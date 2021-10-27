Senators have heated exchanges with AG Garland over DOJ school board memo
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Republican Sens. Tom Cotton and Ted Cruz blasted Attorney General Merrick Garland for a Department of Justice memo that directed the DOJ to assist local law enforcement to address violence and threats of violence directed at local school officials across the country. Garland stood by his memo, and in response to questions from Democratic Sen. Cory Booker — who also defended the letter — about whether parents could be intimidated from raising certain issues at school board meetings, the attorney general said, “All of those things are protected by the Constitution.”