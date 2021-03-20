Senator Tim Kaine says he still experiences ‘weird neurological symptoms’ one year after contracting Covid

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danielle Zoellner
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat of Virginia, has revealed he was still experiencing lingering Covid-19 symptoms one year after he contracted the virus.

This revelation about the 63-year-old senator's health came during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing, also attended Dr Anthony Fauci and CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky, on Thursday.

"I have these weird, neurological symptoms one year later," Mr Kaine said during the hearing. "They're not debilitating, they're not painful, but they're weird and they're 24/7."

"Many people have symptoms that are more serious," he added, like "heart impairment, respiratory impairment, impairment of mental functioning, fatigue challenges."

Later, when speaking to reporters, Mr Kaine revealed that he sometimes experiences tingling sensations all over his body and migrating hot spots, the Washington Post reported.

"It just shows how tricky this virus is, and it also suggests that the long-term consequence in our health system is probably a lot bigger than we're thinking of right now," Mr Kaine said.

Read more:

Mr Kaine was treated for flu-like symptoms in March 2020, but he then experienced new symptoms later in the month – which he thought at the time could be just remnants of his past illness.

But then his wife, Anne Holton, suffered from a virus that brought her chills, a fever, and cough. Their doctor later hypothesised that they both had mild cases of Covid-19.

The senator tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies in May 2020, confirming he previously battled the novel virus.

Although he was still experiencing lingering effects from the virus, Mr Kaine said his wife has fully recovered, the Washington Post reported.

Dr Fauci confirmed to the sitting senator during the hearing that the lingering effects he was experiencing after contracting Covid-19 were "not imaginary" and a "real phenomenon."

Federal health agencies like the National Institutes of Health (NHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were currently studying the long-term effects someone might experience after battling the novel virus, Dr Fauci added.

But the agencies "don't know what the mechanisms" of those lingering symptoms were yet, given the virus still remains rather novel.

"You mentioned a weird neurological symptom, we're not really quite sure what that is," Dr Fauci told the senator.

Federal agencies were putting together "large cohort studies" to better understand "what the incidence of it is, what the variability, what the range of organ system dysfunctions are, and what the underlying pathogenic mechanism is," the expert added.

"It's really very puzzling, senator," Dr Fauci said. "It's people who recover, have the virus no longer there, and have a persistent of things like chronic fatigue, muscle aches, temperature dysregulation, funny kind of neurological issues that they can't explain."

"That's what we're really focusing on," he continued. "We are looking at that seriously."

The United States has recorded more than 29.7 million Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Recommended Stories

  • Maher Pokes Fun at Old Film Content Warnings With Surprisingly Accurate Warnings of His Own (Video)

    For the mid-show gag on this week’s “Real Time,” Bill Maher drew inspiration from TCM’s decision to add new introductory segments to several classic films that address problematic elements like racism or sexism, and attempt to put those elements in historical context. (The films aren’t themselves being altered, and they’ll continue to air on TCM.) Maher thinks adding those content warnings is a bit silly, and to make that point he introduced content warnings of his own for several other classic films. And while the jokes were pretty amusing, we have to say the warnings Maher came up with are also extremely accurate. “So last week I was talking about Turner Classic Movies; I like Turner Classics, ok? I’d like Turner Classics… But of course in this new era, they had to reframe the classics. So they have to have a guy come on at the beginning,” Maher began, “and give a little speech about why movies that you used to just enjoy because you understood, you understood the times change, people change and mores change it’s called evolution, but now it’s called problematic… anyway.” Also Read: Bill Maher Delightfully Mocks Tucker Carlson's Fox News Rants About Race “And ‘Gone with the Wind’ is on the list. ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s,’ ‘My Fair Lady’… ‘My Fair Lady’ is too rough for them?” Maher continued, joking that the latter film “was too corny for me when I was ten. My father wanted me to go see it. I wouldn’t.” Maher added that these weren’t the only movies getting warnings, and then introduced several of his own. We’ll list them below for your convenience: “‘Sleeping Beauty': A prince kisses an unconscious woman without consent.” “‘The Wizard of Oz': A powerful woman of color is murdered by a rural white girl.” “‘Psycho': Inaccurately portrays the lives of the vast majority of transgender motel owners.” “‘Rosemary’s Baby': Fails to present Planned Parenthood as a viable option.” “‘Jaws': portrays white people as victims.” “‘The Graduate': Depicts a problematic age discrepancy that you can’t blame on the man.” “‘The Greatest Story Ever Told': Yes warning, portrays in a positive light of power imbalance between Mary, a Palestinian teenager and God, a more powerful man.” “And of course, ‘Braveheart': Warning, stars Mel Gibson.” Like we said, jokes aside, those are pretty accurate. Anyway, watch the clip above. Read original story Maher Pokes Fun at Old Film Content Warnings With Surprisingly Accurate Warnings of His Own (Video) At TheWrap

