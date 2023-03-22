Norfolk Southern head sidesteps responsibility for preventing East Palestine derailment

71
Tami Abdollah, USA TODAY
·9 min read

The chair of the National Transportation Safety Board urged U.S. lawmakers Wednesday to take up additional safety measures – such as broadening the definition of a high-hazard flammable train, phasing out less protective tank cars, ensuring communities know what's moving through their towns and requiring railroads to maintain crash recording data with at least 12-hours of recording capabilities – in light of Norfolk Southern's train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, last month.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy spoke at a U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing just days after Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan told reporters that he believed Norfolk Southern should be moving faster to remove contaminated soil from East Palestine, and push back legally if necessary if states aren't accepting waste – and that at the current rate, the site would take roughly three more months to clean up.

The Feb. 3 derailment near the rural town of 4,700 people along the Ohio-Pennsylvania border resulted in massive black plumes of smoke and concerns about air, water and soil quality. Five of the derailed cars contained the highly toxic carcinogen, vinyl chloride, which Norfolk Southern officials released and burned off to prevent an explosion.

Misti Allison, a resident of East Palestine, described the anxiety of not knowing whether she is safe in her own home because of dangerous chemicals released during the controlled burn, which may cause damage that won't show up for years.

Misti Allison, a resident of East Palestine, Ohio, speaks along with Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), left, during the Senate hearing on Improving rail safety in response to the East Palestine, Ohio train Derailment&nbsp;on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Misti Allison, a resident of East Palestine, Ohio, speaks along with Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH), left, during the Senate hearing on Improving rail safety in response to the East Palestine, Ohio train Derailment on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

"My 7-year-old has asked me if he is going to die from living in his own home," Allison said. "What do I tell him?"

She added: "This preventable accident has put a scarlet letter on our town. People don't want to come here. Businesses are struggling. Our home values are plummeting. Even if we wanted to leave we couldn't who would buy our homes?"

Ohio's Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown and Republican Sen. J.D. Vance have introduced a bipartisan bill that aims to prevent train future train derailments by improving rail safety, especially for cars carrying hazardous materials.

Brown said Wednesday morning that Norfolk Southern, the Atlanta-based railroad operator, had 579 violations in cases that have been closed and paid an average fine of less than $3,300 in the most recent fiscal year available.

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) during the Senate hearing on Improving rail safety in response to the East Palestine, Ohio train Derailment&nbsp;on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) during the Senate hearing on Improving rail safety in response to the East Palestine, Ohio train Derailment on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

"The company, keep in mind, planned to spend $3.4 billion on stock buybacks and they already did that and even more, right before, and they were about to do it again when the train derailed," Brown said. "It's now a cost of doing business, the fines, it really is a rounding error."

The accident also brought to light the industry's use of cost-cutting tactics to try to boost profits and efficiency.

“We can't have railroads adopt operating models focused on just cutting cost to achieve higher profits and then have higher accident rates," said Committee Chair Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Washington. "We need to invest in the modernization of equipment that will provide the safety we need.”

NTSB chair: Norfolk Southern's new safety measures 'not robust enough'

Headaches, coughing, burning of the skin: Symptoms Ohio residents have experienced after toxic train derailment

Federal investigators have new concerns: East Palestine train derailment involved older equipment

Only 20 minutes of crash recording data preserved

The locomotive involved in the Feb. 3 derailment was equipped with an inward facing camera, but because it was immediately put back into service after the accident, the data was overwritten, Homendy told lawmakers. "That means the recorder only provided about 15 minutes of data before the derailment and five minutes after."

Homendy noted that Amtrak and commuter railroads are required to maintain crash and fire-hardened inward and outward facing image recorders in all controlling locomotives that can record for a minimum of 12-hours nonstop. Such information is crucial for investigators, she said.

"Now is the time to expand that requirement to audio and to include the Class I freight railroads in that mandate," Homendy said. "In fact, now is the time to address all of the NTSB's open rail safety recommendations, many of which are on our most wanted list."

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, ranking member on the committee, called it lunacy that the video wasn't preserved and the locomotive was put back into service.

Norfolk Southern CEO sidesteps responsibility

Under strong pressure from lawmakers, Norfolk Southern's CEO Alan Shaw was unwilling to commit to suspending stock buybacks, noting that "buybacks never come at the expense of safety." Shaw was also unwilling to commit to supporting a legislative requirement for two-person crews on all freight trains.

Alan Shaw, CEO, Norfolk Southern, standing center, along with Clyde Whitaker, Legislative Director, Ohio State SMART-TD, sitting left, and Ian Jefferies, CEO, Association of American Railroads, sitting right, prepare to speak at the Senate hearing on Improving rail safety in response to the East Palestine, Ohio train Derailment&nbsp;on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.
Alan Shaw, CEO, Norfolk Southern, standing center, along with Clyde Whitaker, Legislative Director, Ohio State SMART-TD, sitting left, and Ian Jefferies, CEO, Association of American Railroads, sitting right, prepare to speak at the Senate hearing on Improving rail safety in response to the East Palestine, Ohio train Derailment on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

While Shaw acknowledged that the accident was preventable – as the NTSB stated – under questioning Shaw declined to say that it was Norfolk Southern's responsibility to prevent it.

"I'm taking responsibility to enhance safety throughout the entire industry," Shaw said. "I think about safety each and every day."

NTSB recommendations after 2013 accident haven't become reality

Homendy said a spill of vinyl chloride occurred during a train accident in 2013, after which NTSB issued a number of recommendations:

  • Providing real-time information to emergency responders;

  • Ensuring they were adequately trained and provided proper gear; and

  • Ensuring emergency responders were part of emergency planning with local entities and the railroads.

In the East Palestine derailment, plastic placards identifying the railcars carrying hazardous materials melted in the subsequent fire, so first responders couldn't easily identify what chemicals they were dealing with.

Homendy said first responders did not have access to a railroad app that was supposed to also provide such information and did not have the correct information about what hazmat cargo the train was carrying "for quite a long time."

Vance noted that these recommendations to provide proper notification to first responders still hasn't happened, and it's one reason he and Brown created a bill to address it.

EPA orders appropriate disposal of waste

The EPA said Tuesday that so far, 6,801 tons of contaminated soil and 7.4 million gallons of liquid wastewater have been transported out of East Palestine to designated waste facilities.

Regan said the agency told Shaw in a letter Monday that the EPA expects Norfolk Southern to find appropriate disposal facilities and, as necessary, take legal action to enforce contracts with waste disposal companies or to gain access to EPA disposal facilities. Otherwise, Regan said, the company may face civil penalties and potential legal action.

Regan noted that some states, such as Oklahoma, have been turning away or trying to impede waste shipments from East Palestine and that the agency has alerted states of their legal obligations and notified every state environmental regulator across the country that states cannot unilaterally stop the shipments.

"There is nothing special or out of the ordinary about this waste, other than the fact that it's coming from a town that has suffered deeply," Regan said. "This is impermissible and this is unacceptable."

Norfolk Southern hit by dozens of lawsuits, including from Ohio

Earlier this month, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the state would sue Norfolk Southern for the derailment and to force the company to pay for costs incurred by the state, including emergency response, economic damage and harm to natural resources.

The federal lawsuit accuses the company of "recklessly endangering" the health of East Palestine residents and Ohio's natural resources when the derailment caused the release of 1 million gallons of hazardous chemicals. The lawsuit seeks to hold Norfolk Southern financially responsible and asks the court to order the company to conduct future soil and groundwater monitoring and prohibit Norfolk Southern from disposing contaminated soil at the derailment site and from polluting Ohio waters.

The lawsuit cites 58 violations of federal and state environmental laws and Ohio Common Law. It also cites the company's escalating accident rate, which it says has nearly doubled over the past 10 years. At least 20 Norfolk Southern derailments since 2015 have included chemical discharges, according to the lawsuit.

What's going on?: Trains keep derailing all over the country, including Thursday in Washington.

The cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.
The cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio.

The railroad operator is facing roughly two dozen lawsuits filed by residents and businesses who say the derailment impacted them. Shaw has repeatedly pledged, including at a separate U.S. Senate hearing earlier this month, that Norfolk Southern is committed to ensuring East Palestine is safe.

NTSB examines pressure relief devices

The NTSB is continuing to investigate the derailment, which occurred moments after crew members were notified of an overheated wheel bearing and tried to stop.

Railroad operators, in this case Norfolk Southern, set the critical temperature on wayside detectors at which a train crew is notified.

