Senators call Russia state sponsor of terrorism

Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal are calling for a resolution to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. They would like the Senate to vote on their measure as part of an upcoming vote on aid to Ukraine. (May 10)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories