Senators worked throughout night to reach deal in coronavirus relief package

Democrats are leading the effort to push a relief measure in the evenly divided Senate. They hope to allow another round of government resources to be in place when the latest round of federal unemployment benefits expire next week. Kris Van Cleave reports.

Video Transcript

- The mad scramble over President Biden's nearly $2 trillion coronavirus relief package. Right now, Democrats are leading the effort to push the measure in the evenly divided Senate. They hope to allow another round of government resources to be in place when the latest round of federal unemployment benefits is set to expire late next week. The measure calls for $1,400 stimulus checks to Americans making $75,000 a year or less.

Emergency grants and loans to small businesses, state and local government aid, money for public health and an extension of unemployment benefits. On Friday, the Labor Department reported 3,079 new jobs were added to the nation's economy last month. Mr. Biden says that proves the urgency of this relief package.

We are covering this store from Capitol-- story from Capitol Hill and the White House this morning where it has been a long night. We'll begin with Kris Van Cleave on Capitol Hill. Kris, I hope you're not too tired. What's the latest there right now?

KRIS VAN CLEAVE: Well, good morning, Jeff. We are about 20 hours, 20 amendments, three of which passed, and one motion to adjourn into this and still going. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said late last night, "Make no mistake, we're going to continue working until we get the job done."

Well, that job is not done yet. The Senate's vote-a-rama got sidetracked for 12 hours by what some are calling vote-a-drama. Democrats spent half a day deadlocked over an Amendment dealing with unemployment benefits. After sometimes heated discussions, holdout Joe Manchin of West Virginia agreed to extend federal unemployment benefits through early September, but lower the amount from $400 to $300 weekly.

That matches the current figure. The Amendment will also make some unemployment benefits tax free. Once that deal was in place, the actual vote-a-rama could get started. This is part of an arcane legislative process known as reconciliation where the Senate can pass this $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill with a simple majority.

But first, every single Senator gets to offer as many amendments as they want and Republicans have a lot of amendments. Why? Because it lets them force Democrats to vote on issues they might not otherwise want to, something you can bring up later in say, an attack ad. Now, one of the big questions this Congress has been, how long could Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer keep his razor thin majority in lock step?

Well, yesterday that lasted until about noon. It underscores just how precarious a 50-50 split in the Senate can be. One thing that is working in the Democrats favor here is Republicans are down a Senator. Dan Sullivan of Alaska is attending a family funeral.

So right now there is a 59-49 majority here in the Senate for Democrats. We expect a vote possibly later today. Likely to pass on a party line vote. Dana?

- All right. Kris, thank you. Precarious, the key word there, obviously.

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats try to pass smaller, longer-lasting jobless benefits, make 2020 benefits tax-free

    Senate Democrats are trying to lower the weekly unemployment boost to $300 per week, while extending the enhanced benefits by a month in the next COVID relief package.

  • Support for Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package may not be as broad as it seems – it's all a matter of perspective

    Government spending bills that cost billions or trillions of dollars can seem abstract. Siri Stafford/DigitalVision via Getty Images CC BY-NC-ND Congress is on the verge of spending US$1.9 trillion to provide additional coronavirus relief to Americans, including $1,400 direct payments and extended unemployment benefits. Opinion polls show the bill has strong support, even among Republican voters. But what if you were told that this spending level represents about $15,000 for every household in the U.S.? Would that make you less likely to support it even if you like its provisions? We are accounting professors who research how the presentation of financial information affects individual judgments. Our recent work suggests it would lessen most people’s support for the spending bill. Making sense of big numbers In the Spring 2020 issue of Behavioral Research in Accounting, we published a study investigating whether individuals comprehend the large numbers involved in government spending. The federal government routinely spends amounts in the millions, billions and, more recently, trillions, yet these numbers are far beyond what individuals encounter on a daily basis, making it hard for most people – and probably lawmakers – to wrap their heads around them. We hypothesized that presenting the cost of government spending in per-household terms would make these amounts easier for individuals to understand and evaluate. In our study, we conducted an experiment in which people evaluated a hypothetical federal spending proposal that included provisions like job training, unemployment benefits and infrastructure spending. Half the participants were presented with a plan that would cost $718 million, while the other half saw the same proposal at a cost of $718 billion. Participants were randomly told either the full cost of the proposal or the tally in per-household terms. That is, $5,744 for the $718 billion version and $5.74 for the $718 million one. We found no difference in the level of support expressed by people who saw the $718 million proposal versus people who saw the $718 billion proposal, even though it’s 1,000 times larger. But the people who saw the per-household amount expressed significantly less support for the version with the larger price tag. Additionally, we then showed the participants who were given the total figures the per-household expression and found a similar drop in support for the more expensive proposal. Thus, we concluded that the per-household presentation made individuals cost sensitive to government spending. Interestingly, although liberals were on average more likely to support the spending proposal than conservatives, both groups became more cost sensitive when government spending was presented in per-household terms. What it means This is not to suggest the U.S. should or shouldn’t spend $1.9 trillion on coronavirus relief. Our point is that it’s important to make these large numbers relatable to voters, allowing them to put the overall cost into context and then make up their own minds on whether the spending is worth it. And it may mean, were voters told the per-household cost of the $1.9 billion bill, they’d offer less support. One caveat to this is that putting government spending in per-household terms may lead voters to incorrectly think they are personally responsible for that amount. Most – though not all – government funding comes from individual taxpayers, and not all households pay an equal share. However, we also found that participants didn’t have increased cost sensitivity because they felt personally liable, but because they simply understood the magnitude of the spending better. [Insight, in your inbox each day. You can get it with The Conversation’s email newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Aaron Saiewitz, University of Nevada, Las Vegas and M. David Piercey, University of Massachusetts Amherst. Read more:Millions, billions, trillions: How to make sense of numbers in the newsCoronavirus relief funds could easily pay to stop the worst of climate change while rebooting economies The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Eye Opener: Senate moves forward with COVID bill

    A deal has been reached in the Senate, paving the way forward for President Biden's COVID-19 relief bill. Also, several states are easing coronavirus restrictions as Dr. Anthony Fauci and other medical experts say they are worried. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.