The agency said Tuesday in a news release that its investigators examined and tested the pressure relief devices they removed from the five tank cars carrying vinyl chloride and found that some of them may have been compromised.

The pressure relief devices are supposed to help regulate internal tank pressure by releasing small amounts of material and closing back up once conditions return to normal.

Per the manufacturer's specifications, one of the installed devices had an internal spring that was coated with aluminum, but that metal "is not compatible with vinyl chloride," the NTSB said. Investigators found no evidence melted aluminum from the protective housing covers on the pressure relief devices entered the tanks themselves.

Senators introduce rail safety bill

The bipartisan bill introduced by Brown and Vance addresses, in part, a request by DeWine that Congress examine how trains are classified when transporting dangerous chemicals through states. The Norfolk Southern train that derailed was not considered a high-hazard flammable train, because it didn't meet a technical definition requiring a certain number of railcars carrying such cargo, and so the company didn't need to notify state regulators about its passage.

Shaw, Norfolk Southern's CEO, noted that there are many components of the bill that the company fully supports and that the rail industry has been advocating and pushing for stronger tank car standards for the last eight years.

The federal bill, as introduced, would also:

  • Require trains carrying hazardous materials to give advance notice to states, even if they aren't high-hazardous flammable trains.

  • Require trains carrying hazmat cargo be scanned by hot bearing detectors every 10 miles.

  • Update inspection rules to ensure they are conducted by qualified railcar inspectors at regular intervals.

  • Require two-person crews.

  • Increase the maximum fine for rail carriers that break the rules to 1% of their annual operating income, instead of $225,000.

  • Increase HAZMAT registration fees paid by railroads to fund grants for emergency response training.

Contributing: Haley BeMiller, USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau

Follow Tami Abdollah on Twitter @latams or email her at tami(at)usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Norfolk Southern head sidesteps responsibility for preventing East Palestine derailment

Recommended Stories

  • Effort to recall New Orleans' first female mayor fails

    The effort to recall Democratic New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has failed, following an official count of petition signatures released by the Louisiana governor’s office Tuesday. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that only 27,243 of the signatures were valid — falling about 18,000 short of what was needed to force a referendum. “My administration has always remained focused on addressing the real pressing issues that face our city,” Cantrell said in a statement to WAFB-TV.

  • Biden honors Bruce Springsteen, 'President' Julia Louis-Dreyfus (and hints at 2024)

    WASHINGTON - President Biden used a White House ceremony honoring artists and academics to drop his latest indication that he will seek reelection next year, describing honoree Colson Whitehead as "the only novelist to win the Pulitzer Prize for back-to-back works," before adding, "I'm kind of looking for back to back myself." Biden has not formally announced his reelection bid for 2024, but has indicated he will seek a second term. At the event on Tuesday, Biden said the country has benefited f

  • Aaron Sorkin reveals he had a stroke in November: 'It was a loud wake-up call'

    "There was a minute when I was concerned that I was never going to be able to write again," the Oscar-winner reveals.

  • 'Psychedelic wellness' centers close, leaving ketamine patients in 9 states dry and not high

    One of the nation's largest chains of ketamine clinics abruptly closed, leaving mental-health patients without drug treatment or recourse for refunds.

  • Cable and satellite providers may have to advertise the true price of TV service

    An FCC proposal may force cable and satellite providers to advertise the real price of a TV subscription.

  • Amazon's palm-reading tech is being tested in Panera cafes

    Panera has teamed up with Amazon One to allow guests to pay and earn loyalty points with the palm of their hand.

  • New liver transplant rules yield winners, losers as wasted organs reach record high

    New rules requiring donated livers to be offered for transplant hundreds of miles away have benefited patients in New York, California and more than a dozen other states at the expense of patients in mostly poorer states with higher death rates from liver disease, a data analysis by The Washington Post and the Markup has found. The shift was implemented in 2020 to prioritize the sickest patients on waitlists no matter where they live. While it has succeeded in that goal, it also has borne out th

  • A well-known pizza shop in New York is scrapping its $1 slice as inflation pushes up the price of cheese

    2 Bros pizza popularized the dollar pizza slice in New York since 2008 but is now struggling from the increasing price of cheese.

