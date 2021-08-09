Senators on left, right hold together to push infrastructure

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LISA MASCARO
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Often elusive, the political center is holding steady in the Senate as a coalition of Democratic and Republican senators brushes off critics to push the $1 trillion infrastructure package toward final passage.

On the left, the Democrats have withstood the complaints of liberals who say the proposal falls short of what’s needed to provide a down payment on one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities.

From the right, the Republicans are largely ignoring the criticism from their most conservative and far-flung voices, including a barrage of name-calling from former President Donald Trump as he tries to derail the package.

All told, some 70 senators appear poised to carry the bipartisan infrastructure bill to passage, a potentially robust tally of lawmakers eager to tap the billions in new spending it will unleash for public works projects back home.

“This is something that brings this country together,” said Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, a lead negotiator. “We need the investment, let’s be honest.”

Senators hoisted the package over another hurdle late Sunday, easily clearing a remaining 60-vote threshold on a vote of 68-29, despite a few holdouts trying to run out the clock on debate and drag final passage to Tuesday. The measure would then go to the House.

“A very handsome, overwhelming vote,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

The rare bipartisan momentum reflects a political power center that has sprung from the middle of the aisle in the narrowly split Congress. For weeks, senators have negotiated and shaped the package, overcoming partisan gridlock for a compromise with the Biden White House. A bipartisan group of House lawmakers has pledged its own support.

Backed by Biden and a sizable coalition of business, farm, labor and public interest groups, the package is one of the biggest investments of its kind in years. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act seeks to inject nearly $550 billion in new spending on roads, bridges, broadband internet, water pipes and other public works systems undergirding the nation. Some 20 Republican senators are poised to join Democrats in supporting support it.

“Look at the players,” said Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C. “These are not the fringes of both parties.”

Once voting wraps up, senators immediately will turn to the budget outline for a $3.5 trillion package of child care, elder care and other programs that is a much more partisan undertaking and expected to draw only Democratic support.

Despite the momentum, action ground to a halt over the weekend when Sen. Bill Hagerty, a Tennessee Republican allied with Trump, refused to speed up the process.

Hagerty, who had been Trump's ambassador to Japan, argued for taking as much time as needed for debate and amendments, in part because he wants to slow the march toward Biden's $3.5 trillion bill aimed at so-called soft infrastructure.

Trump called Hagerty on Sunday morning, said a person familiar with the call who requested anonymity to discuss it. Hagerty said later Sunday he was trying to prevent a “socialist debt bomb” of new government spending.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has so far allowed the bill to progress, calling the bill “a compromise.”

Senators have spent the past week processing nearly two dozen amendments to the 2,700-page package, but so far none has substantially changed its framework.

More amendments have been offered on cryptocurrency, defense-related infrastructure and to allow states to repurpose a portion of their untapped federal COVID-19 relief aid for infrastructure. But it's unclear if they will be considered for votes.

Senators have found much to like in the bill, even though it does not fully satisfy liberals, who view it as too small, or conservatives, who find it too large.

An analysis of the bill from the Congressional Budget Office drew concerns, particularly from Republicans after concluding the legislation would increase deficits by about $256 billion over the next decade.

Unlike Biden's bigger $3.5 trillion package, which would be paid for by higher tax rates for corporations and the wealthy, the bipartisan package is funded by repurposing other money, and other spending cuts and revenue streams. The bill’s backers argued that the budget office was unable to take into account certain revenue streams — including from future economic growth.

The House is expected to consider both Biden infrastructure packages when it returns from recess in September.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Senators push infrastructure bill a step closer to passage

    Senators hoisted the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package over another hurdle late Sunday, a coalition of Democrats and Republicans pushing it closer to passage despite a few holdouts trying to derail one of President Joe Biden's top priorities. The rare bipartisan momentum was holding steady, a reflection of the bill's popularity and the eagerness of senators to show voters back home they can deliver. One of the biggest investments of its kind in years, the package promises to unleash billions of dollars to upgrade roads, bridges, broadband internet, water pipes and other public works systems undergirding the nation.

  • Canada begins allowing vaccinated US citizens to visit again

    Canada on Monday is lifting its prohibition on Americans crossing the border to shop, vacation or visit, but the United States is keeping similar restrictions in place for Canadians, part of a bumpy return to normalcy from COVID-19 travel bans. U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents must be both fully vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19 within three days to get across one of the world’s longest and busiest land borders. “CBSA will not compromise the health and safety of Canadians for the sake of border wait times,” agency spokeswoman Rebecca Purdy said in a statement.

