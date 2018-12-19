Senators fight EPA effort to weaken controls on methane pollution

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., is trying to derail a proposed Trump administration rule that would weaken restrictions on methane pollution, with the argument that former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s conflicts of interest stemming from his ties to the fossil fuel industry make the proposal invalid.

“This proposal runs headlong into serious legal and ethical roadblocks. As Oklahoma attorney general, Scott Pruitt repeatedly challenged the EPA’s efforts to regulate methane emissions, meaning he’d clearly made up his mind about the issue,” Whitehouse told Yahoo News on Wednesday.

Whitehouse said that the two key officials who have been pushing for the proposal since Pruitt’s resignation in July — acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, a former coal industry lobbyist, and Neomi Rao, administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs — also have ties to the oil and gas industry that should render the proposal invalid. Rao founded a conservative think tank at George Mason University’s law school (now named after the late Justice Antonin Scalia) in part with a multimillion-dollar gift from the foundation run by energy-industry magnate Charles Koch.

Whitehouse, a member of the Senate’s Environment and Public Works Committee, denounced “the wholesale capture of the Trump administration by the fossil fuel industry, including the cadre of politicos — like Wheeler and Rao — with deep ties to the industry and its front groups. They allow oil and gas companies to tear down any environmental protection they find inconvenient — just like they’re trying to do here. Under these conditions, the proposed rule cannot stand.”

Whitehouse, joined by Sens. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., Cory Booker, D-N.J., Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Edward Markey, D-Mass., submitted an official comment to the agency on Monday, the final day of the open-comment period. They argued that Pruitt, who had been Oklahoma’s attorney general, continued his pattern of taking official actions to help his oil and gas industry donors after he was confirmed as EPA administrator.

Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate subcommittee in May. (Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP) More

“This was particularly true with respect to methane regulations, where the relationships Pruitt established through his political activities as Attorney General continued to pay off for his oil and gas industry donors once he became EPA Administrator,” the Democratic senators wrote.

As the attorney general of Oklahoma, Pruitt sued the EPA 14 times, and one of these lawsuits challenged the very 2016 methane rules that his proposal seeks to undo. The D.C. Circuit put this litigation in abeyance at the request of state petitioners after Pruitt announced the EPA would revisit the rules. The Obama-era policy requires repairing methane leaks from oil and gas wells during drilling at new or modified oil and natural gas facilities. According to Trump’s EPA, this unnecessarily burdened domestic energy producers with regulatory costs.

Methane — better known as natural gas — is a potent greenhouse gas that accelerates global warming, especially in the short term. Methane traps more heat than carbon dioxide but doesn’t linger in the atmosphere for as long, so scientists say reducing these emissions would have a relatively fast and significant impact on climate change. Methane, which can enter the atmosphere from leaks in pipelines or oil and gas wells, currently accounts for roughly 10 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.

The Democratic senators contend that the proposal to rescind the rule is illegal for four reasons: 1) It is “irreparably tainted” due to Pruitt’s “inalterably closed mind,” 2) Pruitt’s participation violated the Ethics in Government Act’s impartiality requirement, 3) it is arbitrary and capricious and not the result of “reasoned decision-making,” and 4) it delegates regulatory authority to the oil and gas industry’s private interests.