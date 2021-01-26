Senate Republicans overwhelmingly back failed challenge to impeachment trial, hinting at Trump acquittal

Bart Jansen, USA TODAY

WASHINGTON – Senators who were sworn in Tuesday for the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump are grappling with what rules will govern the case as they judge whether he incited a riot at the Capitol that forced them to flee to safety while vandals rummaged through their mahogany desks.

As they chart out how the trial will work, Senate Republicans hinted at their final vote.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., proposed a motion Tuesday to declare the trial unconstitutional because Trump has already left office, but it was rejected on a 55-45 vote. The vote suggested Trump may be acquitted because a two-thirds majority – or at least 67 votes – is needed for conviction, and more than one-third of the chamber voted that the trial is unconstitutional.

"We're excited about it," Paul said after the vote. "It was one of the few times in Washington where a loss is actually a victory."

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania joined Democrats in killing Paul's motion. Collins said the vote indicated Trump would probably be acquitted.

“I do the math, but I think that it’s extraordinarily unlikely the president will be convicted,” Collins said.

The chamber wrestles with a trial that's unusual in a number of ways. It's the first time a president has been impeached twice. It's the first time a president has been tried after leaving office. And senators are witnesses in addition to jurors – as well as the presiding officer.

Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the longest-serving member of the Democratic majority, is presiding over the trial rather than Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. Roberts presided over Trump's first trial, but the Constitution calls for the chief justice to preside only over trials of sitting presidents.

The trial is scheduled to resume Feb. 9 after House members who serve as prosecutors – called managers – and Trump's defense team each file written arguments in the case.

Trump defense: As Trump impeachment trial begins, he lacks star lawyers, full Republican backing

House Democrats were joined by 10 Republicans to impeach Trump Jan. 13, charging that he incited the insurrection by repeatedly claiming falsely that he won the election. Trump argued that his speech outside the White House to supporters Jan. 6 was "appropriate" and that he can't be held responsible for the violence at the Capitol that left five dead.

Millions watched on national television as a mob supporting Trump smashed windows and doors at the Capitol. The intrusion interrupted the House and Senate and their counting of Electoral College votes that confirmed Joe Biden won the presidential election.

The Senate must decide whether to call witnesses or gather other evidence. Potential witnesses include Georgia election officials Trump pressured to overturn the state's results and rioters who entered the building.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said he was negotiating the details with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

"We’ll see what happens," Schumer said. "We don’t know what the requests are on either side yet – of the managers or the defense."

The main evidence is likely to come from Trump: his speech exhorting the mob to march to the Capitol because “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore," his tweets previewing a “wild” time and his inaction as violence unfolded.

“I think the principle witness is going to be Trump himself,” said Jimmy Gurule, a Notre Dame law professor and former federal prosecutor.

Biden and unity: Amid calls for unity, President Biden and Republicans don't agree what that looks like

The ultimate verdict will be political. In a Senate with 50 Republicans and 50 lawmakers who caucus with Democrats, a vote of two-thirds of the Senate is required to convict. Lawmakers have called it a vote of conscience.

“He roused the troops. He urged them on to fight like hell,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said of Trump. “He sent them on their way to the Capitol. He called upon lawlessness.”

Republicans called it pointless to impeach Trump after he left office. Though Trump spoke forcefully, the language was no more harsh than regular political speech, they argued.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said the trial could be conducted in a few days to argue points of law because “the public record is your television screen.”

"I don't think he believes he played a role in the defiling of the Capitol,” Graham said of Trump. “I think the argument that the election was stolen was overdone and got people ginned up, I think he's responsible for that. But people's decision to come here and take over the place, that lies with them.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., says President Trump &quot;called upon lawlessness.&quot;
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., says President Trump "called upon lawlessness."

What arguments are likely?

The heart of the case will be about whether Trump's language incited the violence.

Gurule, the former federal prosecutor, said the nine House members who will serve as prosecutors would probably quote from Trump’s speech in which he implored listeners to confront lawmakers and fight to take back the country.

“That’s not language that would have indicated a peaceful protest,” Gurule said. “He was imploring them to participate in violent conduct."

Gurule said managers would probably note that Trump didn’t say anything publicly for hours to restore calm as violence unfolded.

Sen. Rob Portman: Ohio Republican won't run for reelection, citing 'partisan gridlock'

“The implication there and the reasonable inference to be drawn is that he condoned it,” Gurule said.

Gurule noted that on Dec. 19, Trump tweeted an invitation to protest election results Jan. 6, which he said “will be wild!”

