Parnas Tells of Rick Perry’s Role in Ukraine: Impeachment Update

(Bloomberg) -- Chief Justice John Roberts made his first appearance in the Senate chamber Thursday to swear in the senators for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, which is set to begin Tuesday.

Here are the latest developments:

Parnas Makes More Accusations on Ukraine (10 p.m.)

Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, said that then-Energy Secretary Rick Perry told Ukraine’s president that he had to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and the energy company that had Biden’s son as a board member.

Perry went to Ukraine with that message last May when he attended the inauguration of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Parnas said in the second part of an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that was broadcast on Thursday night.

His account widens the circle of Trump administration officials who have been accused of being involved or knew about an operaton to get the Ukrainian government to announce an investigation into Biden, one of President Donald Trump’s chief political rivals.

Giuliani told Perry what to tell Zelenskiy before going to Ukraine, Parnas said on Maddow’s program, without offering specific evidence. Perry called Giuliani after the inauguration and told him that Zelenskiy “is going to do it,” according to Parnas.

But when Zelenskiy only announced something about battling corruption, Parnas said, “Giuliani blew his lid on that saying that’s not what we discussed. That it wasn’t supposed to be a corruption investigated announcement. It has to be about Joe Biden and Hunter Biden and Burisma.” Hunter Biden was on the board of Burisma.

Perry left office late last year. The Department of Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday night. Earlier in the day, the White House tried to cast doubt on Parnas’ accusations.

“These allegations are being made by a man who is currently out on bail for federal crimes and is desperate to reduce his exposure to prison,” Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in an emailed statement. -- Chris Strohm

Pence Seeks Democratic Profile in Courage (9:10 p.m.)

Vice President Mike Pence called for a Democratic senator to cast a defiant vote to acquit President Donald Trump, and invoked the name of a beloved Democratic president, John F. Kennedy, to bolster his argument.

In an op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal on Thursday night, Pence said that “despite the focus on what a handful of Republican senators may do, the true profile in courage, as Kennedy understood it, would be a Senate Democrat willing to stand up and reject a partisan impeachment passed by the Democrat-controlled House.”

His column referred to Edmund Ross, one of the eight senators Kennedy lionized in “Profiles in Courage,” which was published while he was still in the Senate.

Ross, a Kansas Republican, turned against his party during the the impeachment trial of Andrew Johnson in 1868 and voted to acquit. Johnson escaped removal from office by just one vote.

“Now, as all eyes turn to the U.S. Senate and another partisan impeachment, and the parallels between Ross’s time and our own are striking,” Pence wrote in the Journal. “But despite the focus on what a handful of Republican senators may do, the true profile in courage, as Kennedy understood it, would be a Senate Democrat willing to stand up and reject a partisan impeachment passed by the Democrat-controlled House.” -- John Harney

GOP’s Collins ‘Likely’ to Support Witnesses (6:02 p.m.)

Republican Senator Susan Collins said she is “likely” to support a proposal to call witnesses after each side presents its case and answers questions from senators.

“While I need to hear the case argued and the questions answered, I tend to believe having additional information would be helpful,“ she said in a statement.

Collins of Maine said she won’t support any effort to call witnesses or seek documents before the cases are presented and senators can ask questions.

“I have not made a decision on any particular witnesses,” Collins said. “When we reach the appropriate point in the trial, I would like to hear from both sides about which witnesses, if any, they would like to call.”

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier Thursday he will try to force a vote on whether to call witnesses shortly after the trial gets underway next week. Democrats would need at least four Republicans to agree to call witnesses.