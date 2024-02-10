Senators Kaine, Warner support program expanding internet access for students and educators

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFXR)—U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine wrote a joint letter in support of the FCC’s proposal to expand the E-Rate program, helping schools and libraries access affordable internet services.

Under the proposal, the E-Rate program would be updated to allow schools and libraries to loan Wi-Fi hotspots to students and educators. In the letter, Warner and Kaine call for the expansion and modernization of the program to help reduce educational disparities and ensure that all students have internet access.

“With millions of students at risk of losing internet access at home, we are glad to see the FCC exercising this authority and modernizing the E-Rate program,” wrote the Senators in the letter. “We encourage the Commission to provide schools and libraries with the flexibility to adapt their programs to local conditions while continuing to effectively guard against fraud and waste.”

Students who do not have internet access at home face significant disadvantages in school. By expanding the E-Rate program, the senators hope to provide devices for connectivity for students and educators at home and help prevent students from losing their internet access.

“[We] are excited that the Commission has proposed to update the E-Rate program to allow schools and libraries to provide Wi-Fi hotspots and wireless internet services to students and educators,” wrote the Senators, “This proposal properly recognizes that learning now extends beyond the physical premises of school buildings.”

For more information on the E-Rate program, visit the FCC’s website.