  • Infrastructure push slowed by Tennessee senator's objection

    One by one, Democrats and Republicans trekked to the Senate floor on Sunday touting a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal and argued that, after months of haggling, it was time for a final vote on the measure. A final vote that could have happened on Friday night could now linger into the early hours of Tuesday morning, forcing lawmakers to give up their second consecutive summer weekend to plod through the minutia of Senate rules. More than a dozen Republicans have joined Democrats to clear initial hurdles on the infrastructure bill, meaning the legislation will almost certainly pass despite Hagerty's protest.

  • Bipartisan infrastructure bill could face challenges in the House

    The bipartisan infrastructure bill is likely to pass the Senate, but faces challenges once it turns over to the House. Jennifer Shutt, a budget and appropriations reporter with CQ Roll Call, joins CBSN's Michael George to discuss the measure and the debt ceiling.

  • Infrastructure bill advances to final passage this week

    A $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill cleared a procedural hurdle Sunday, setting up a final vote by Tuesday or sooner on a measure President Joe Biden and Democrats hope to tout as a major bipartisan achievement that will create jobs and provide much-needed funding for roads, bridges, water projects and broadband access.

  • Leslie Jones’ Olympics Commentary Greatest Hits: ‘I Can’t Do This S- With a Floatie’

    The Tokyo Olympics have come to a close, and while NBC’s coverage disgruntled some viewers, Twitter provided one guaranteed way to make it more entertaining: get Leslie Jones to do commentary. Sure, there was cursing – lots of it – but you gotta give her points for honesty. And so, we salute the “SNL” alum with a look at her 2021 Summer Olympics Greatest Hits.Over the past two weeks, the comic actress and hardcore sports fan spot-welded herself to her couch and posted videos on Twitter of moment

  • Infrastructure bill clears Senate hurdle, heads toward final vote

    Both parties haggled Sunday on the bill's cryptocurrency regulations and whether to allow coronavirus aid money to be spent on infrastructure. A final vote could happen as late as Tuesday morning.

  • 8 of the wackiest DC characters James Gunn considered for 'The Suicide Squad'

    Gunn had access to almost any characters from the DC universe that he wanted to play with to assemble his version of Task Force X.

  • Two Seattle cops fired for being present at Jan. 6 insurrection

    Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz announced Friday that two police officers were terminated for being present and "directly next" to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.State of play: The officers, Caitlin and Alexander Everett, who are married, said they were standing 30 to 50 yards away from the Capitol and never saw any sign of disturbance. However, FBI photographs showed them standing "directly next" to the Capitol building.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

    Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most powerful unelected bureaucrat in state government and, until now, stood loyally by Cuomo even through recent controversies, including scandals like the sexual harassment allegations to nursing home death data, to the use of state resources to write his book. Cuomo has denied these allegations and scandals.

  • A U.S. women's team win could give coach Karch Kiraly the triple crown of volleyball

    U.S. women's volleyball coach Karch Kiraly hopes to be the first to win a gold medal as an indoor player, beach player and a coach. Team plays Brazil on Sunday.

  • Massive cycling crash takes out 7 athletes, including defending champ

    This was frightening.

  • What NBC can do differently before the next Olympics in ... 6 months

    7 things the network needs to change before Beijing 2022

  • Trump 2020 legal adviser Jenna Ellis joins rally for impeachment

    Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said on Saturday that President Joe Biden should be impeached, adding her voice to a growing chorus of high-profile conservatives in the media fed up with the current administration.

  • Trump 'Imagines' How People Would Squawk Had COVID-19 'Attack' Erupted On His Watch

    More than 400,000 Americans died of COVID-19 during the Trump administration.

  • Senate breaks filibuster, clears key hurdle on infrastructure bill

    President Biden on Saturday gave a final push for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package as the Senate reconvened to advance the measure.Driving the news: The Senate on Saturday broke the filibuster, clearing the 60-vote threshold to advance the plan for final passage, after which it will head to the House. It is not clear when the final Senate vote will take place.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What he's saying: "The Bipartisan Infrastruc

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...

  • Melania Trump hit back at a presidential historian who accused her of 'eviscerating' the White House Rose Garden

    More than 80,000 people have signed a petition against Trump's changes, but Reuters reported some claims made about the renovations were false.

  • Texas Democrats who fled the state are suing Gov. Greg Abbott claiming his attempts to bring them back to the legislature violate their civil rights

    Nearly two dozen Democrats in the Texas House of Representatives sued the Republican state leaders over their latest effort to bring them back.

  • LBJ's daughter takes up her father's cause: voting rights

    Luci Baines Johnson was 18 when her father signed the act.