  • After player input, MLB allows some pitch clock delays

    Major League Baseball has clarified its new rules to allow umpires to delay the start of the pitch clock after big swings in which a hitter loses footing or when a pitcher covers first base, third or home, in addition to other clarifications announced Wednesday. The MLB also said whether a defensive team violated the new shift restrictions will be subject to a video review only involving the first player to touch a ball after a pitch. The clarifications ahead of March 30 openers were contained in a four-page memo sent by MLB senior vice president Michael Hill to managers, general managers and assistant general managers, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

  • Peace plans and pipelines: What came out of the Putin-Xi talks?

    Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping for a two-day summit in Moscow this week. Putin said Chinese proposals could be used as the basis of a peace settlement in Ukraine, but nothing emerged from the meeting to tie his hands militarily. A joint statement from the summit echoed language from China's 12-point paper last month in calling for dialogue, though it did not include the reference in that document to respecting the territorial integrity of all countries.

  • U.S. Supreme Court chews on Jack Daniel's fight against parody dog toy

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday sniffed around for a way to resolve a dispute over a dog toy parodying a Jack Daniel's whiskey bottle, though they clearly did not consider the case - exploring the boundary between creative expression and trademark infringement - an easy walk in the park. The justices heard arguments in Jack Daniel's appeal of a lower court's ruling that the pun-laden "Bad Spaniels" vinyl chew toy sold by Phoenix-based VIP Products LLC qualifies as an "expressive work" protected by the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. Jack Daniel's Properties Inc is owned by Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corp.

  • A deadly fungal infection is spreading in hospitals. Here's what to know.

    A deadly fungal infection is spreading at "an alarming rate" inside health facilities and long-term-care hospitals across the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. Here's what to know about the highly drug-resistant fungus - a strain of a kind of yeast known as Candida auris (or C. auris for short) that the CDC says "presents a serious global health threat."Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washingto

  • Frozen strawberries linked to a Hepatitis outbreak have been recalled. The reason is gross — and might be unavoidable.

    At least two people have been hospitalized with Hepatitis A after eating frozen strawberries, per the CDC. Frozen fruit from Trader Joe's, Costco, others were recalled.

  • Trump at Mar-a-Lago: Magical Thinking and a Perp Walk Fixation

    Donald Trump claims he is ready for his perp walk. Behind closed doors at Mar-a-Lago, the former president has told friends and associates that he welcomes the idea of being paraded by authorities before a throng of reporters and news cameras. He has even mused openly about whether he should smile for the assembled media, and he has pondered how the public would react and is said to have described the potential spectacle as a fun experience. No one is quite sure whether his remarks are bravado o

  • Xi doubles down on China’s support for Putin

    Chinese President Xi Jinping’s trip to Moscow is a symbolic shot in the arm for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and underscores their goal to counter the U.S.

  • AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session

    Manhattan prosecutors postponed a scheduled grand jury session Wednesday in the investigation into Donald Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign, at least temporarily slowing a decision on whether to charge the ex-president. The grand jurors were told to be on standby for Thursday, another day when the New York panel has been meeting in recent weeks. When the grand jurors next meet, they may hear from yet another witness, according to a person familiar with proceedings that appear to be nearing a decisive vote on whether or not to indict Trump.

  • As San Joaquin River flows increase, flood conditions near Fresno are ‘right at the edge’ | Opinion

    Opinion by Marek Warszawski: “This is excitement for Firebaugh — and worrying,” says motel manager with 6,000-sandbag wall.

  • Drug shortages are rising and pose a national security risk, new report warns

    Children's medication, antibiotics and ADHD treatment are among a number of drugs facing shortages and the shortages are only rising, according to a new report.

  • Surprise jump in UK inflation deals new cost-of-living blow

    British inflation unexpectedly accelerated in February, official data showed Wednesday, deepening a cost-of-living crisis and pressuring the Bank of England to hike interest rates further despite global markets turmoil."This is despite growing fears over the unfolding confidence crisis in the global banking system."

  • Transgender youth: 'Forced outing' bills make schools unsafe

    The 17-year-old, who is transgender, said he feared his high school, Tulsa Union, might use his deadname — the name he was given at birth but no longer uses — on his diploma and during the ceremony instead of his legally changed name. Some of those proposals and other standalone measures, including at least two at the federal level, would require parental permission to use different identifiers.