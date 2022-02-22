Senator Marco Rubio discusses Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent moves in Ukraine

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Marco Rubio
    Marco Rubio
    United States Senator

Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to move troops into breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Florida Senator Marco Rubio, a member of the Senate foreign relations and intelligence committees, joins “CBS Mornings” to talk about the latest escalation in tensions.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Beloved Portland Woman June Knightly Mourned After Protest Shooting Nightmare

    InstagramFriends say June Knightly was a curious soul who strived to understand tightly-held beliefs and find common ground between different groups. Over the years, she was involved in the LGBTQ community and dedicated to fighting for racial justice.That made her death over the weekend when a Portland, Oregon, protest was interrupted by gunfire all the more incomprehensible to those who knew her.Known as “T-Rex” to friends, the 60-year-old activist didn’t just speak about social justice issues;

  • Israeli PM: Iran demanding Revolutionary Guards be taken off terror list

    Iran is demanding during the nuclear talks in Vienna that the U.S. remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from a blacklist of foreign terrorist organizations as a condition for a nuclear deal, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday.Why it matters: Bennett used a speech to representatives of U.S. Jewish organizations in Jerusalem to highlight the remaining gaps between the U.S. and Iran as the talks approach the finish line.Stay on top of the latest market trends and e

  • What happens to the 4,000 Nigerians studying in Ukraine?

    Nigeria has the 5th largest delegation of foreign students in Ukraine, but have yet to give specific guidance following new tensions from Russia.

  • China warns nationals of 'worsening' situation in Ukraine

    China is emphasizing a "worsening" situation in Ukraine while stopping short of telling its nationals to leave the country.In a call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday reiterated concerns about the situation in Ukraine, Reuters reported."The situation in Ukraine is worsening," Wang said on the call, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement. "China once again calls on all parties to exercise...

  • Former Army intelligence officer, Senate candidate: Putin is not our friend

    Why is Russia's Vladimir Putin so bold? He is, for all intents and purposes, a dictator.

  • Florida House abortion debate was a rare show of real passion

    No matter what legislators or judges do, we’re sure to hear a lot more impassioned debate about abortion for many sessions to come.

  • Ottawa blockades over, but Canada’s Trudeau says emergency powers still needed

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday emergency powers are still needed despite the progress police have made in stamping out weeks long paralyzing protests by truckers and others angry over Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions.

  • Kyiv residents react to Putin's troop order

    In Kyiv, residents express shock and fear after Russian President Vladimir Putin defied Western threats of sanctions by ordering troops into two Moscow-backed rebel regions of Ukraine, which he recognized as independent.

  • The reality of Texas' new voting law sets in as some voters have trouble casting ballots

    Twenty-eight days, three forms, and several calls -- that's what Pam Gaskin says it took for her to finally be able to cast her ballot in Texas. Texas Republicans passed a sweeping election overhaul bill last year which includes adding new requirements for mail-in voting, expanding access to partisan poll watchers, and banned drive through and 24-hour voting, which was largely utilized by Harris County. Now, with Texas voters heading to the polls for the nation's first primary, the impact of the state's new and strict election law is being felt for the first time.

  • Blazers signing Trendon Watford to multi-year contract

    Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Portland Trail Blazers are signing two-way rookie forward Trendon Watford to a new four-year, $5.8M deal that'll include two non-guaranteed seasons. Blazers are also waiving guard Dennis Smith Jr., who is out ...

  • Cawthorn, Robinson among NC GOP officials to speak at conservative CPAC convention

    With former President Trump set to headline CPAC, will Rep. Madison Cawthorn announce where he’s running for re-election?

  • What's behind Republican Matt Salmon's venomous attack on Arizona teachers?

    Matt Salmon, a Republican candidate for governor, who used to be a solid but rational conservative, has drowned his common sense in the Kari Lake.

  • CPAC announces 2022 agenda, speakers

    Organizers of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) have announced the full agenda and slate of speakers for this year's event, which will give several potential 2024 GOP presidential hopefuls face time with party activists.Former President Trump, who has delivered a keynote address at the event several times in recent years, will again headline the conference with a speech on Saturday.Breakout speeches and sessions will...

  • NFL rumors: Latest update on Patriots' coaching staff changes, Bill O'Brien

    Here's the latest report on the Patriots' offensive coaching staff and whether Bill O'Brien or Adam Gase are in the mix for the offensive coordinator job.

  • Kansas House advances constitutional amendment to gain veto over executive agencies

    If approved in the Senate the amendment would be on the November ballot.

  • Mimicking Donald Trump, far-right lawmakers use personal celebrity to draw in donors

    Individual donors are funding the farthest right members of Congress with little to no help from corporate political action committees.

  • 2022 NFL Free Agency: New roles for Patrick Peterson, Joe Haden in DC

    If the Commanders want to make a splash on defense without breaking the bank, former star cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and Joe Haden may be potential fits.

  • Russian Aluminum Giant Rusal Tumbles on Fresh Sanction Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian aluminum giant with experience of handling U.S. sanctions just took a hammering.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesUnited Co. Rusal International PJSC tumbled as much as 22% in

  • New Orleans Mayor Caught Violating Her Own Mask Mandate at Mardi Gras Ball

    LaToya Cantrell was caught singing karaoke maskless with two other maskless women in 100 short videos taken at the mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball at Gallier Hall.

  • Russian banks imported $5 billion in foreign cash in December -ACRA estimates

    Dollars traditionally dominate such imports which, along with other currencies, many Russians like to hold as a hedge against any drop in the value of the rouble or rise in inflation, both potential outcomes of foreign sanctions. Valery Piven, senior director at ACRA, told Reuters that calculations based on technical reports which banks submit to Russia's central bank each month showed that they had also imported $2.1 billion in foreign banknotes in November. The United States is considering new sanctions against Russia, proposing to cut some of its top banks from dollar transactions and reducing their ability to service dollar-denominated obligations, sources told Reuters.