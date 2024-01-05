Senator proposes bill to help Oklahoma schools go phone-free

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma Senator has a plan to reduce issues with discipline, bullying and anxiety in schools; however, the program would require students to give up their cell phones for the entire school day.

Sen. Ally Seifried, R-Claremore, says Senate Bill 1321 will create a pilot program for schools to create phone-free zones.

“I’ve heard from schools who have tried similar policies that students are more engaged [and] I think very quickly we’ll see an impact for our students behaviorally, also academically,” she said, while emphasizing added benefits for teachers.

“We’re asking them to manage the classroom, to police the classroom, make sure students are following policy, and then they’re expected to also try to educate kids. So, giving students and teachers seven hours of focus and quiet time and an environment where there’s no disruption [will be] good.”

If the bill passes, grant-style funding for up to nine middle or high schools will be available to cover the costs of a phone-free environment.

“In the short amount of time I’ve been talking about this, it’s been really heartwarming to hear the positive response from parents, from teachers, saying, our students really need this school psychologist to see the kids and realize the distraction and the negative effects that constant access to social media have had on them and has been reaffirming,” said Seifried.

A provision has been added to the bill to address safety policies and procedures for emergency situations uor other concerns.

The upcoming legislative session is set to start February 5.

