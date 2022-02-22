Senator Marco Rubio discusses Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent moves in Ukraine

ABC News

Twenty-eight days, three forms, and several calls -- that's what Pam Gaskin says it took for her to finally be able to cast her ballot in Texas. Texas Republicans passed a sweeping election overhaul bill last year which includes adding new requirements for mail-in voting, expanding access to partisan poll watchers, and banned drive through and 24-hour voting, which was largely utilized by Harris County. Now, with Texas voters heading to the polls for the nation's first primary, the impact of the state's new and strict election law is being felt for the first time.