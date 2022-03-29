  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

US lawmakers have a new idea for what to do with seized Russian assets

Ben Werschkul
·Senior Producer and Writer
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michael Bennet
    United States senator from Colorado

Those sanctioned Russian assets are piling up.

Oligarch yachts, estates, planes, and other items in the West may sit out of their owners' hands — but they are not yet necessarily in the control of Western governments.

The rules vary across Europe where most of the seizures have taken place following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The White House recently offered examples of assets that have been taken off the table and noted some had been seized while others were impounded. Under U.S. law, any sanctioned assets would be in a state of legal limbo and put aside, but could eventually be returned to their owners.

Now policymakers in the U.S. — both on Capitol Hill and perhaps in the administration — are pushing to change the uncertain status of those assets around the world. Some want to not just take possession of the assets of Kremlin-connected billionaires, but also sell them and give the proceeds to Ukraine.

As Senator Rob Portman (R OH) recently put it on the Senate floor, we should be expanding sanctions and “seizing, not just freezing, assets from Kremlin supporters” alongside other measures.

An Italian Finance Police car is parked in front of the yacht
An Italian Finance police car is parked in front of the yacht "Lady M", linked to Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, at Imperia's harbor in Northern Italy on March 5. (ANDREA BERNARDI/AFP via Getty Images)

Portman and Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) have introduced a bill, the RELIEF for Ukraine Act, which directs any funds from seized Russian assets towards Ukrainian refugees, reconstruction, and other efforts.

‘We have far further to go to fully address this threat’

President Joe Biden pledged to seize the "ill-begotten gains" of Russian oligarchs during his State of the Union Address on March 1. During a speech Tuesday in London, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo outlined how the U.S. government and its allies may go further in sanctioning Russian individuals.

Adeyemo, who's in Europe to shore up alliances, touted the work to “share information and intelligence and to facilitate the enforcement of our sanctions, namely to freeze and seize assets of sanctioned individuals.”

“We have far further to go to fully address this threat and restore justice for the people of Ukraine,” Adeymo added, without saying where the assets could go.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - MARCH 29: US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo and EU Commissioner in charge of financial services, financial stability and the Capital Markets Union, Mairead McGuinness (not seen) hold a joint news conference in Brussels, Belgium on March 29, 2022. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo in Brussels on March 29. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Adeyemo also noted that the West may sanction those who help Russian oligarchs hide their assets.

‘Our bill makes Putin and Russian oligarchs pay the price’

The intentions of the bill from Portman and Bennet are clear: If enacted, it would create a new Ukraine Relief Fund administered by the Department of State.

“Our bill makes Putin and Russian oligarchs pay the price by ensuring that funds from their seized assets go directly to the Ukrainian people to support them through many difficult years ahead of resettlement, reconstruction, and recovery,” Bennet said in a statement.

UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 4: Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, talk as they arrive in the Capitol on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2014. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
Sens. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Rob Portman (R-OH) at the U.S. Capitol in 2014. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

To be sure, Ukraine could use the extra money.

Ukraine’s economy minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, recently said the war in Ukraine has cost her country $564.9 billion by damaging infrastructure and hindering economic growth. However, the oligarchs may be able to easily compensate for those losses. An oft-cited 2017 paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research estimated Russian oligarch wealth and came to the startling conclusion that rich Russians held around $800 billion in assets outside of Russia, as of 2015.

Or to put it more starkly: “There is as much financial wealth held by rich Russians abroad — in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Cyprus, and similar offshore centers — than held by the entire Russian population in Russia itself,” Filip Novokmet, Thomas Piketty, and Gabriel Zucman wrote.

In the end, any action would likely take place under the umbrella of a recently formed multinational task force that includes the U.S. That would allow Western governments to work together to track and allocate the assets, which so far have been found largely in Europe.

Ben Werschkul is a writer and producer for Yahoo Finance in Washington, DC.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Bennet, Portman introduce bill to use seized Russian assets for Ukrainian relief

    Sens. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) on Tuesday unveiled a bill to require the Department of Justice (DOJ) to direct any funds resulting from the sale of seized Russian assets to support Ukrainian refugees and reconstruction. The Repurposing Elite Luxuries Into Emergency Funds (RELIEF) bill would require the DOJ to direct funds from the liquidation of seized Russian assets to a new Ukraine Relief Fund, which will be...

  • Turkey faces risks acting as sanctions 'safe haven' for Russians

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine sparked a flurry of Western sanctions on Moscow, at least one oligarch and thousands of other Russians have arrived in Turkey, seen as a safe place to stay, invest and hold assets despite its NATO membership. Acting as a safe haven raises risks for Turkey's government, banks and businesses that could face tough decisions and penalties if the United States and others ramp up pressure on Moscow with broader "secondary" sanctions. WHY IS TURKEY ATTRACTIVE TO RUSSIANS?

