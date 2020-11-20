Senator Rick Scott Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Mairead McArdle
·1 min read

Senator Rick Scott has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office announced Friday.

The Florida Republican, who will turn 68 next month, came into contact with an unidentified individual on Friday of last week who later tested positive, Scott’s office said. Scott took several rapid tests that came back negative, but a more reliable nasal swab test came back positive Friday morning.

“After several negative tests, I learned I was positive this morning,” Scott said in a statement. “I am feeling good and experiencing very mild symptoms. I will be working from home in Naples until it is safe for me to return to Washington, D.C.”

Scott urged the public to Â take steps to “protect yourselves and others,” including wearing masks, socially distancing, and quarantining if necessary.

“As we approach Thanksgiving, we know this holiday will be different this year,” Scott said. “But, listen to public health officials and follow their guidance. We will beat this together, but we all have to be responsible. … I pray that by next Thanksgiving, COVID-19 will be a thing of the past.”

Earlier this week, another Republican senator, Chuck Grassley, 87, said he had tested positive for the coronavirus and would be quarantining.

More from National Review

Latest Stories

  • Illinois Sen. Duckworth says 'silence is deafening' from Republicans on Trump's election maneuvers

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth reacted with “utter disgust” to reports that President Trump has invited Michigan Republican legislative leaders to the White House.

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • Explosion at gas pipeline in Egypt's Sinai causes fire

    An explosion at a natural gas pipeline in Egypt's restive northern Sinai Peninsula caused a fire but little other damage and there were no casualties, a senior military official said. Gen. Mohamed Abdel Fadil Shousha, in charge of the northern part of the peninsula, said all the pipeline valves were promptly sealed off to control the fire that erupted after Thursday's blast. The Islamic State group posted a statement on its website claiming responsibility for the explosion.

  • My Cousin Vinny director responds to Rudy Giuliani

    "I regard Giuliani's praise of ‘My Cousin Vinny’ as generous from the man who is currently giving the Comedy Performance of the Year," director Jonathan Lynn told The Hollywood Reporter

  • 'Too soon' to let Boeing 737 MAX fly again, say families of Lion Air crash victims

    Some of the relatives of victims of a fatal Boeing 737 MAX crash in Indonesia have slammed a decision by U.S. aviation authorities to allow the jets to return to the skies, saying the move comes too soon. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday lifted a flight ban on Boeing's 737 MAX imposed after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people within five months in 2018 and 2019. Two years after the plane operated by Indonesia’s Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea, killing all 189 on board, the tragedy is still raw.

  • Biden says the Trump White House won't give him COVID stockpile information. Here it is.

    President-elect Joe Biden blasted the Trump administration Wednesday for refusing to share information needed to help his incoming team battle the coronavirus pandemic, including information on supplies in the national stockpile.

  • Michigan militia planned 'weeklong series of televised executions' as part of kidnapping plot, prosecutors say

    Members of a Michigan militia group had more planned than just kidnapping the state's governor.Last month, the FBI discovered a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and try her for "treason," arresting 14 militia members allegedly involved in the effort. But beyond that task, court filings also reveal the men planned to publicly execute other public officials, or if all else failed, burn down the state house entirely, ABC7 Chicago reports.While just 14 men have been arrested in the plot so far, they had a "Plan B" that "involved a takeover of the Michigan capitol building by 200 combatants who would stage a week-long series of televised executions of public officials," ABC7 reports. Plan C involved burning down the statehouse with its legislators locked inside, "leaving no survivors," ABC7 continues. These plots all unfolded as Whitmer and Michigan's government implemented lockdowns to stop the spread of COVID-19.The conspirators also allegedly planned to kidnap Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D), the FBI reported last month. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker told reporters this week he gets threats daily. Still, some of the men arrested have gotten bond reductions and are now free.Michigan militia members and other opponents of COVID-19 lockdowns have repeatedly protested in front of the Michigan statehouse — and in one case stormed into it, with many protesters carrying guns.More stories from theweek.com U.S. executes 8th inmate this year, after Justice Barrett, other Supreme Court conservatives lift stay 5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's election denial Cybersecurity czar fired by Trump reportedly set up a Trump-proof line of succession

  • South Carolina schedules execution but doesn't have drugs

    The state of South Carolina has scheduled what could be its first execution in nearly a decade, but corrections officials say they don't have any lethal injection drugs to carry it out. The State Supreme Court set a Dec. 4 execution date for Richard Bernard Moore, a 55-year-old man who has spent 19 years on death row after he was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg. The condemned man’s attorneys are seeking to stay the execution, citing the dangers of the coronavirus pandemic to those involved in the execution and its witnesses.

  • Rudy Giuliani said someone should 'cut the head off' the Democrats while making a throat-slashing gesture on Fox News

    Trump's personal defence lawyer made the wild, baseless claim that an election company in Germany helped Biden cheat in the presidential election,

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Amid coronavirus spike, pressure grows on U.S. agency to approve Trump-to-Biden transition

    A little-known agency that keeps the U.S. federal bureaucracy running is the biggest impediment to new efforts to fight the coronavirus outbreak, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden said on Wednesday. "There's a whole lot of things that we just don't have available to us," Biden said, including real-time data on personal protective equipment and the distribution plan for COVID-19 vaccines. Emily Murphy, administrator of the General Services Administration, must "ascertain" the winner of the Nov. 3 presidential election between Biden and Republican President Donald Trump.

  • Azerbaijani leader hails handover of region ceded by Armenia

    Azerbaijan's president declared Friday that his forces have taken control of the Aghdam region, a territory ceded by Armenia in a cease-fire agreement that ended the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. The truce, brokered by Russia last week, stipulated that Armenia hand over control of some areas its holds outside Nagorno-Karabakh’s borders to Azerbaijan. Aghdam is the first one to be turned over.

  • An attorney leading Trump's attempt to subvert the election results is a longtime QAnon supporter

    Powell has made groundless claims of a plot to steal the election from Trump. It is not the first time she's spread conspiracy theories.

  • Biden admin's gun buybacks will be nothing more than gun confiscation: Colion Noir

    Gun rights activist Colion Noir reacts on ‘Fox & Friends’ to Biden’s gun control plan.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Biden says he will not pursue a national lockdown as part of his COVID-19 response: 'I am not going to shut down the economy, period'

    The notion of Biden shutting down the economy was a repeated talking point from President Donald Trump's campaign.

  • UN climate chief: Pledges by big polluters boost Paris hopes

    The U.N.’s climate chief says deadlines set by some of the world’s top polluters to end greenhouse gas emissions, along with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s pledge to take Washington back into the Paris accord, have boosted hopes of meeting the pact’s ambitious goals. The agreement signed in the French capital five years ago aims to keep global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) — ideally no more than 1.5 C (2.7 Fahrenheit) — compared to pre-industrial times by the end of the century. “These announcements are really extraordinary,” Patricia Espinosa, head of the U.N. climate office, told The Associated Press.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Bullying inquiry finds UK interior minister Patel broke rules: BBC

    An inquiry looking into allegations of bullying by Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel has concluded that she "unintentionally" broke the rules on ministers' behaviour, the BBC and other media reported on Thursday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked officials to carry out an inquiry to “establish the facts” in March after allegations were raised against the interior minister. It came after Philip Rutnam, Britain’s top official in the interior ministry, resigned saying he had become the "target of a vicious and orchestrated campaign against him" which, he alleged, Patel was involved in.

  • Will Trump and Fox News turn from allies to enemies?

    Is the nation's most influential news network primed to be added to President Trump's long list of adversaries?