“Wild is not a term I would use to describe a peaceful protest,” Gurule said. “His words are going to be evidence used against him.”

Republicans argued that Trump’s speech near the White House on Jan. 6 before the crowd headed down Pennsylvania Avenue to lay siege to the Capitol wasn’t enough to incite violence. Lawmakers said phrasing Trump used such as “fight hard” to win back the country is typical of any political speech.

A Supreme Court case – Brandenburg v. Ohio – found the First Amendment protects speech unless it is likely to incite imminent lawless action. The case involved a Ku Klux Klan member giving a speech with racial slurs and indicating “it’s possible that there might have to be some revengeance taken.”

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., cited the Brandenburg decision during the impeachment debate to argue that Trump’s speech was protected because he didn’t “incite or provoke violence when there is a likelihood that such violence will ensue.”

Impeachment: Feds track plans to attack members of Congress during Trump impeachment

Democrats quoted different parts of the speech to argue for impeachment. Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., said Trump told the crowd, “We are going to have to fight much harder. You will never take back our country with weakness.”

Some Republican senators have already made their decision on whether Trump should be convicted.

“I do not at this point see an impeachable offense that would rise to the constitutional level that we've looked at,” said Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

Constitutional challenges

In one of the first disputes about the trial, Republicans contended it is unconstitutional to pursue Trump. His removal is no longer at stake after he left office Jan. 20.

“I'd make that argument,” said Graham, a former military lawyer. “The president looks forward to getting this behind him, believes it’s unconstitutional and damages his presidency, but you know he's going to have his day in court, and that's the way the system works.”

Republicans complained about Leahy presiding, rather than Roberts. Paul called the trial “a sham impeachment” if the chief justice doesn’t preside.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., called Trump’s rhetoric “inflammatory” and “irresponsible,” but he called the trial unconstitutional for pursuing a former president without the chief justice presiding.

“I think it's clearly unconstitutional,” Hawley said. “To me, this is an incredibly abusive process.”

Democrats said the trial is necessary to punish Trump, potentially to bar him from future office if he is convicted. Judges and former Secretary of War William Belknap were tried after leaving office, which Democrats said was appropriate because otherwise, officials would resign to avoid punishment.

$20 bill: President Biden accelerates move to put Harriet Tubman on $20 bill

Pelosi said avoiding impeachment late in a presidential term would offer a get-out-of-jail-free card for misbehavior.

“Just because he's now gone – thank God – you don't say to a president, ‘Do whatever you want in the last months of your administration,’” Pelosi said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said another important prospect from the trial – if Trump is convicted – is to block him from holding office.

“Whether somebody resigns or runs out the clock, it makes no difference,” Blumenthal said. “They can still be held accountable, and there's nothing in the spirit or the letter of the impeachment provisions in the Constitution that argues against it.”

President Donald Trump boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 20 en route to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
President Donald Trump boards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Jan. 20 en route to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Federal courts stay 'far away'

Trump could contest the constitutionality of the trial in the Senate, but Democrats would probably vote to reject his plea.

Trump could then litigate in federal court, but courts are reluctant to get involved in impeachment because the Constitution says, "The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments.”

In 1993, the Supreme Court ruled that an impeachment case against a federal judge wasn’t reviewable by the courts because impeachment is a political question. Chief Justice William Rehnquist wrote that opening the courthouse door to reviewing impeachment, even for a president, would “expose the political life of the country to months, or perhaps years, of chaos.”

“This lack of finality would manifest itself most dramatically if the President were impeached,” Rehnquist wrote. “The legitimacy of any successor, and hence his effectiveness, would be impaired severely, not merely while the judicial process was running its course, but during any retrial that a differently constituted Senate might conduct if its first judgment of conviction were invalidated."

Poll: A majority of Americans support the impeachment and conviction of Donald Trump

Tara Grove, a University of Alabama law professor and former Justice Department lawyer and federal appellate clerk, said that unless the Supreme Court reverses that decision, courts will shy away from impeachment cases.

“I think the justices would rather stay as far away from this proceeding as humanly possible,” Grove said. “And they have a precedent on point that would strongly suggest that they stay out of it.”

Protesters attack the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Protesters attack the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Senate must decide whether to call witnesses

Lawmakers are familiar with the events that sparked the impeachment after the counting of Electoral College votes was interrupted and lawmakers evacuated.

