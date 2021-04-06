Senators propose changing how companies' foreign earnings are taxed

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sarah Ewall-Wice
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A group of Democratic senators wants to overhaul international taxation, introducing a new proposal Monday that would help pay for President Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan. The senators are focused on changing three specifics of the 2017 tax law passed under President Donald Trump, claiming the provisions created new incentives to ship jobs overseas and reforms would also be an investment in American workers. 

Their proposal comes as the tax debate is about to heat up in Washington as Biden's plan already faces hurdles in Congress, including with some Democratic lawmakers.

"Congress needs to ensure mega-corporations pay their fair share to fund critical investments in the American people," said Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden of Oregon. "That starts with ending incentives to ship jobs overseas and closing loopholes that allow companies to stash their profits in tax havens, and, instead, rewarding companies that invest in the United States."

The senators' plan focuses on increasing the tax rate on U.S. multinational corporation foreign earnings and setting it on a country-by-country basis. It's similar to Mr. Biden's own proposal, but the lawmakers left the door open on the tax rate — be it matching the U.S. corporate tax rate or setting it slightly lower, as the president has proposed, at 21%. Their plan also aims to create incentives to invest in innovation in the United States rather than offshoring factories, restoring full credits for domestic investments and curtailing the largest corporations from eroding the U.S. tax base.

"For decades, our tax code has rewarded corporations that shut down production in the U.S. and move American jobs overseas, and the 2017 Republican tax law only made it worse, with its 50 percent off coupon for corporations that move jobs to Mexico or China," said Senator Sherrod Brown, of Ohio.

"We need an international tax system that rewards companies making investments here in the U.S., particularly in cutting-edge technologies that will dictate the future success of our economy and ability to create good-paying jobs," said Senator Mark Warner.

The Virginia Democrat said Monday he has already expressed some concerns with the Biden infrastructure plan. While he would not comment on the specifics of the president's proposal to raise the U.S. corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, he said he wanted to go through the plan in much more detail than he has so far. 

His comments come after Senator Joe Manchin also said Monday that he does not support increasing the corporate tax rate to 28%. In a radio interview with Hoppy Kercheval, the West Virginia Democrat said the corporate tax rate should be 25%. Manchin also said he's not the only Democrat who felt strongly about it, stating there were six or seven others who did as well. 

"We have to be competitive," Manchin said. "And we're not going to throw caution to the wind."

The 50-50 split in the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the potential tie-breaking vote, gives centrists like Manchin substantial power when weighing in on legislative proposals moving forward. Manchin said Monday if he does not vote to get on it, "it's not going anywhere."

But Mr. Biden reiterated his support Monday for raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and dismissed concerns it would drive businesses overseas.

"We were talking about a 28% tax that everybody thought was just fair enough for everybody," he said. "51 or 52 corporations of the Fortune 500 haven't paid a single penny in taxes for three years. Come on, man."

Speaking to reporters during Monday's briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there would be different ideas to pay for the infrastructure plan, and there would be different tax proposals and a range of questions that congress will have to address in terms of pay-fors and how those would work.

"This will be all part of the discussion," Psaki said, which she characterized as in early stages.

The Biden administration briefed members of Congress last week on the infrastructure plan. On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to brief House Democrats. 

Alan He contributed to this report.

Robots in California test wastewater to predict COVID outbreaks

Analyzing the pandemic's toll on mothers and their mental health

U.S. coronavirus infections jump for 4th straight week as variants spread

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Senate Democrats take aim at Trump 2017 international tax reforms

    Top Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee on Monday proposed major shifts in former President Donald Trump's 2017 tax reforms to eliminate what they say are incentives for companies to move operations overseas and shift profits to tax haven countries. The plan proposed by Democratic senators Ron Wyden, Sherrod Brown and Mark Warner parallels some of the corporate tax hike proposals announced last week by President Joe Biden to finance $2 trillion in U.S. infrastructure investment. The systems were aimed at returning companies' deferred offshore income to the United States at lower tax rates, where those profits could be invested in American jobs.

  • Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills discuss time spent with Eagles: ‘Iron sharpens iron’

    Jalen Mills and Nelson Agholor spent four seasons battling each other during practice with the Eagles.

  • U.S. state officials urge Garland to reverse Trump positions on climate deception cases

    The attorneys general of five U.S. states and the District of Columbia on Monday called on President Joe Biden's Justice Department to withdraw legal briefs filed in support of fossil fuel companies in litigation during the Trump administration, arguing they contradict the new president's position on climate change. The top law enforcement officials of Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Rhode Island and the District of Columbia sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking him to inform courts that the Justice Department no longer supports those briefs in pending litigation.

  • 2 Democratic Senators are already saying Biden's infrastructure plan probably needs to change

    Sen. Joe Manchin, who's emerged as a key vote in the Democrats' 50-seat majority, said: "If I don't vote to get on it, it's not going anywhere."

  • Drone IDs possible second breach at Florida wastewater site as crews race to avoid disaster

    Officials in Florida are pumping 35 million gallons per day out of a holding pond that contains polluted water amid fears of a potential collapse.

  • Man stalked, left gifts for former co-worker before attacking her, Oklahoma cops say

    He’s also accused of shooting the woman’s husband in the hand.

  • Big win for Democrats: Senate parliamentarian to allow additional budget legislation to bypass potential GOP filibuster

    This could have implications for President Joe Biden's infrastructure package.

