Senator Scott calls for unity in discussions on race

Two police officers have been charged after allegedly taking photographs of the bodies of two sisters who were stabbed to death in a park. Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were killed as they celebrated one of their birthdays in Fryent Country Park in Wembley last June. Following the discovery of their bodies two police officers, who had been guarding the scene, were suspended after it was alleged they had taken pictures of Miss Henry and Miss Smallman and shared them. On Wednesday the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced that Police Constable Deniz Jaffer, 47, and Police Constable Jamie Lewis, 32, had been charged with misconduct in public office. They will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 27 May 2021 for their first hearing. The CPS said it had authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence from the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC). Last month Wilhelmina Smallman, the mother of the sisters accused the police of initially failing to take the case of her daughter’s disappearance seriously. She said after the pair were reported missing, the police failed to conduct a proper search and it was left up to their friends to find their bodies. Mrs Smallman, who is the UK's first female Church of England Archdeacon from a minority ethnic background, questioned whether race had played a part in the police response. She said news of the officers’ alleged activity regarding the photographs had further compounded her agony. Commenting on the decision to charge the two officers with a criminal offence, Commander Paul Betts, from the Met Police, said: "These are extremely serious charges and we thank the IOPC for their work to get to this point. Throughout their investigation we have remained resolute in our efforts to provide every support to their enquiries. “Our thoughts go out to the families of Bibaa and Nicole, as we recognise the renewed grief and pain this development will bring. "We know the public will share our outrage, but I would ask that space is now given to allow the judicial process to run its proper course. It is not appropriate for us to initiate any internal investigations against the officers at this stage as this could impact on that process.” Danyal Hussein, 18, is due to go on trial on June 7 at the Old Bailey, charged with the murders of Bibaa and Nicole. He has denied murder.