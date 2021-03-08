Senator Roy Blunt Announces He Will Not Run for Reelection

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brittany Bernstein
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Senator Roy Blunt (R., Mo.) announced Monday he will not seek reelection in 2022.

“After 14 general election victories — three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections — I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year,” said Blunt, who is the ranking Republican member of the Senate Rules Committee.

“In every job Missourians have allowed me to have, I’ve tried to do my best. In almost 12,000 votes in the Congress, I’m sure I wasn’t right every time, but you really make that decision based on the information you have at the time,” the 71-year-old senator said in his announcement.

Blunt, who was first elected to the Senate in 2010, is the fifth Republican senator to announce he will retire rather than seek reelection next year. He joins Senators Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Rob Portman of Ohio, Richard Shelby of Alabama and Richard Burr of North Carolina, all of whom have announced they will not run again as Republicans look to reclaim control of the now-evenly divided Senate.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Roy Blunt becomes fourth Republican senator to announce retirement since Biden inauguration

    Seat is expected to stay with the Republicans

  • Sen. Roy Blunt won't run for reelection, complicating Republicans' bid to re-take the Senate

    Blunt is the fifth veteran Republican senator to avoid a re-election race in 2022, joining Rob Portman, Pat Toomey, Richard Shelby, and Richard Burr.

  • GOP Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri won’t seek reelection in 2022

    Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri will not seek a third term in the U.S. Senate, he said Monday in a surprise announcement.

  • Apple's Long-Rumored Mixed Reality Headset To Launch In 2022: Analyst

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) plans to launch its long-rumored mixed reality headset in the middle of next year, followed by augmented reality glasses by 2025, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, MacRumors reported Sunday. What Happened: In a research note, Kuo said that Apple’s MR/AR product roadmap includes three phases comprising of helmet type by 2022, glasses type by 2025, and contact lens type by 2030-2040. The mixed reality headset will be equipped with Sony Corporation’s (NYSE: SNY) Micro-OLED displays and several optical modules for a “see-through AR experience”, while also being able to offer a VR experience, as per the analyst. Kuo added he expects the mixed reality headset to be priced at around $1,000 in the U.S. The augmented reality glasses will focus on providing a ‘mobile + AR experience’ than the mixed reality headset. See also: How To Buy Apple Stock Further, the analyst projects Apple will launch “contact lenses” at some point after 2030. Why It Matters: It was reported in January that Apple’s virtual reality headset with the working name N301 is in a prototype stage, while the glasses dubbed N421 are at a nascent stage known as “architecture.” The VR headset is expected to compete against Facebook Inc.’s (NASDAQ: FB) Oculus and Sony’s PlayStation VR, among others. The analyst’s views also assume significance as Apple has quietly been working on pushing into the virtual reality and augmented space for years. Apple confirmed its acquisition of a VR live-streaming startup called NextVR in May 2020 and followed it up with the acquisition of Spaces in August. See Also: Apple Will Lose Top US Podcast Listenership Spot to Spotify This Year: eMarketer NextVR provides sports and content for VR and AR headsets, including those made by its rivals. Spaces is a virtual reality startup that blends avatars into videoconferences. Price Movement: Apple closed almost 1.1% higher on Friday at $121.42. Read Next: Apple Discontinues the iMac Pro Latest Ratings for AAPL DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021RBC CapitalAssumesOutperform Jan 2021DA DavidsonMaintainsBuy Jan 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple Discontinues The iMac ProFortnite Row Aftermath: Arizona House Passes Bill That Will Require Apple, Google To Let App Developers Chose Outside Payments Systems© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Republican Sen. Roy Blunt says he won't run for re-election next year

    Sen. Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican, said Monday he will not run for re-election next year. Blunt is the latest of a handful of GOP senators who have announced that they will not seek another term, including Rob Portman of Ohio and Richard Shelby of Alabama. Blunt announced his decision in a video.

  • Curry sinks final shot, tops Conley for second 3-point title

    Stephen Curry shot his way to another 3-point title and Domantas Sabonis made sure the Skills Challenge still belongs to the bigs. Then Portland’s Anfernee Simons sealed his final, winning dunk with a kiss. Curry, the Golden State Warriors superstar, provided a dramatic preview for his seventh All-Star Game appearance when he sank his final 3-pointer to edge Utah's Mike Conley for the title on Sunday night.

  • Meghan Markle Says Prince Harry Taught Her to Curtsy Literally RIGHT Before Meeting the Queen

    OMG, the pressure.

  • WandaVision Boss: Casting X-Men's Pietro Was a 'Question Mark for a Very Long Time,' There Was No 'Plan B'

    “Recasting” WandaVision‘s Pietro with what at least looked like the X-Men movies’ version of same was easier typed than done, says the hit Disney+ series’ head writer. At the very end of WandaVision‘s fifth episode of nine, a tense moment between the titular marrieds was interrupted by a knock at the front door. Their unexpected […]