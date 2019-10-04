Senator says he was blocked by Trump from telling Ukraine foreign aid was coming

SHEBOYGAN, Wisconsin — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says he was blocked by President Donald Trump from telling Ukraine's president that U.S. aid was on its way amid accusations Trump was withholding it until the eastern European nation investigated his political rival.

Trump rejected Johnson's request in August after also refusing in May to back new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the Oshkosh Republican told reporters Friday.

“I was surprised by the president’s reaction and realized we had a sales job to do,” Johnson said during a constituent stop in Sheboygan. “I tried to convince him (in August) to give me the authority to tell President Zelensky that we were going to provide that. Now, I didn’t succeed."

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks with members of the media before meeting with the Middleton Chamber of Commerce at Serendipity Labs in Madison, Wis., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. Johnson Thursday that there was nothing wrong with President Donald Trump asking China and the Ukraine to investigate former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden and his son. More

Johnson told reporters Trump said he was considering withholding the aid because of alleged corruption involving the 2016 U.S. election. Johnson stood by the president, saying he was sympathetic to his concerns and didn't see any bad motives on his part.

"What happened in 2016? What happened in 2016? What was the truth about that?” Johnson said about Trump's concerns.

With his comments Friday, Johnson made clear that he was aware of allegations Trump was withholding aid to Ukraine for political reasons weeks before the public knew.

Trump, who faces a fast-moving impeachment inquiry over the matter, has denied the claim and Johnson has defended the president — but Johnson's story helps House Democrats confirm a key aspect of the probe.

Johnson was part of a delegation that attended Zelensky’s inauguration in May. He and others briefed Trump on the inauguration and urged Trump to back Zelensky but the president resisted the idea, Johnson said Friday.

President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York on Sept. 25, 2019. More

“We all went in there having come in from the inauguration and, you know, we were trying to encourage the president to show a great deal of support,” Johnson said. “Oval Office visit, appoint an ambassador who could be appointed quickly on a bipartisan basis — because we came back from meeting President Zelensky pretty confident, pretty encouraged that he really does understand what his mandate is and he’s dedicated to fulfilling it."

Trump was not receptive to the message from the delegation, which included Johnson, Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union; and Kurt Volker, the State Department special envoy to Ukraine at the time. Volker stepped down last week and testified behind closed doors Thursday as part of the impeachment inquiry.

Johnson told the Wall Street Journal on Friday that Sondland told him that Ukraine would appoint a prosecutor who would, as Johnson put it, work to "get to the bottom of what happened in 2016 — if President Trump has that confidence, then he’ll release the military spending."

“At that suggestion, I winced,” Johnson told the Wall Street Journal. “My reaction was: Oh, God. I don’t want to see those two things combined.”

He said he asked Trump about it and the president denied it.

"He said — expletive deleted — ‘No way. I would never do that. Who told you that?'” Johnson told the Wall Street Journal.

In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Johnson said the call lasted 10 to 15 minutes and Trump said he was holding the money back because of corruption concerns.