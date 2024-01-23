Senator Ted Cruz partners with Texas A&M Corp of Cadets helping those in pursuit of military careers

Recommended Stories
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football Draft Targets: 7 players worth putting on your radar for 2024
Dalton Del Don breaks down seven players he's excited to draft next fantasy football season.
- Yahoo Sports
Australian Open: Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic move on to semifinals, American Taylor Fritz eliminated
Gauff is into her first Australian Open semifinal, while Djokovic advances to his 11th.
- Yahoo Finance
Tesla Q4 earnings preview: New delivery target, price cuts vs profitability, and Musk's pay in focus
Tesla stock has had a bumpy ride thus far in 2024, with shares sliding as the broader market hits new highs. Investors will be hoping the EV stalwart’s fourth quarter earnings, due after the bell on Wednesday, could spell some relief.
- Yahoo Life Shopping
These viral Avia sneakers from Walmart are just $20 and finally back in stock: 'Amazingly comfortable'
Resolved to get more steps in this year? Your feet will thank you for these cushy kicks.
- Autoblog
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Sleek new sedan's pricing revealed
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class starts at over $60,000. It costs more than its predecessor and its most direct rival, but it gets standard all-wheel-drive.
- Autoblog
2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid up by $1,735 for new looks and tech
2024 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid prices up $1,735 for new looks and a new touchscreen. The Elantra N Line is up $1,000 to $29,615.
- Autoblog
2024 Ford Bronco Sport Review: Pricey but lovable off-roading crossover
The Bronco Sport is versatile and well-suited for those setting out on outdoor adventures. It's much pricier than similarly sized rivals, however.
- Engadget
Philips Hue's new outdoor Dymera wall lights beam up and down
Philips Hue is expanding its outdoor smart lighting lineup with a new model called Dymera that beams both up and down, allowing dramatic effects for your home's exterior.
- Yahoo Sports
Karl-Anthony Towns drops career-high 62 points as Hornets spoil historic outing for Timberwolves
Thanks to Joel Embiid, Monday night was the first time since 1978 that there were a pair of 60-point performances in the league on the same day.
- Yahoo Life Shopping
Stanley may have created the best insulated water bottle ever — and it's less expensive than its viral tumbler
The lightweight and double-walled beast keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours.
- Yahoo Life Shopping
These 'game-changer' storage bags instantly organize a closet — and they're down to less than $4 apiece
Save nearly 50% on these moisture-proof, breathable, stackable space-savers that 13,000+ shoppers go bonkers over.
- Yahoo Sports
2024 NBA Mock Draft 4.0: Colorado's Cody Williams takes over top spot, plus full first-round predictions
The general feel from NBA scouts and executives is that the 2024 NBA Draft is wide open and will continue to be leading up to the June draft.
- Yahoo News
New Hampshire primary 2024: What to expect from the Trump vs. Haley matchup — and why it matters
Tuesday’s GOP primary in New Hampshire is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s best — and perhaps last — chance to change the direction of the Republican presidential primary.
- Engadget
Awesome Games Done Quick 2024 raises $2.5 million for cancer research
Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2024 has wrapped after a nonstop weeklong speedrunning marathon. This year’s charity raised over $2.5 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation and featured the event’s first canine-assisted speedrun.
- Yahoo Sports
2024 Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings: First Basemen
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
- Yahoo Sports
The Playlist: Week 14 fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups and lineup advice
Dan Titus examines the fantasy hoops landscape for this week, highlighting his favorite adds to give your team a boost.
- Autoblog
48-inch panoramic display kicks off Ford and Lincoln Digital Experience
Ford and Lincoln want more screens and deeper integration between your car and other devices in your life. Case in point: the Lincoln Nautilus' 48-inch panoramic display.
- Engadget
The best MacBooks for 2024: How to pick the best Apple laptop
Apple currently produces just two lines of MacBooks, the Air and the Pro -- but there's plenty of variation within just those two options. Here are our top picks based on our testing.
- Autoblog
2024 GMC Canyon Review: Ready for the trail, happy on the commute
Our review of the 2024 GMC Canyon where we tell you everything there is to know about GMC's midsize pickup truck.
- Engadget
Korg Nu:Tekt DIY line gets a new mini synth and a Kaoss Pad
The Korg NTS-1 mk2 and NTS-3 Kaoss Pad are the newest members of the DIY Nu:Tekt line of devices.