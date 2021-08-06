Senator Who Wrote Controversial Crypto Tax Rule Proposes Modest Revision
Senators Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) submitted a competing amendment on Thursday to an earlier amendment to the Senate infrastructure bill’s cryptocurrency provision.
The amendment, a copy of which was obtained by CoinDesk, is limited in scope, excluding only proof-of-work mining, or the selling of hardware or software that permits individuals to control private keys that provide access to digital assets.
In a tweet Thursday evening, Jerry Brito, the executive director of the Washington, D.C.-based think tank Coin Center called the amendment “disastrous.” He added: “And it does nothing for software devs. Ridiculous!”
The crypto-specific provision would raise $28 billion toward $1 trillion in infrastructure improvements but has been contentious, briefly holding up the entire infrastructure bill.
Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and Pat Toomey (R-Penn.) proposed their amendment earlier Thursday to ensure miners, node operators, developers and other non-custodial crypto industry participants are exempt from the crypto tax reporting provision.