Senators race to overcome final snags in infrastructure deal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HOPE YEN
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers racing to seal a bipartisan infrastructure deal early this coming week are hitting a major roadblock over how much money should go to public transit, the group’s lead Republican negotiator said Sunday.

As discussions continued through the weekend, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said both sides were “about 90% of the way there” on an agreement.

“We have one issue outstanding, and we’re not getting much response from the Democrats on it,” he said. “It’s about mass transit. Our transit number is very generous.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has said he wants to pass a bipartisan package and an accompanying $3.5 trillion budget plan before the Senate leaves for its August recess. He held a procedural vote last week to begin debate on the broad framework, but all 50 Senate Republicans voted against it, saying they needed to see the full details of the plan.

Democrats want to see more of the money in the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure agreement go toward boosting public transportation, which include subways, light-rail lines and buses, in line with President Joe Biden’s original infrastructure proposal.

The bipartisan group originally appeared to be moving toward agreement on more money for transit before an objection by Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, the top Republican on the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee which oversees public transit. He cited, in part, previous COVID-19 federal relief money that had already been allocated to public transit.

“Nobody’s talking about cutting transit,” Toomey said Sunday. “The question is, how many tens of billions of dollars on top of the huge increase that they have already gotten is sufficient? And that’s where there is a little disagreement.”

Typically, spending from the federal Highway Trust Fund has followed the traditional formula of 80% for highways and 20% for transit. Republicans including Toomey want to change that, but Democratic Sens. Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Tom Carper of Delaware say they will oppose the deal if it does.

The White House has declined to say whether Biden would push for the additional funding for transit.

“Transit funding is obviously extremely important to the president — the ‘Amtrak President,’ as we may call him,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “But we believe that members can get this work done and can work through these issues quite quickly.”

The final package would need the support of 60 senators in the evenly split 50-50 Senate to advance past a filibuster -- meaning at least 10 Republicans along with every Democratic member. Last week’s test vote failed along party lines.

Democrats also are seeking to hammer out a compromise to pay for the package after Republicans dashed a plan to boost the IRS to go after tax scofflaws, but Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, a Democratic negotiator in the group, said he remains optimistic about reaching a deal soon.

“We’re down to the last couple of items, and I think you’re going to see a bill Monday afternoon,” Warner said Sunday.

Three rounds totaling nearly $70 billion in federal COVID-19 emergency assistance, including $30.5 billion that Biden signed into law in March, pulled transit agencies from the brink of financial collapse as riders steered clear of crowded spaces on subway cars and buses. That federal aid is expected to cover operating deficits from declining passenger revenue and costly COVID-19 cleaning and safety protocols through at least 2022.

But Democrats and public transit advocates see expanded public transit systems as key to easing traffic congestion, combating climate change and curbing car pollution.

Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., the chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, recently sent a letter with 30 Democrats on the panel warning that the Senate proposal was inadequate and that any deal should incorporate the House-passed $715 billion infrastructure bill, which includes more money for rail and transit.

“The historical share for public transit from the Highway Trust Fund is 20%,” Paul Skoutelas, president of the American Public Transportation Association said Sunday. “It is the absolute minimum acceptable level to help sustain our nation’s public transportation systems. It is imperative that we make robust, forward looking investments to modernize and expand public transit that will assist in our economic recovery from the COVID pandemic and get Americans back to work.”

Portman appeared on ABC’s “This Week,” Toomey was on CNN’s “State of the Union” and Warner spoke on “Fox News Sunday.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bipartisan Senators Group is Close to an Infrastructure Deal

    • The bipartisan group of senators trying to craft the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure package are close to an agreement, The Wall Street Journal reported. Sen. Rob Portman (R., Ohio), the lead Republican negotiator, told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that negotiators were “about 90% of the way there,” but still disagreed on how much money to direct to public transit. “They have not been serious about transit dollars,” Senate Banking Committee Chairman (D., Ohio), who oversees transit funding, said last week.

  • GOP's Portman says Senate infrastructure deal '90 percent' done, held up by mass transit

    GOP's Portman says Senate infrastructure deal '90 percent' done, held up by mass transit

  • Portman slams Pelosi's threat to delay infrastructure vote

    Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Sunday that the bipartisan infrastructure bill deal is near completion and slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's threat to hold off voting on the negotiated deal until a larger bill is passed through reconciliation by the Senate. “We're about 90% of the way there -- I feel good about getting that done this week,” Portman told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos. "We have one issue outstanding and we're not getting much response from the Democrats on it -- it's about mass transit," Portman said Sunday.

  • Open: This is "Face the Nation," July 25

    Today on "Face the Nation," COVID's summer surge threatens America's recovery and brings fresh urgency to the country's vaccination push.

  • Pelosi, Portman skirmish over bipartisan infrastructure timeline

    At issue is whether the bipartisan plan will be considered alone or paired with a second package favored by Democrats.

