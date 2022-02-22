Senator Marco Rubio discusses Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent moves in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to move troops into breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Florida Senator Marco Rubio, a member of the Senate foreign relations and intelligence committees, joins “CBS Mornings” to talk about the latest escalation in tensions.