But senators must decide whether to hear from witnesses to flesh out the case. Republicans who controlled the Senate for Trump’s first trial voted against hearing witnesses then. It’s an open question whether they will be called this time.

“I think that the core of this case is Trump's incendiary and inciting words, the words out of his own mouth,” Blumenthal said. “But his intent to do harm, to cause injury and maybe even death, may come from witnesses who were with him when he was watching the assault on the Capitol, so witnesses can corroborate and powerfully document what we know.”

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said "it would be great" if there were witnesses and more evidence. Manchin said Trump must be allowed to defend himself properly.

“If they try to rush it through, I think it'd be a big mistake,” Manchin said.

Witnesses could include rioters, many of whom were quoted as saying Trump invited them to the Capitol. Rioters chanted, "Hang Mike Pence" in reference to the vice president and "Where's Nancy?" in search of the House speaker. They might fight Senate subpoenas while criminal cases are pending.

Another potential witness is Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger whom Trump urged in a call to “find 11,780 votes” – one more than he needed to win the state. The call is part of what the article of impeachment charges were repeated attempts by Trump to baselessly question the results of the 2020 election.

Investigation: Justice Department inspector general investigates whether staffers sought to improperly overturn 2020 election result

“My guess is that they will play at least excerpts of the taped conversation with the secretary of state in Georgia,” Grove said.

Avoiding witnesses could allow both sides to focus on the legal arguments of whether Trump’s behavior merits conviction for inciting an insurrection. Republicans could shorten the recital of details about the riot. Democrats could return faster to Biden’s agenda, including confirmation of nominees and his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief proposal.

“I don’t think it will take as long as the last one,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the lead House prosecutor and a constitutional scholar.

“It should be a quick trial really, quite frankly,” Graham said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump impeachment trial to begin as Senate mulls witnesses

Latest Stories

  • Biden did not, in fact, remove Trump's 'Diet Coke button' from the Resolute Desk, White House clarifies

    The new Biden administration has yet not disclosed the secrets of Area 51 or explained what the Air Force really knows about UFOs, but it did clarify, at least, the mystery of the vanished "Diet Coke button" former President Donald Trump would use to summon refreshments in the Oval Office. The usher button, as it is formally known, is not gone, even if it is no longer used to summon Diet Cokes, a White House official tells Politico. The White House official "unfortunately wouldn't say what Biden will use the button for," Politico's Daniel Lippman writes, suggesting Biden might summon Orange Gatorade and not the obvious answer, ice cream — or, let's get real, coffee. What's more, there are evidently two usher buttons in the Oval Office, one at the Resolute Desk and the other next to the chair by the fireplace, a former White House official told Politico, adding that Trump didn't actually use the Diet Coke button all that much because "he would usually just verbally ask the valets, who were around all day, for what he needed." In any case, it is not the placement of the button that matters, of course, but how you use it. And Biden will presumably know better than to order ice cream treats during a top-secret national security briefing. More stories from theweek.comSarah Huckabee Sanders' shameless campaign for governorChuck Schumer tried to unseat Susan Collins, and now it's personalDemocrats are getting Chuck Grassleyed

  • U.S. Senate expected to confirm Blinken as Secretary of State on Tuesday

    The U.S. Senate is expected to confirm President Joe Biden's nominee for secretary of state, veteran diplomat Antony Blinken, on Tuesday, after the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted strongly in favor of his appointment. After the 15-3 vote by the committee, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the full Senate would vote on Blinken at noon EST (1600 GMT) on Tuesday. Although the three committee no votes came from Republicans, Blinken is expected to be confirmed with strong bipartisan support.

  • Georgia lawmaker removed from House chamber after refusing Covid test

    "The member in question had been advised numerous times about the requirements and had refused to be tested," the House speaker said.

  • Four teenagers arrested over ‘live-streamed’ murder of 15-year-old girl in Walmart

