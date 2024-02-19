Senator, you'll be the one with blood on your hands. Stand up to gun industry. | Letters

An article in the paper on Feb 1 described a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee with five leaders of various social media companies (“Social media CEOs face tough queries”).

The purpose was to hold the tech companies accountable for protecting our young. One statement from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, stood out to me. When addressing Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Graham stated "you have blood on your hands" when describing the supposed effects that these companies have on the young people who use them and harm themselves or others.

Most read letters to the editor

Dancing under his strings: Abandoned border deal shows GOP lawmakers under the control of Trump

Hold him accountable: Ron Johnson tried to overthrow fair election. He should pay price for his role.

My question is this: After watching the increasing violence in this country not only affecting the young but the whole population — including our police who take their jobs to defend the population and put their lives at risk every day — when will Congress bring in the heads of the companies that produce these weapons of mass destruction that are making us more unsafe every day? And when will Graham face the head of one, or more, of these companies and say, "you have blood on your hands?"

If he won't, then Graham "has blood on his hands.”

Earl Larson, Franklin

Tips for getting your letter to the editor published

Here are some tips to get your views shared with your friends, family, neighbors and across our state:

Please include your name, street address and daytime phone.

Generally, we limit letters to 200 words.

Cite sources of where you found information or the article that prompted your letter.

Be civil and constructive, especially when criticizing.

Avoid ad hominem attacks, take issue with a position, not a person.

We cannot acknowledge receipt of submissions.

We don't publish poetry, anonymous or open letters.

Each writer is limited to one published letter every two months.

All letters are subject to editing.

Write: Letters to the editor, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, 330 E. Kilbourn Avenue, Suite 500, Milwaukee, WI, 53202. Fax: (414)-223-5444. E-mail: jsedit@jrn.com or submit using the form that can be found on the bottom of this page.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Graham's words to Meta CEO Zuckerberg might come back to haunt him