  • McDonald’s Is Seeing a Huge Popularity Boost Thanks to This One Item

    On February 24, McDonald's restaurants across America started selling the chain's long-anticipated new chicken sandwich in three versions: the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and the Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich. And while public opinion on the new items seemed to be split, with some loving them and others saying this is another unsuccessful chicken sandwich attempt for the burger giant, McDonald's seemed to have benefited from all the hype nevertheless.On the day of the launch, McDonald's saw an impressive 19% jump in foot traffic when data from multiple locations was averaged together, according to Yahoo! Finance. In the subsequent days, interest remained heightened at McDonald's restaurants, with in-store visits reportedly up by 29% the day after the new menu items launched, and remaining up by an average of 16% for the remainder of the week.RELATED: 7 New Fast-Food Chicken Sandwiches Everyone Is Talking AboutMcDonald's renewed popularity came at a time when the chain had seen a nearly 30% drop in year-over-year business the week prior to the sandwich unveiling.Yahoo! Finance analyst Alexandra Canal suggested the pre-chicken sandwich slump in sales was a product of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as well as bitterly cold weather conspiring to keep customers home. However, the chicken sandwiches proved successful enough not only to significantly increase restaurant visits but even leading to a more favorable evaluation of the McDonald's stock by Deutsche Bank.McDonald's sales are expected to keep recovering thanks to the stimulus checks boost and the new sandwiches, according to a poll among its franchisees who have reported great momentum in the first quarter. However, whether or not McDonald's manages to beat out its Chicken Sandwich Wars competition in the long run is yet to be seen.For the latest fast-food trends, check out 6 Most Anticipated Fast-Food Menu Items Launching This Year, and don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get the latest restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox.

  • Top civil rights lawyer files $150m lawsuit over death of Nicki Minaj’s father in hit-and-run

    Rapper’s father Robert Maraj hit and killed on Long Island in February

  • Dr. Fauci Says There’s a Rise of COVID in These States

    Over the last few months COVID-19 cases started to plateau and even decline in most parts of the country. However, over the last few weeks, the trend has started turning around in some states, who are experiencing a rise of infections. During Friday’s White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, revealed where this is happening and why. Read on to learn which states are experiencing a spike in COVID cases—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. When asked to address why there has been an uptick in cases in some states—including New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island—Dr. Fauci revealed that it has to do with restrictions being pulled back. “It really relates to what we have been saying in the past few briefings that we've given,” he said. “We're at a position right now where we have a plateauing around 53,000 cases per day. The concern is that throughout the country there are a number of state-city regions that are pulling back on some of the mitigation methods that we've been talking about—the withdrawal of mask mandates, the pulling back to essentially non-public health measures being implemented.”He continued to explain that this is why the task force has expressed so much concern “that it is really quite risky to declare victory before you have the level of infection in the community to a much, much lower level than 53,000 cases per day.” “So it is unfortunate, but not surprising to me that you are seeing increases in the number of cases per day in areas, cities, states, or regions—even though vaccines are being distributed at a pretty good clip of 2,000,000 to 3,000,000 million per day, that could be overcome. if certain areas pull back prematurely on the mitigation and public health measures that we all talk about,” he added. Here are 5 states where COVID isn’t going down quite fast enough. 1 New York New cases per capita are at least double the national average in New York City. “As of last week, a virus variant that was first detected in New York City recently made up a growing proportion of new cases there,” reports the New York Times. 2 New Jersey “New Jersey on Friday reported another 3,378 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 27 additional confirmed deaths as the state increased capacity at indoor businesses, including restaurants and casinos, to 50%, but Gov. Phil Murphy warned the state is no longer seeing steady declines in cases and hospitalizations,” according to NJ.com. 3 Rhode Island “Gov. Dan McKee on Thursday announced all Rhode Islanders 16 years and older will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines by April 19, significantly advancing a timeline outlined earlier in the week,” reports WPRI. “The governor said the decision was made after the federal government shared information earlier this week that indicated the state would be receiving an increase in vaccine supply in the coming weeks.” 4 Massachusetts “The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported an additional 1,857 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 574,135 since the start of the pandemic,” reports WCVB. “State health officials also added 27 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths to the state's total, which is now 16,426.”RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said This is the Best Vaccine to Get 5 Connecticut “People 45 years old and up are now eligible for a coronavirus vaccine in Connecticut and Gov. Ned Lamont said anyone 16 years old and up who wants a vaccine should be eligible in early April,” reports NBC Connecticut. “Anyone who will be eligible for a vaccine will be able to register with VAMS, the Vaccine Administration Management System.” 6 How to Stay Safe So follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Top civil rights lawyer files $150m lawsuit over death of Nicki Minaj’s father in hit-and-run

