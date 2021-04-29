Senator Scott calls for unity in discussions on race

Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina responded to President Biden’s address Wednesday evening, saying that finding common ground is key in discussions of race. “I know what it feels like to be pulled over for no reason, to be followed around a store while I’m shopping,” Scott said.

  • Biden tells transgender Americans ‘your president has your back’

    President Biden called on Congress to get the Equality Act legislation to his desk to protect the rights of LGBTQ Americans.

  • Floyd's brother, other families, talk to Sen. Scott

    Ben Crump and family members of Black Americans killed at the hands of law enforcement met Thursday with South Carolina Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott, the GOP's only Black senator, more than a week after Derek Chauvin's murder conviction. (April 29)

  • The Idaho Way: Sexual misconduct hearing marks a sad, cruel day for Idaho Legislature

    The Idaho Way is a weekly roundup of opinions, commentary and your views from around the region brought to you by the Opinion editor of the Idaho Statesman.

  • Brazil backs away from the virus brink, but remains at risk

    For most of this month, intensive care units across Brazil were at or near capacity amid a crush of COVID-19 patients, and sedatives needed to intubate patients dwindled. It has ceased to be the virus’ global epicenter, as its death toll ebbed and was overtaken by India’s surge. The number of states with ICU capacity above 90% has slipped to 10, from 17 a month ago, according to data from the state-run Fiocruz medical research institute.

  • Australians stuck overseas 'abandoned' by their own country

    Australians in India are the latest group to feel abandoned by their government amid virus fears.

  • Religious festival stampede in Israel kills 44, hurts dozens

    A stampede at a religious festival attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews in northern Israel killed at least 44 people and injured about 150 early Friday, medical officials said. The stampede began when large numbers of people trying to exit the site thronged a narrow tunnel-like passage, according to witnesses and video footage. “Masses of people were pushed into the same corner and a vortex was created,” a man identified only by his first name Dvir, told Israel Army Radio.

  • Arizona vote recount contractor releases privacy policies

    A contractor overseeing the Arizona Senate's unprecedented recount of 2.1 million ballots from the November election complied Thursday with a court order and released its policies for ensuring voter privacy and ballot secrecy. The release of three documents by Florida-based Cyber Ninjas came a day after a Maricopa County judge refused to allow the company or the Republican-led Senate to keep the material secret and ordered it made public. Judge Daniel Martin gave them a day to appeal, but they declined.

  • Real-world data suggest the side effects from Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are not as bad as expected

    Researchers found that vaccine side effects like headaches and fatigue were reported less frequently in the real world than in clinical trials.

  • A Russian streamer whose girlfriend died after being locked in the cold during his livestream was sentenced to 6 years in prison, according to reports

    The Russian streamer known as Stas Reeflay, was sentenced after he was recorded leaving his girlfriend in the cold, where she died.

  • Moderna Is Testing a New Version of Its COVID-19 Vaccine That Wouldn’t Require Ultra-Cold Storage

    Moderna says a new version of its COVID-19 vaccine could be refrigerator-stable for up to 3 months.

  • 'Rudy's an idiot' who 'drinks too much': Michael Cohen relishes Giuliani's legal woes and predicts he'll flip on Trump

    Ex-Trump lawyer and convicted felon Michael Cohen laughed at current Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's legal troubles, telling CNN, "Rudy, I told you so!"

  • Jason Statham's lockdown gym

    Jason Statham, who stars in new action movie "Wrath of Man," says going to the gym "keeps his head straight." The British actor worked out in his garage during lockdown. (April 29)

  • LeBron James remains 'out indefinitely': Five takeaways from Lakers' loss to Wizards

    Takeaways from the Lakers' 116-107 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Coach Frank Vogel gave no timeline on LeBron James' return from injury.

  • Analysis-Vexed but vulnerable, Erdogan avoids escalating genocide dispute with Biden

    Despite its fury with the United States for calling the Ottoman massacre of Armenians a genocide, Turkey is for now avoiding a showdown which could hurt its fragile economy and scupper hopes of better ties with U.S.-allied Arab states. President Tayyip Erdogan angrily condemned Joe Biden's characterisation of the killings a century ago, saying the U.S. president should "look in the mirror" and examine the fate of Native Americans wiped out by settlers who founded his country. But the usually combative Turkish leader, who has often used foreign disputes to rally domestic support, is more focused on reviving a battered economy which is key to his longterm re-election prospects.

  • WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu talks about her budding friendship with Naomi Osaka and their new star-studded ad for BODYARMOR

    The WNBA star joins James Harden, Naomi Osaka, Mookie Betts, Baker Mayfield, Trae Young, Christian McCaffrey, and Carlos Vela in the new BODYARMOR ad.

  • The FBI reportedly warned Giuliani in 2019 that Russia was using him as a tool to spread disinformation before the election

    Rudy Giuliani ignored the warnings and continued his quest to dig up dirt on the Bidens.

  • Mumbai gravedigger works 24-hour shifts as India's COVID-19 death toll soars

    Two or three months into the COVID-19 crisis, Mumbai gravedigger Sayyed Munir Kamruddin stopped wearing personal protective equipment and gloves. India is in the midst of a second wave of coronavirus infections that has seen at least 300,000 people test positive each day for the past week, and its total cases rise past 18 million. Health systems and crematoriums have been overwhelmed.

  • China launches key module of space station planned for 2022

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China launched an unmanned module on Thursday containing what will become living quarters for three crew on a permanent space station that it plans to complete by the end of 2022, state media reported. The module, named "Tianhe", or "Harmony of the Heavens", was launched on the Long March 5B, China's largest carrier rocket, at 11:23 a.m. (0323 GMT) from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre on the southern island of Hainan. Tianhe is one of three main components of what would be China's first self-developed space station, rivalling the only other station in service - the International Space Station (ISS).

  • Ghislaine Maxwell appears with bruised face in first picture from New York prison

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers have released a photograph of her in prison showing a bruised face, the first picture of the British socialite since her arrest last year on sex trafficking charges. The photo of Ms Maxwell, 59, was included in a letter filed on Thursday to a New York judge by attorney Bobbi Sternheim, who suggests she was injured while having to cover her eyes with a sock or towel at night because guards shine lights in her cell every 15 minutes. “Last night, she was confronted by MDC (Metropolitan Detention Center) staff due to a visible bruise over her left eye,” Ms Sternheim wrote in the letter. “MDC staff confronted Ms. Maxwell regarding the source of the bruise, threatening to place her in the SHU if she did not reveal how she got it,” she added, referring to the special housing unit.” Ms Sternheim added that guards at the jail put inmates in the special housing unit if they have been injured or subjected to abuse by other inmates. "While Ms. Maxwell is unaware of the cause of the bruise, as reported to medical and psych staff, she has grown increasingly reluctant to report information to the guards for fear of retaliation, discipline, and punitive chores," the attorney continued in the letter addressed to Judge Alison Nathan. Ms Maxwell appeared to have aged in the nine months she has been at Brooklyn’s federal Metropolitan Detention Center, with sunken-looking cheeks. She appeared in court last week to plead to new charges, appearing older and frailier, with greying hair and thinner frame.

  • Cruise travel could resume in July as new CDC guidelines allow ships to sail if 95% of passengers are vaccinated

    The CDC said 98% of the crew and 95% of passengers would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the boats to sail again without trial voyages.