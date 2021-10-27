Senators have heated exchanges with AG Garland over DOJ school board memo

INSIDER Video

Ancient-warfare expert Roel Konijnendijk rates 10 battle tactics in movies and television for realism, with scenes from "Game of Thrones" and "The Witcher." Konijnendijk has a doctorate in ancient history and is a teaching fellow at the University of Edinburgh. Konijnendijk discusses the accuracy of battle tactics in "Game of Thrones" (2016), starring Kit Harington; "Hercules" (2014), featuring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson; and "The Witcher" (2019), with Henry Cavill. Konijnendijk also comments on the infantry and cavalry formations in "Outlaw King" (2018), starring Chris Pine; "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" (2014), with Evangeline Lilly; and "Alexander" (2004), featuring Colin Farrell. He dissects the use of ancient-warfare weaponry in "King Arthur" (2004), "Spartacus" (1960), "Mulan" (2020), and "Spartacus: War of the Damned" (2013). Watch part one of the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPGdOXstSyk You can follow Roel Konijnendijk here: https://twitter.com/Roelkonijn