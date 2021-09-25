Senator Tim Scott claims Democrats' police reforms cut police funding

Associated Press
She's toured the state in an RV emblazoned with her name, launched a TV ad that's airing during Arkansas Razorbacks football games and spoken to packed rooms at restaurants. Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders' introduction as a candidate for governor hasn't strayed from most campaigns here. “As I travel around the state, I keep hearing this criticism, ‘Oh, there's that Sarah Sanders, nationalizing the race,'" Sanders told hundreds of people packed at a Colton's Steak House in Cabot, a half-hour drive from the state capital of Little Rock.