Senator Who Wrote Controversial Crypto Tax Rule Proposes Modest Revision

Reuters

Republican U.S. Representative Mo Brooks asked a federal judge on Wednesday to grant him immunity from a civil lawsuit alleging a speech he delivered to then-President Donald Trump's supporters on Jan. 6 helped incite the attack on the Capitol. In a series of court filings, Brooks addressed a decision by the Justice Department issued last week https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-justice-dept-wont-defend-republican-lawmaker-capitol-riot-lawsuit-2021-07-28, which determined it could not defend the Alabama congressman because he was not acting within his scope of employment as a member of Congress when he spoke at the rally. Brooks is a co-defendant with Trump and several others in a lawsuit brought by Democratic Representative Eric Swalwell in the U.S District Court for the District of Columbia, before Judge Amit Mehta.