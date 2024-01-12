Senator speaks out as Jan. 6 resolution stalls in Kentucky legislature

FRANKFORT – As her proposal in the state Senate to "recognize the citizens who have been held without due process" after the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol appears to have stalled, Sen. Lindsay Tichenor said a similar resolution passed by Kentucky's Republican Party "speaks to where the party stands."

"I think it sends a message that the party recognizes what happened," Tichenor said Friday, a week after her resolution was filed. "They acknowledge there was violence on that day. And they also acknowledged that people have not been treated with due process."

Tichenor's filing, Senate Resolution 50, was put forward on Jan. 5, the last day of the 2024 General Assembly's first week.

The Smithfield Republican's resolution called on the Senate to acknowledge "the events of January 6, 2021, at the United States Capitol" and recognize many of those arrested in its aftermath "have been wrongfully detained for exercising their constitutional rights" and unconstitutionally held without the right to due process and the right to a speedy trial by a jury of their peers."

It was assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee, but further action appears unlikely.

Sen. Whitney Westerfield, R-Crofton, the committee's chair, called what took place on Jan. 6 "a criminal assault on our democracy and the institutions that guarantee it" in a recent blog post and has told reporters he does not intend to bring the resolution up for further action.

Still, an identical resolution was approved on a 34-32 vote last week by the Kentucky GOP's Central Committee. Hardin County Republican Party chair Bobbie Coleman, who introduced the measure, told the Kentucky Lantern the resolution "is not supporting the actions of what happened on Jan. 6” but questions whether those who were arrested have had their constitutional rights violated.

The Associated Press recently reported more than 1,230 people have faced federal charges over the riot, which took place at the U.S. Capitol and disrupted proceedings as Congress moved to formalize President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election.

About 730 defendants have pleaded guilty, and 170 have been convicted during trial, with more than 80 people still wanted over allegations of violent crimes. Sentences have ranged from a few days behind bars to 22 years in prison. Two defendants have been acquitted.

Still, a number of Republicans across the country have followed former President Donald Trump's lead in questioning whether those who were arrested have had their civil rights violated. Trump and Republican U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, chair of the national House GOP conference, have called those defendants "hostages" in recent interviews and media appearances, though other national party members have declined to use similar language.

Speaking Friday with The Courier Journal, Tichenor said she believes her resolution had a "mixed bag" of support in the Kentucky Senate, with many members who "recognize there have been some injustices around January 6 and how people who have participated have been pursued."

"We still have people getting arrested as we speak and they're not stopping," she said. "We did not see any type of evil treatment in regards to other riots happening across the United States."

Tichenor said authorities have not pursued similar actions over racial justice protests that took place across the country in the summer of 2020 and individuals accused of rioting at Trump's 2017 presidential inauguration (charges against most defendants were later dropped, USA TODAY reported in 2018).

She did not mention any racial justice protests in particular, but in Louisville, more than 1,000 people were arrested between May 2020 and May 2021 over protests that occurred over the police killing of Breonna Taylor, with charges ranging from curfew violations to assault. But the majority of cases were eventually dismissed, according to previous Courier Journal reporting.

Rep. Keturah Herron, D-Louisville, pushed back against Tichenor's framing. Herron, who played an active role in Louisville's 2020 protests as a strategist with the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky at the time before running for office, said Friday the resolution is "shameful" and the U.S Capitol riot can't be compared to the previous summer's demonstrations.

"I think it's very clear that what you saw our people protesting in 2020 were injustices — Black folks being murdered at the hands of police and some of those incidences, justice not being served for families," she said. "... What we saw on Jan. 6 is what it was — it was an insurrection and it was an attack on the nation. Those two things cannot be compared because they're two completely different issues."

Kentuckians and others who were arrested following the Jan. 6 riots, Herron said, "have been rightfully charged and they will go through the judicial process, and whatever happens to them will happen the way it's supposed to." She agreed with Westerfield's decision to not advance the resolution but remains concerned another committee could push to take it up.

The U.S. Attorney's Office maintains a list of those who have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. More than 20 people with Kentucky ties have faced charges, according to a recent Courier Journal analysis.

