Patrol referred 321 children per day to custody by the Health and Human Services department in the week ending on March 1, according to documents obtained by Axios.What to watch: Democrats hope to get 10 Republican senators to back the legislation and reach the 60-vote filibuster-proof threshold, but they face an uphill battle.Democrats want to use the budget reconciliation process, which allows for bills to pass the Senate with a simple majority, to pass immigration reform.Approximately three-quarters of U.S. adults support granting permanent residency to undocumented immigrants who entered the country as children, according to a Pew Research Center survey.A similar bill previously passed the House with 7 Republican votes. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Several U.S. states sue Biden administration for revoking permit for Keystone XL pipeline

    The lawsuit states that Biden does not have the unilateral authority to change energy policy that the U.S. Congress has set, Paxton said https://bit.ly/3bUFxc0. Biden revoked a permit for the pipeline which would transport 830,000 barrels a day of carbon-intensive heavy crude from Canada's Alberta to Nebraska.

  • House scuttles GOP attempt to boot Swalwell from intel panel

    The House has dismissed a Republican attempt to remove California Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House intelligence panel over his contact more than six years ago with a suspected Chinese spy who targeted politicians in the United States. Democrats scuttled the effort from House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, 218-200, after he forced a vote. Federal investigators alerted Swalwell to their concerns — and briefed Congress — about Fang in 2015, at which point Swalwell says he cut off contact with her.

  • Ron DeSantis makes direct payment to pandemic first responders a Florida stimulus priority

    Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled plans for spending $4.1 billion of Florida's roughly $17 billion from President Biden's stimulus.One of his priorities is the "support and celebration of pandemic first responders," a one-time $1,000 direct payment — totaling $208.4 million — to sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and emergency technicians.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAnother big target: DeSantis wants to spend $1 billion to address sea-level rise over a four-year period. That's on top of state funds already earmarked for "resiliency" projects.“That’s a pretty significant amount of money to be able to address a lot of infrastructure needs as it relates to things like flooding and sea level rise. So, we think it’s a good opportunity to be able to make even more headway and we’re taking advantage of that.”A non-exhaustive list of other proposals includes:$258 million for seaports.$150 million for Florida’s Job Growth Grant Fund.$129 million for a modernized re-employment assistance system.$73 million to fix the state's online unemployment system.$72 million for the behavioral health system.$41.7 million to help the Florida National Guard recruit up to 450 additional service members.$10 million for Alzheimer’s disease research.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.