White House Moves to Delay Bolton Book: Impeachment Update

(Bloomberg) -- Senators on Wednesday are starting the first of two days questioning House managers and Donald Trump’s defense lawyers, before the president’s impeachment trial moves to the pivotal question of whether to call witnesses to testify.

Here are the latest developments:

White House Moves to Delay Bolton Book (1:21 p.m.)

The White House moved to delay publication of former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s memoir, which the New York Times has reported describes Trump directly tying the release of Ukraine aid money to an announcement of an investigation of the Trump’s Democratic rival Joe Biden.

A national security official sent a letter to Bolton attorney Charles Cooper saying the manuscript cannot be published in its current form because it contains “significant amounts of classified information.”

Bolton had sent the manuscript to the White House National Security Council in December for a pre-publication review to check for classified information, as required for former officials who had access to secret information.

The letter to Cooper indicates the National Security Council will follow up with “detailed guidance” on what should be removed from the manuscript.

Senators Begin Questioning Lawyers (1:16 p.m.)

The Senate began Wednesday’s session, which will provide eight hours for senators’ questions for Trump’s defense team and the House prosecutors. The questions will continue for up to eight hours on Thursday as well.

Senators will submit their questions in writing to U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts, who will read them out loud, alternating between Republican and Democratic questions. Roberts asked the defense and prosecution to limit their answers to five minutes each.

Democrats are likely to use their questions to highlight the need to call witnesses, especially former White House National Security Advisor John Bolton.

Democrat Says Bolton Flagged Envoy Ouster (12:57 p.m.)

Former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton privately urged Democrats to probe the administration’s handling of Ukraine shortly after his departure from the White House, said House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel.

Bolton suggested in a Sept. 23 phone call that Democrats investigate Trump’s ouster of U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, Engel said in a statement.

“He strongly implied that something improper had occurred around her removal as our top diplomat in Kyiv,” Engel said.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump questioned on Twitter why Bolton didn’t say anything about allegations of improprieties in the administration’s handling of Ukraine policy when he announced he was leaving the White House on Sept. 10.

“Why didn’t John Bolton complain about this ‘nonsense’ a long time ago, when he was very publicly terminated,” Trump tweeted. “He said, not that it matters, NOTHING!”

Romney Firm in Wanting Bolton to Testify (12:42 p.m.)

Senator Mitt Romney said he made clear to fellow Republicans that he is firm in backing former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton as a crucial witness in deciding the impeachment case.

“I have a great deal of confidence in John Bolton,” Romney, a former GOP presidential candidate, told reporters. “He’s a brilliant individual.”

Bolton is likely to be able to answer key questions such as what explanation Trump gave advisers when he decided to delay military aid for Ukraine, Romney said.

Bolton may also be able to tell senators whether “the president himself communicated to Ukraine” that the aid was being held up “in order to encourage them to investigate the Bidens,” Romney said.

“These are questions that relate to important issues I would like to get the answers to,” Romney added.

Parnas at Capitol, Can’t Attend Senate Trial (12:28 p.m.)

Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is planning to give a news conference on the Capitol steps outside the impeachment trial this afternoon, his lawyer Joseph Bondy says.

Bondy plans to attend the trial in the Senate gallery, with a ticket that Minority Leader Chuck Schumer helped arrange, the lawyer said.

Parnas and Bondy last week released a video recording of Trump calling for the firing of U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch in 2018. The video was made during an April 2018 dinner at the Trump International Hotel in Washington.