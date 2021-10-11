Senator Ted Cruz Advocates Bitcoin Mining with ‘Abundant’ Gas Flare Energy

BeInCrypto –

Republican Senator Rafael Edward “Ted” Cruz has spoken out about Bitcoin mining in his state of Texas, offering some innovative solutions to existing problems. Speaking at the Oct 8 Texas Blockchain Summit, Senator Cruz stated that Bitcoin has the potential to address many problems the state faces.

Texas suffered severe power outages during the last winter storm, yet the state has an abundance of energy. It’s the top producer of wind power in the U.S. and has an abundance of cheap solar energy which is why it has become a mecca for bitcoin mining operations since their exodus from China earlier this year.

Cruz has suggested another form of energy though, that is largely otherwise wasted. Castle Island Ventures partner Nic Carter posted a transcription on Oct 11, commenting.

