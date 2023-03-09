Senators on Biden's budget plan, McConnell's health

Reuters

In the Buenos Aires shanty town area of Villa 21-24, Justina Ayala, 72, remembers the day Pope Francis left Argentina for the Vatican 10 years ago. "We pray a lot that one day he will come back and hug us, since it is far away and I, for one, will not be able to go there," Ayala said near her local parish where she once met the pope when he was Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio. Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, marks 10 years as pope on March 13, during which time he has never returned to his native Argentina, despite having visited the region seven times.