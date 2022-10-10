Senator Menendez Urges Freeze in Arms Sales to Saudis Over Tilt to Russia

1
Steven T. Dennis
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Senate Foreign Relations Chair Robert Menendez urged a freeze on all US cooperation with Saudi Arabia, saying the kingdom’s backing of oil production cuts is helping Russia finance its war on Ukraine.

The New Jersey Democrat said Monday that he would oppose arms sales and other security cooperation with Saudi Arabia over last week’s agreement by OPEC+ to slash crude production by 2 million barrels a day, the largest supply cut since 2020.

Menendez said Saudi Arabia’s support of that production cut will “help underwrite” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine. Russia, a major oil producer, is part of OPEC+.

“There simply is no room to play both sides of this conflict – either you support the rest of the free world in trying to stop a war criminal from violently wiping off an entire country off of the map, or you support him,” Menendez said in a statement. “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia chose the latter in a terrible decision driven by economic self-interest.”

Menendez said he was reacting to Russia’s barrage of missile attacks on civilian infrastructure across Ukraine, which was also condemned Monday by President Joe Biden. Menendez said he would try to block any new cooperation with the Saudi Arabia until it “reassesses its position with respect to the war in Ukraine.”

It was the latest sign of a widening split between the US and Saudi Arabia, which once played a central role in US Middle East policy. Shortly after the OPEC+ decision, members of Congress from both parties called for measures to punish the kingdom, including introducing legislation to remove all US troops and missile defense systems from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has purchased billions of weapons from the US and has commitments to buy billions more. By law, Congress has to be notified of each sale, though in practice the review process is usually a formality.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

