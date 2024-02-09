Senator Marx announces re-election bid

Feb. 8—State Sen. Martha Marx, D-New London, announced Wednesday she will run for a second term in November.

"As a career nurse, the one issue that will always be closest to my heart is health care," Marx said in a news release. "During my first term, I fought day in and day out to make options here in Connecticut more affordable and take the needed measures to protect nurses on the job who are working to keep us healthy and safe."

Marx, a former New London city councilor first elected to the General Assembly in 2022, represents the 20th District, which includes Bozrah, East Lyme, Montville, New London, Old Lyme, Old Saybrook, Salem and Waterford.

"Since being elected to the Senate, Martha has focused on expanding access to affordable health care, making the workplace safer and more equitable, and making southeast Connecticut more affordable," the release stated.

Marx, a visiting nurse, also touted her work in tax-cutting legislation, obtaining brownfield remediation grants for New London and Waterford, and protecting open space in Salem.

Marx's announcement drew support from New London Mayor Michael Passero, Montville Mayor Lenny Bunnell and Beth Sabilia, director of the Center for Housing Equity and Opportunity of Eastern Connecticut.