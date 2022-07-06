Senator Lindsey Graham will not comply with subpoena in Georgia election probe

(Independent)

Attorneys for Senator Lindsey Graham say he will not comply with a subpoena issued to him as part of a Fulton County, Georgia grand jury investigation into former president Donald Trump’s push to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory in the Peach State.

In a statement provided to The Independent, attorneys Bart Daniel and Matt Austin say Fulton County investigators have told them Mr Graham is “simply a witness” and “neither a subject nor target of the investigation” but dismissed the investigation being overseen by Fulton County DA Fani Willis as “all politics”.

The attorneys further accused Ms Willis of conducting a “fishing expedition” and “working in concert with the January 6 Committee in Washington”.

“Any information from an interview or deposition with Senator Graham would immediately be shared with the January 6 Committee,” the attorneys said, though they offered no evidence to support their claims. By law, grand jury investigations are considered secret and prosecutors can face heavy penalties if they disclose information under unauthorised circumstances.

“Senator Graham was well within his rights to discuss with state officials the processes and procedures around administering elections,” they said. “Should it stand, the subpoena issued today would erode the constitutional balance of power and the ability of a Member of Congress to do their job”.

They added that Mr Graham “plans to go to court, challenge the subpoena and expects to prevail”.

