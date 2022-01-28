Senator Warren Targets 6 More Crypto Miners for Their Energy Use

Reuters

Russia and the United States must engage in diplomacy to resolve the standoff over Ukraine and not build up tensions to score political points, senior Russian security official and former president Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday. The remarks were published by RIA news agency the morning after Washington handed over written responses to a set of security demands that Moscow made last year as it built up troops near Ukraine, fuelling fears of a looming invasion. Russia, which denies planning an attack, has not yet commented publicly on the content of the U.S. written responses.