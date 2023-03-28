Senator Rand Paul staffer ‘repeatedly stabbed in broad daylight’ in Washington DC

(Independent)

An aide to Republican senator Rand Paul was “brutally attacked in broad daylight” over the weekend, according to a statement from his office.

Fox 5 DC reported that the city police force had arrested 42-year-old man named Glynn Neal who had just been released from prison, charging him with assault with intent to kill.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington DC,” said Mr Paul on Monday.

“I ask you to join [my wife] Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions.

“We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery.”

According to Fox, prison records show that MR Neal was released from prison on Friday, the day before the stabbing, after a 12-year sentence for using threats to force two North Carolina women into prostitution.

This story is developing and will be updated.