  • Free speech or secession? "Liberate Hong Kong" at heart of landmark case

    The landmark ruling could have long-term implications for how a national security law that China imposed on its freest city a year ago against secession, terrorism, subversion and collusion with foreign forces reshapes its common law traditions, some legal scholars say. Activists say a ruling to outlaw the slogan will tighten limits on free speech. The slogan was chanted during pro-democracy protests, posted online, scrawled on walls and printed on everything from pamphlets, books, stickers and T-shirts to coffee mugs.

  • U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

    United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent weeks, taking rural districts and surrounding provincial capitals, after U.S. President Joe Biden said in April U.S. troops would be withdrawn by September, ending a 20-year foreign military presence.

  • Groups worry about tapping COVID relief for infrastructure

    Organizations representing long-term care facilities on Friday urged lawmakers working on a bipartisan infrastructure plan to avoid dipping into COVID-relief funds to help pay for the roughly $600 billion in new spending sought for the public works buildout. Lawmakers and staff are expected to work through the weekend, sorting through the flurry of tensions over funds for water resources, public transit and other details in what they hope are the final stages of their work. The groups representing the long-term care facilities said tapping virus relief dollars would be “short-sighted, especially as COVID-19 variants continue to spread."

  • Exclusive-Democrats may scrap matching funds from infrastructure bill over wage issue

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats are threatening to scrap plans to create an infrastructure bank in the $1.2 trillion bipartisan spending bill after Republicans opposed a provision intended to lift workers' wages, according to three people familiar with the discussions. A decision to remove funding for the bank would be aimed at resolving a logjam over U.S. President Joe Biden's top legislative initiative, as lawmakers scramble to finalize key details of the plan ahead of the Senate's typical August recess. The group of bipartisan lawmakers seeking to hammer out Biden's infrastructure bill want to include $20 billion for a newly created infrastructure bank that would attract investment through private-public partnerships.

  • We need COVID-19 mandates to reach herd immunity. Start by requiring vaccine proof to fly.

    Biden should invoke mutual responsibility to counter the right’s anti-social idea of freedom. There's no right to infect others with a deadly disease.

  • Warner: Infrastructure bill text will be ready Monday

    Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) on Sunday said that he believes the legislative text of the bipartisan "hard" infrastructure package will be ready on Monday, after it failed to advance during the first vote on the Senate floor last week.Why it matters: Senate Republicans came together to oppose proceeding on the measure before it was written. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSenate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) had said the pro

  • Anti-corruption prosecutor praised by US flees Guatemala

    Anti-corruption prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval fled Guatemala late Friday, arriving in neighboring El Salvador just hours after he was removed from his post. Consuelo Porras, Guatemala’s attorney general, had accused the former head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity of “abuses” without specifying what they were. Sandoval said he was fired because of his investigations into top officials in the administration of President Alejandro Giammattei.

  • WSJ Opinion: Pelosi Blows Up Her Capitol Select Committee

    Yes, what she did was unprecedented. Photo: AP

  • What Improves the Chances of Solving a Murder?

    “The First 48,” a documentary on A&E about solving murders, has produced more than 450 episodes since its 2004 debut. The show’s title sequence tells us homicide detectives’ chances of solving a murder are “cut in half if they don’t get a lead within the first 48 hours.” It’s hard to verify this claim because such data is not systemically tracked, but “my experience is that it’s not true,” said John Skaggs, a retired detective from the Los Angeles Police Department who supervised more than 200 h

  • ‘I Never Imagined I’d Make It This Far’: SZA On Making New Music and Practicing Self-Love

    The singer-songwriter discusses her return to stage and why we all need to be much kinder to the Earth (and to ourselves).

  • Targeted for his Twitter handle, man dies after 'swatting' call sends police to his home

    Mark Herring, 60, had a massive heart attack, his family said. An 18-year-old was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison.

  • Commerce Secretary says infrastructure deal is "what Americans want"

    Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo tells "Face the Nation" that she hears from business leaders every day on the infrastructure deal to "get this passed."

  • Michael B. Jordan is creating his own Black Superman project for HBO Max

    After myriad rumors that he was in consideration for a film that would present Superman as a Black superhero, Michael B. Jordan is embarking on just such a project—but not the one people have been talking about. Specifically, Collider reports that the Black Panther and Fantastic Four star is developing, through his Outlier Society production company, a new HBO Max project centered, not on mainstream Superman Clark Kent, but alternate universe Superman Val-Zod.

  • Your Horoscope This Week: July 25, 2021

    Our final week of July pulls us deeper under the influence of Leo’s stars with Mercury moving into Leo on the 27th, where the Sun and Mars have already made their mark. There’s a prevailing sense that anything can happen this week. And if that anything is big, blessed, and beautiful? Then so be it. Of course, Mars is bound toward Virgo territory on the 29th, but not before making an opposition to Jupiter in Aquarius the preceding day. An opposition between the willpower of the individual and the

  • Sen. Rand Paul confronted by foul-mouthed constituent during a virtual town hall meeting

    The interaction with Kentucky Senator Rand Paul was posted on TikTok and went viral before being deleted.