    Rapper’s father Robert Maraj hit and killed on Long Island in February

  • Police release photo of suspect in vicious subway attack on Asian American man

    Subway incident follows fatal shooting of six Asian women in Atlanta this week

  • ‘Do not come’: White House tells migrants to avoid US-Mexico border as administration opens ‘overflow’ housing

    More than 15,000 migrant children in government custody, as White House balances demands for humanitarian aid with scrutiny over immigration policy

  • Jamal Khashoggi: Saudi crown prince ‘served with lawsuit’ accusing him of kidnap and assassination

    ‘Ruthless torture and murder of Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world’

  • Obama-era officials return to White House under Biden after getting very rich in the interim

    Several former Obama staffers return to White House as multimillionaires and with closer ties to corporate interests

  • Democratic Party fundraising for February is highest ever for non-presidential year

    Haul of $18.4 million for first two months of 2021 follow in the wake of Georgia’s Senate runoff races

  • ‘Dangerous for democracy’: Meet the woman running against Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia

    Democrat Holly McCormack faces an uphill battle to win in a deeply conservative district in northwest Georgia, writes Richard Hall

  • Panthers add needed depth, agree to terms with new tight end

    Dan Arnold spent the 2018 season with Joe Brady in New Orleans; spent last season with the Arizona Cardinals.

  • CDC recomiendan 3 pies de distanciamiento físico en escuelas

    Los centros para el control y prevención de enfermedades han emitido nuevas recomendaciones de distanciamiento físico entre estudiantes en las aulas. La nueva guía indica que además del uso de cubrebocas, los estudiantes pueden mantener una distancia de tres pies en lugar de seis pies. Ivan Marquez, residente de pediatria en UC Davis, dice, "Seis pies de distancia funcionó como con 95% de eficacia a comparación de 90% a tres pies de distancia." Según profesionales, no se ha encontrado suficiente evidencia que la transmisión de COVID-19 sea más alta debido a la instrucción en persona.

  • Biden news: Migrant families to be housed in hotels as White House under scrutiny over border access

    Administration reportedly working to house migrants as lawmakers receive first-hand look at migrant facilities

  • United States-China talks sink to war of words

    Beijing blames US for ‘strong smell of gunpowder and drama’

  • 6-year-old girl fatally shot over spilled water from clogged toilet, Texas police say

    The victim’s mom had left the girl with relatives so the woman could attend a vigil for four family members killed in a car crash.

  • 'Borat' producer says Rudy Giuliani tried to have the crew arrested after appearing to put a hand down his pants in front of a young female actor

    Speaking at a panel, producer Monica Levinson said the former New York mayor and attorney to President Donald Trump accused the crew of extortion.

  • Billionaires, celebrities, and influencers from Mark Cuban to Lindsay Lohan are joining the NFT craze. Check out what they've auctioned.

    Musician Shawn Mendes, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and NFL player Rob Gronkowski have also started selling NFTs.

  • A white headmaster reportedly told an 11-year-old Black student to apologize to a teacher the 'African way' by kneeling down to the ground

    Trisha Paul said her normally outgoing son has become "really reserved" following the interaction with the headmaster.

  • Yankees' rotation behind Cole taking shape

    The New York Yankees entered spring training with serious questions about who would follow ace Gerrit Cole in the rotation. Corey Kluber, Jameson Taillon and Jordan Montgomery look ready to fill three of the spots, with Domingo Germán and Deivi García making cases to round out the rotation. “Starters are tremendously important when we’re talking six months,” Cole said.