    ‘There appeared to be no remorse,’ says Calcasieu Parish sheriff Tony Mancus

  • Chuck Schumer tried to unseat Susan Collins, and now it's personal

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) will have his work cut out for him as he tries to maneuver through the 50-50 upper chamber. To pass most legislation, he'll need to work with Republicans to get things done, but that won't be easy, especially after he rigorously campaigned against a few of them in recent election cycles, CNN reports. Take, for example, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who ultimately won a hard fought re-election campaign last year against Democratic challenger Sara Gideon. Despite the victory, Collins appears to have taken Schumer's efforts to unseat her personally. "What this campaign taught me about Chuck Schumer is that he will say or do anything in order to win," she told CNN. "It was a deceitful, despicable campaign that he ran." Collins is generally considered one of the more bipartisan voices in the Senate and has crossed the aisle not infrequently throughout her tenure, but those words don't make her sound like someone who's excited to help hand Schumer easy wins. Read more at CNN. Susan Collins doesn't sound like she's keen on cutting lots of deals https://t.co/YHgj2ydgN6 — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) January 26, 2021 The only way governing with the filibuster can ever work is if Republicans are willing to engage in good faith negotiations. Even SUSAN COLLINS is explicitly stating she’s a partisan who has no interest in working with Democrats. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) January 26, 2021 More stories from theweek.comSarah Huckabee Sanders' shameless campaign for governorDemocrats are getting Chuck GrassleyedBiden's reverse triangulation

  • U.S. judge blocks deportation freeze in swift setback for Biden

    A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday temporarily blocked a move by new U.S. President Joe Biden to halt the deportation of many immigrants for a 100-day period, a swift legal setback for his ambitious immigration agenda. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, an appointee of former President Donald Trump in the Southern District of Texas, issued a temporary restraining order that blocks the policy nationwide for 14 days following a legal challenge by Texas. The Biden administration is expected to appeal the ruling, which halts the deportation freeze while both parties submit briefs on the matter.

  • Biden administration has system in place where reporters will not ask president tough questions: Media critic

    Steve Krakauer, editor at Fourth Watch, says 'it shouldn't be contingent' on one reporter to ask Biden tough questions.

  • Here Are The Brightest Decor Buys of the Season

    Let’s get loudOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Biden admin plans to buy 200 million more vaccine doses, to deliver through summer

    The Biden administration plans to increase its COVID-19 vaccine shipments to states and tribes from 8.6 million doses per week to 10 million for at least the next three weeks, as part of an effort to vaccinate the majority of the U.S. population by the end of this summer. Why it matters: Hospitals in states across the U.S. say they are running out of vaccines and the country's death toll is sharply rising.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. * Moderna and Pfizer have both said their vaccines are effective against the new coronavirus strain first identified in the United Kingdom, which has spread more rapidly and been detected in at least 12 states. * Moderna says its vaccine is also effective against the new strain that first appeared in South Africa.Details: The Biden administration says it plans to buy 100 million additional doses each of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, and aims to vaccinate 300 million Americans by this summer. * The Department of Health and Human Services will be instructed to give states a three-week estimate of incoming vaccine supply, instead of a one-week outlook. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Tibetan Monk, 19, Dies After Months of Beatings in Chinese Custody, Human Rights Watch Claims

    A 19-year-old Tibetan monk has reportedly died after battling two months of alleged mistreatment under Chinese authorities. Tenzin Nyima, also known as Tamay, served at Dza Wonpo monastery in Wonpo township, Kandze prefecture, a Tibetan area in the Sichuan province of China. Nyima was first arrested in November 2019 after distributing leaflets with three other monks according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

  • Judge bars Biden from enforcing 100-day deportation ban

    A federal judge on Tuesday barred the U.S. government from enforcing a 100-day deportation moratorium that is a key immigration priority of President Joe Biden. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton issued a temporary restraining order sought by Texas, which sued on Friday against a Department of Homeland Security memo that instructed immigration agencies to pause most deportations.

  • U.S. approves all deals involving Yemen's Houthis for one month

    The United States on Monday approved all transactions involving Yemen's Houthi movement for the next month as Washington reviews a Trump administration designation of the Iran-aligned group as a foreign terrorist organization. The move appeared designed to allay fears of companies and banks involved in commercial trade to Yemen, which relies almost solely on imports. The Treasury Department in a Frequently Asked Question specifically stated that foreign banks will not be exposed to sanctions "if they knowingly conduct or facilitate a transaction" for the Houthis.

  • Sean Spicer has application to White House Correspondents’ Association cancelled

    Newsmax said it already had enough correspondents at White House

  • Veteran activists campaign for Biden's immigration reform

    Immigrant rights activists energized by a new Democratic administration and majorities on Capitol Hill are gearing up for a fresh political battle to push through a proposed bill from President Joe Biden that would open a pathway to citizenship for up to 11 million people. The multimillion-dollar #WeAreHome campaign was launched Monday by national groups including United We Dream and the United Farm Workers Foundation. “We are home,” a young woman's voice declares in the first video spot showing immigrants in essential jobs such as cleaning and health care.

