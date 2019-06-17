Senators bring back LW Duclair on 1-year deal

The Ottawa Senators re-signed left winger Anthony Duclair on a one-year, $1.65 million contract on Monday.

Duclair, who was acquired in February in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets, could have become a restricted free agent this offseason.

The 23-year-old had 33 points (19 goals, 14 assists) in a combined 74 games with Columbus and Ottawa last season.

"We were pleased with what Anthony was able to add to our lineup after his acquisition," Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement. "This signing improves our team speed and scoring depth up front. Anthony's speed and skill can be dynamic, and at only 23 years old we feel he has the chance to grow into a really consistent contributor."

Duclair, a third-round draft pick of the New York Rangers in 2013, broke into the NHL as a 19-year-old with New York in the 2014-15 season. He also played for the Arizona Coyotes (2015-18) and the Chicago Blackhawks (2018) before signing with the Blue Jackets last summer.

He has 122 career points (56 goals, 66 assists) in 287 games.