  • Saints sign Andy Dalton

    The Saints weren’t done signing quarterbacks when they brought Jameis Winston back. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton has agreed to a one-year contract with the Saints, with $3 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $6 million, according to multiple reports. Winston is still the favorite to be the Saints’ starter this season, but it’s unclear [more]

  • U.S. official says new sanctions may be placed on Russian industry

    The U.S. now is looking to target sanctions on Russian industry, a top official said Tuesday. The package of sanctions already imposed on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine have led to the fastest contraction in the Russian economy since the det crisis of 1998.

  • Republican and Democratic senators seek to repurpose Russian assets for Ukraine aid

    Sens. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) are introducing a bill to repurpose funds from seized Russian assets for a relief fund benefitting Ukrainian refugees and Ukraine's reconstruction, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The bipartisan effort is another sign Congress is keeping close tabs on the blizzard of sanctions imposed on Russia by the Biden administration. In this case, it's also taking the next step to clarify who should benefit and how.Get market news worthy of your tim

  • Sanctioned Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman says 'there is no oligarchs' club'

    "We were exclusively focused on business and never wanted to get close to power," Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman told El Pais, a Spanish newspaper.

  • Greenpeace, Crypto Billionaire Lobby to Change Bitcoin Code

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin is about to face a fresh onslaught over its damaging environmental footprint.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksUkraine Update: Talks End With No Cease-Fire But Clearer DemandsAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesBiden’s $5.8 Trillion Budget Would Hike Taxes on the WealthiestSeveral climate activist groups including Greenpeace and crypto billio

  • Biden says he was expressing "moral outrage" at Putin, not articulating policy change

    President Biden sought to clarify a comment he had made in Poland Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." On Monday, he told reporters at the White House he was expressing his "moral outrage" at the Russian president, not articulating a policy change. Mr. Biden's remarks on the subject followed the unveiling of his budget. He also fielded questions on the budget and on his Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who testified at her confirmation hearings last week.

  • House passes bill to honor Ginsburg and O'Connor with Capitol statues

    The House cleared legislation on Monday to honor former Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O'Connor with statues in the Capitol.The bill, passed on a largely bipartisan basis by a vote of 349-63, now heads to President Biden for his signature. While a majority of House Republicans overall voted with Democrats in support of the measure, the 63 votes in opposition were all from GOP members."The United States Capitol is a...

  • Ukrainian Forces Regain Control of Irpin, Officials Say

    Ukrainian forces took back control of Irpin, a city northwest of Kyiv, the city’s mayor said on Monday, March 28.Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn said in a video post on Telegram that Irpin had been “liberated” from Russian forces but warned residents against returning to the city. Markushyn said there could be more attacks on Irpin.The Ukrainian military released what they said was the first footage to come out of liberated Irpin on Monday. Heavily damaged residential buildings can be seen throughout the video. Credit: Ukrainian Military TV via Storyful

  • Jayhawks fans hit Mass Street in Lawrence in celebration of Kansas’ trip to Final Four

    It’s party time in Lawrence. The Jayhawks will play Villanova in New Orleans in this year’s Final Four after beating Miami 76-50 on Sunday.

  • Russia-Ukraine war shifts Irish opinion on NATO membership: poll

    Most Irish residents in a new poll said they want to boost the country's military with nearly half wanting to join NATO as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.The survey, by the Irish Business Post and Red C, indicates 48 percent of those surveyed said Ireland should join NATO as a way to boost its own security with 39 percent opposed, a record high for such a poll, according to Politico.Half of Irish voters said they would support a...

  • Ukraine crisis: Why India is buying more Russian oil

    Imports of cheaper Russian oil by India are rising, despite calls for Russia's economic isolation.

  • Who's the real audience for Biden's new budget?

    Who's the real audience for Biden's new budget?

  • Republicans seize on Biden’s cheat notes as sign of cognitive decline despite Trump doing the same

    ‘When you’re around somebody who’s in cognitive decline, you find yourself trying to help them with a sentence, trying to help them complete it’

  • What's the cost of damage to Ukraine's infrastructure amid Russia's invasion?

    The cost of direct damage to Ukraine's infrastructure amid Russia's ongoing invasion has reached almost an estimated $63 billion, according to an analysis by the Kyiv School of Economics. Shocking images and videos have emerged in recent weeks showing just some of the devastation across Ukraine since Russian forces attacked on Feb. 24. Where businesses, homes, hospitals, schools and other infrastructure once stood, there are now massive piles of unrecognizable rubble and crumbling shells of concrete.

  • New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen: Taysom Hill to be used as tight end in 2022

    Taysom Hill has been a utility player for the Saints, though officially listed as a quarterback. Moving forward, he will be deployed as a tight end.

  • Apple's 'CODA' win at the Oscars could unleash a streaming beast: analyst

    Score a big win for Apple's bottom line at the Oscars, contends one tech analyst.

  • FDA Approves Another Pfizer and Moderna Booster for People 50 and Older

    Looks like another COVID-19 booster is coming down the pike as the Food and Drug Administration has authorized another COVID-19 booster for people 50-years-old and older, according to the Associated Press.

  • Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' wife, Ginni, is Hillary Clinton on steroids

    Where's the outrage – and the congressional inquiry – over a Supreme Court justice's spouse, Ginni Thomas, trying to overturn an election?