  • McConnell Signals Support for Effort to Deem Trump Impeachment Trial ‘Unconstitutional’

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) and forty-five members of his caucus backed an effort to declare the impeachment trial of former President Trump “unconstitutional” on Tuesday. McConnell’s colleague from Kentucky, Senator Rand Paul, introduced a point of order on Tuesday to declare Trump’s impeachment trial unconstitutional on the grounds that a president can’t be impeached once he has left office. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer then moved to table Paul’s point of order, blocking the effort to preemptively invalidate the impeachment trial. McConnell joined all but five Senate Republicans in opposing Schumer, signaling a willingness to entertain the argument that the impending trial is unconstitutional. The point of order resolution effectively forced Republicans to declare on the record whether they consider the impeachment trial constitutional, given that it’s taking place after Trump has left office. The resolution failed after a majority of senators voted in favor of Schumer’s move to table it, meaning the impeachment trial will go ahead as planned. However, only five Republicans voted against the resolution: Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. At the close of the impeachment trial itself, at least 17 Republican senators would need to join Democrats in order to convict Trump. “I think there will be enough support on” the point-of-order resolution “to show there’s no chance they can impeach the president,” Paul told reporters before the vote on Tuesday. “If 34 people support my resolution that this is an unconstitutional proceeding, it shows they don’t have the votes and we’re basically wasting our time.” Senator Collins said following the vote that there would be little chance of an impeachment conviction. “I think it’s pretty obvious from the vote today that it is extraordinary unlikely that the president will be convicted,” Collins told The New York Times. “Just do the math.” McConnell was reportedly pleased with the idea of impeaching Trump, after the former president incited a mob of his supporters to amass at the Capitol on January 6, though the majority leader later said publicly that he hadn’t decided whether to vote to convict. The mob breached the Capitol and forced lawmakers to evacuate, and five people died in the riots including a Capitol police officer. An impeachment conviction could allow the Senate to bar Trump from running for office again, however a number of Republican senators have come out against the impeachment push. Senator Marco Rubio of Florida said it would be “arrogant” for the Senate to prevent Trump from running again. “Voters get to decide that,” Rubio told Chis Wallace on Fox News Sunday. “Who are we to tell voters who they can vote for in the future?” Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas also voiced skepticism regarding the impeachment trial. “I think a lot of Americans are going to think it’s strange that the Senate is spending its time trying to convict and remove from office a man who left office a week ago,” Cotton told the Associated Press on Monday. Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that McConnell voted to declare Trump’s impeachment trial unconstitutional. In fact, the minority leader voted against a motion to table Senator Paul’s point of order, which deems the trial unconstitutional. We regret the error.

  • Five arrested as Australia Day protests draw thousands

    Five people were arrested in Sydney in largely peaceful Australia Day protests on Tuesday with thousands defying public health concerns and rallying across the nation against the mistreatment of the Indigenous people. The Jan. 26 public holiday marks the date the British fleet sailed into Sydney Harbour in 1788 to start a penal colony, viewing the land as unoccupied despite encountering settlements. But for many Indigenous Australians, who trace their lineage on the continent back 50,000 years, it is "Invasion Day".

  • Israeli military chief warns of new plans to strike Iran

    Israel's military chief Tuesday warned the Biden administration against rejoining the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, even if it toughens its terms, adding he's ordered his forces to step up preparations for possible offensive action against Iran during the coming year. The comments by Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi came as Israel and Iran both seek to put pressure on President Joe Biden ahead of his expected announcement on his approach for dealing with the Iranian nuclear program.

  • Sen. Patrick Leahy, who will preside over Trump impeachment trial, taken to hospital

    Leahy, 80, the president pro tempore of the Senate, was under observation after not feeling well.

  • Australia set for 10th day of no local COVID-19 cases

    Australia is on track for a 10th day of no new local COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with its most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) hoping to ease coronavirus restrictions this week after controlling a fast-spreading cluster. Australia's most populous state NSW has recorded no local cases for 10 days after low single digit numbers earlier in January. Victoria state, which is hosting the Australia Open tennis tournament, has gone three weeks without a local case.

  • Woman charged in Capitol riot may be released pending trial

    The mother of a Tennessee man who authorities say carried flexible plastic handcuffs during the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month can be released from custody, a federal magistrate judge ruled Monday in Tennessee. Lisa Eisenhart is accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol with her son, Eric Munchel of Nashville, during the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington. Eisenhart poses no flight risk or danger to the public while awaiting trial, Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Frensley ruled.