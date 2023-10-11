Senators ask Pentagon to share two Iron Dome batteries with Israel

A bipartisan group of senators led by Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) has written to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asking the Pentagon to give two Iron Dome antimissile defense batteries to Israel to help protect against rockets being fired into civilian areas.

The senators noted that Hamas, which receives supplies and funding from Iran, has already fired thousands of rockets into populated areas of Israel.

“As you know, the United States Army is currently in possession of two Iron Dome batteries that have not been deployed and have no operational use inside the United States where they are currently stored,” the senators wrote. “Immediately transferring these two Iron Dome batteries that are not in use to Israel would provide tangible, life-saving and sustained support to our ally as it faces rocket and missile salvos that threaten to overwhelm its defenses.

“We likewise implore you to provide Israel with other defensive assets that could be useful as it faces this unprecedented onslaught of terrorist violence,” they wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The senators argued that transferring the two Iron Dome batteries and other unused military assets would “bolster Israel’s defense capabilities” and “combat terrorist aggression.”

The other signatories on the Oct. 10 letter are Sens. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

They asked Austin to respond to the request by Friday.

They also thanked Austin for the Defense Department’s pledge to provide Israel with equipment and munitions, including interceptors for its Iron Dome batteries.

“Thank you for your commitment to our ally Israel’s security and for recently announcing an enhanced Department of Defense force posture in the Middle East as a show of support for Israel,” they wrote.

Read Letter to Secretary Austin on Transferring Iron Dome Batteries to Israel by kballuck1 on Scribd

Representatives of the Defense Department told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday that they are surging support to Israel and so far have not denied any requests for military assistance.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.