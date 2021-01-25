Some senators oppose the direct payment part of Biden's stimulus plan because they think it gives too much money to the wealthy, Politico report says

Kelsey Vlamis
susan collins
Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is among the 16 senators who have argued that Biden's stimulus proposal offers too much to the wealthy. Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty Images

  • A group of senators oppose Biden's stimulus plan over concerns it gives too much money to the wealthy.

  • The bipartisan group of 16 senators spoke with the Biden administration during a call on Sunday.

  • The group also expressed support for increasing funding for vaccine distribution.

Some senators are pushing back on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion economic rescue package because it provides too much money to wealthy Americans, according to a report from Politico.

A bipartisan group of senators, led by Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of Virginia, expressed their concerns in a phone call with the Biden administration on Sunday, Politico reported.

The group of 16 senators reportedly told White House officials that they are in favor of increasing funds for vaccine distribution, but feel the $1,400 stimulus payments included in the package should be reserved for low-income Americans.

Collins specifically questioned why families who make $300,000 could be eligible for payments, Politico reported.

While six-figure earners could qualify for stimulus checks, the amount of the payment decreases as income increases, meaning they would not receive a full payment.

The senator also told Insider's Joseph Zeballos-Roig on Thursday that she is "sympathetic" to funding certain measures in the bill, like vaccine distribution, but is concerned over the total cost.

"It's hard for me to see when we just passed $900 billion of assistance why we would have a package that big," she said. "Maybe a couple of months from now, the needs will be evident and we will need to do something significant, but I'm not seeing it right now."

Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine who was also on the call, also expressed concern about the overall cost, saying, "This isn't Monopoly money," according to Politico.

In addition to the $1,400 payments and funds for vaccine distribution, Biden's proposed plan includes enhanced unemployment insurance and aid to state and local governments.

The relief bill passed in December included $600 stimulus checks, federal unemployment aid, food and rental assistance, and education funding.

The call with the group of senators, which is evenly divided with eight Republicans and eight Democrats, is part of the Biden administration's efforts to gain bipartisan support for the stimulus package.

The largely moderate group could have a significant influence on Biden's legislative agenda as the president tries to navigate a narrow majority in the Senate.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, who was on the call Sunday, said the participants agreed "that the more targeted the aid is the more effective it can be," the Associated Press reported.

But the White House appeared uninterested in breaking up the plan and unconcerned about the total cost, according to AP.

