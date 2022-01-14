Senators Sinema and Manchin reject overhauling filibuster rules
President Biden is vowing to fight for voting rights legislation despite opposition from two key democrats over changing Senate rules. An overhaul of the filibuster rules would allow Democrats to pass two voting rights bills with just a simple majority, instead of 60 votes. CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright joined CBSN's Jamie Yuccas to discuss.