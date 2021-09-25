Senator Tim Scott claims Democrats' police reforms cut police funding

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The South Carolina Republican senator spoke with "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan about the collapse of police reform negotiations in Congress.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories