Senator wants grand jury to investigate 'continuing coverup' at Shawnee Public Schools

State Sen. Shane Jett is calling for Oklahoma's multicounty grand jury to investigate school officials in Shawnee for allegedly covering up a former coach's "calculated grooming and sexual assault of students."

The former boys basketball coach, Ron Arthur, is now facing a felony charge accusing him of sexual misconduct. He denies wrongdoing.

"I have interviewed parents, students, teachers, school employees and victims," Jett, R-Shawnee, wrote Attorney General John O'Connor on Wednesday.

"The alarming thing that I discovered throughout my hours of interviews is that this narrative is not merely one of sexual predation ... but also a systematic pattern of school administrators and school board members ignoring his behavior and/or actively protecting Arthur rather than the children he victimized."

Jett alleged in his letter the coverup is continuing.

O'Connor's assistants advise the grand jury, which meets monthly to hear testimony and consider issuing indictments.

The superintendent at Shawnee Public Schools is April Grace. She is one of three Republicans now running for state schools superintendent.

She already has faced sharp scrutiny over her handling of past complaints about Arthur before he was arrested last year. She has been in charge in Shawnee since 2016.

"In my 30 years in public education, I have learned that facing criticism is a part of leadership and often inherent in this job," she said in September.

Four former male students have accused Arthur of sexual misconduct. Prosecutors charged him over two of the accounts but did not on the other two because of time limits on beginning prosecutions.

Arthur resigned as boys basketball coach in 2020 after 16 seasons. He stepped down last year as assistant athletic director.