  • Gaetz’s Accused Extorter Confirms, Denies $25 Million Shakedown

    Astrid Riecken/GettyThe man Rep. Matt Gaetz has accused of trying to extort millions from his family—and blamed for recent allegations of sexual improprieties—admitted in a bizarre interview Monday to asking the Florida Republican’s dad to finance an international plot to “rescue” an American citizen widely believed to be dead in Iran.Air Force veteran and “research consultant” Bob Kent verified to Sirius Radio personality Michael Smerconish that he had approached Gaetz’s deep-pocketed father, former Florida Senate President Don Gaetz, last month seeking a $25 million loan. The funds would ransom the release of Robert Levinson, a former Federal Bureau of Investigation agent who disappeared in Iran more than a decade ago. Levinson’s own family believes him to be dead, but Kent has insisted he has evidence he is alive and remains a hostage of the Islamic Republic, even though credible experts have dismissed his claims.Kent said that he was aware of the time that Gaetz might have “legal issues,” and suggested that assisting in the mission would create “good will” toward the congressman. Though he didn’t say it outright, those issues seem to be the recently surfaced claims the lawmaker paid women for sex—including, possibly, an underage girl—and misused campaign funds."Matt Gaetz is in need of good publicity, and I'm in need of $25 million to save Robert Levinson,” Kent told Smerconish.Kent described a sequence of improbable purported events that he said led him to solicit money from Gaetz’s dad: namely, that he misinterpreted a “joke” by a federal agent who said the U.S. government would believe his intel on an Iranian-linked militant’s activities if the former intelligence officer could track Levinson down. Kent said his team had attempted a rescue of the U.S. operative last July, in which he “lost four people” to Iranian forces.Despite having coupled his request for money with an allusion to the congressman’s improprieties, and despite working on the project with serial Florida fraudster Stephen Alford, Kent maintained he had not sought to extort the Gaetz clan.Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Quietly Backs Away From Matt Gaetz After Claiming They ‘Hang Out’“I never threatened the man—matter of fact, it was the opposite: I told him if he decides not to help us he'll never hear from me again,” Kent said of his meeting with Don Gaetz. “I can’t help how it sounds.”Nevertheless, Kent said Gaetz’s father initially interpreted the overture as a blackmail attempt. But Kent asserted that the local Republican power broker then grew receptive, and offered to approach then-President Donald Trump with the materials.But Kent said he insisted he wasn’t interested in the government’s assistance. He claimed that he received notice a week ago from Levinson family attorney David McGee that Don Gaetz would in fact bankroll his Middle Eastern adventure—only to have the younger Gaetz come forward a day later and assert the consultant was behind reports that the congressman had trafficked a 17-year-old girl.“Last Monday I got a call from David telling me Don agreed to fund the project and I'llbe sending you operating money on Tuesday,” Kent said. “Then that evening Congressman Gaetz went on the news.”Neither the congressman nor a lawyer for his father immediately responded to a request for comment. Like Kent, they denied any wrongdoing.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Piers Morgan suggested to Tucker Carlson that Meghan Markle may be 'completely delusional' while saying he really doesn't know or care

    Morgan spoke on camera for the first time since leaving his job, settling scores for over an hour on Fox's new streaming show "Tucker Carlson Today."

  • A 'Jeopardy!' contestant left interim host Aaron Rodgers speechless by referencing a controversial Packers' play

    Three months after the NFC Championship, Aaron Rodgers still doesn't have an answer as to why the Packers kicked a field goal vs. the Bucs.

  • After new law, McConnell warns CEOs: 'Stay out of politics'

    Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says it's a “big lie” to call the new voting law in Georgia racist and he warned big business to “stay out of politics" after major corporations and even Major League Baseball distanced themselves from the state amid vast public pressure. McConnell particularly slammed President Joe Biden's criticism that the Georgia bill was restrictive and a return to Jim Crow-era restrictions in the Southern states aimed limiting ballot access for Black Americans. “It’s simply not true,” McConnell told reporters Monday.

  • Trump's Mar-a-Lago charged Secret Service almost $16,000 for $396 hotel rooms during presidential Christmas trip

    As president, Trump spent 142 days at his gilded Florida property, which he dubbed the "Winter White House."

  • Chris Hemsworth says he's not considered a 'serious actor' because he's never gained or lost an 'unhealthy' amount of weight for a role

    The Marvel star opened up about his fitness journey and bulking up for the role of Thor in a new interview with The Telegraph.

  • Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys might wind up getting exactly what they paid for

    There could be some concern that the team’s eight unrestricted free agents may be too much of a bargain at just a combined $12.712 million in 2021.

  • Bill Murray says it was 'physically painful' to shoot the new 'Ghostbusters' movie

    The legendary actor, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters," says the latest movie in the franchise has "the feel of the first one."

  • Apple just increased the maximum amount you can get for trading in your old iPhone

    An iPhone 11 Pro Max in good condition can now get up to $515, up from $500, upon trading in for a new model.

  • Floods and landslides in Indonesia and East Timor kill more than 100

    Torrential rain sparked widespread destruction in eastern Indonesia and neighbouring East Timor.

  • Man on Nebraska death row for killing girlfriend's kids dies

    A man who had been on Nebraska's death row since 2003 died Saturday, reducing the total number of condemned inmates in the state to 11, prison officials said Monday. Arthur Gales, 55, was sentenced to death for the November 2000 slayings of his then-girlfriend's two children. Authorities said he killed 13-year-old Latara Chandler and 7-year-old Tramar Chandler because they were potential witnesses to him severely beating their mother.

  • Martha Stewart says she 'got so many proposals' after she posted her thirst-trap pool selfie

    Before her interview with Howie Mandel on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Stewart still wasn't clear on what a "thirst trap" was.

  • Putin critic Navalny reportedly transferred to medical facility after falling ill in prison

    Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service said Navalny had received a COVID-19 test but has not reported whether he contracted the disease.