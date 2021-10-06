Senator Mitch McConnell offers Democrats a short-term debt limit extension
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made an offer to Democrats Wednesday that would temporarily extend the government's borrowing ability, avoiding a default on its debts. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang, CBS News' congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and Insider's politics reporter Oma Seddiq join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.