  • Millions Are About to Get Slammed with a Surprise Tax Bill – Could a $10,200 Waiver Save the Day?

    Extended unemployment benefits provided much-needed relief to 40 million people in 2020, according to Century Foundation statistics. But now millions of Americans are facing surprise tax bills that...

  • $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package clears first Senate hurdle, but long road awaits

    Senators, used to leaving Washington on Thursday afternoons, were resigning themselves to the prospect of late nights and long hours going into the weekend as Democrats push to approve President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion economic aid package.

  • Senate Democrats reach deal on jobless aid in Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill

    Democrats in the U.S. Senate said Friday they had resolved their differences over unemployment aid in President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill, enabling them to move forward with the sweeping package after hours of delay. The deal would scale back the level of jobless benefits provided in the version of the bill that passed the House of Representatives last week and set up new tax breaks for people receiving them, according to Democratic aides. "We have reached a compromise that enables the economy to rebound quickly while also protecting those receiving unemployment benefits from being hit with (an) unexpected tax bill next year," said Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, a key centrist who had pushed to scale back the aid.

  • Sen. Sherrod Brown: $1,400 stimulus check ‘puts money in pockets’ so get it done fast

    As Democratic lawmakers press forward with President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package, Sen. Sherrod Brown says it’s important to get the deal done, even if minor changes are necessary.

  • Two top Cuomo aides leave amid sexual harassment, nursing home scandals

    Two top female aides to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) are reportedly departing his administration as the governor continues to grapple with two growing scandals. Press secretary Caitlin Girouard and interim policy adviser Erin Hammond have both left Cuomo's administration, Bloomberg reported on Friday. Their departures came after senior adviser Gareth Rhodes and first deputy press secretary Will Burns also announced they'd be leaving the Cuomo administration, though the governor's office has said these were previously planned, Bloomberg notes. They also said Hammond had been set to leave for several months to "focus on her family," and Girouard says she accepted another job in January, according to The Hill. But the departures come as Cuomo is facing growing criticism and calls to resign in the wake of three allegations of sexual harassment, including from two former aides. He's also under fire for his handling of data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths, with The New York Times reporting on Thursday that Cuomo aides rewrote a report to take out the number of New York nursing home residents who died from COVID-19. Girouard, Bloomberg points out, had issued the statement last week denying former aide Lindsey Boylan's sexual harassment claims, as well as the statement in December saying there is "simply no truth to these claims." Cuomo earlier this week apologized over the sexual harassment allegations, saying he didn't intend to act "in a way that made people feel uncomfortable" while denying that he ever "touched anyone inappropriately." However, Cuomo said he will not resign from office. On Friday, according to CNBC, state lawmakers moved to strip Cuomo of COVID-19 pandemic emergency powers. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'Manchin signs off on Democrats' stimulus bill unemployment compromise

  • North Dakota lawmaker expulsion reveals policy problems

    After the North Dakota House voted to expel a lawmaker accused of a long pattern of sexually harassing women at the Capitol, attention has turned to a policy that was intended to protect against harassment but may have actually made it harder to stop it. Legislative leaders vowed Friday to overhaul the policy crafted less than three years ago regarding workplace and sexual harassment at the Capitol, with an eye toward removing a requirement that eventually could make a victim’s identity public, which may have kept some women from coming forward. “Obviously, there is some gray areas that need to be filled in,” said Chet Pollert, the House Majority leader.

  • Biden getting 1st shot at making mark on federal judiciary

    President Joe Biden has two seats to fill on the influential appeals court in the nation's capital that regularly feeds judges to the Supreme Court. Barring an improbable expansion of the Supreme Court, Biden won’t be able to do anything about the high court’s entrenched conservative majority any time soon. Justice Clarence Thomas, at 72, is the oldest of the court’s conservatives and the three appointees of former President Donald Trump, ranging in age from 49 to 56, are expected to be on the bench for decades.

  • Senate poised to pass $1.9 trillion Covid aid bill

    The Senate voted all night Friday on amendments to the package, dragging debate into Saturday morning.

  • U.S. Senate begins voting on Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill

    The U.S. Senate on Saturday began voting on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan at the end of an around-the-clock session that began on Friday involving nearly two dozen preliminary votes and hours of closed-door negotiations. Democrats, who narrowly control the chamber, agreed to scale back aid to the millions who have lost their jobs in the crisis. As Friday night turned to Saturday morning, they stuck together to turn back Republican attempts to modify the bill, which according to the Congressional Budget Office would be the largest stimulus package ever.

  • Cuomo's fall from grace should be a wake up call for the media that pumped him up during the pandemic

    Cuomo's nursing home coverup was always in plain sight, but a fawning media mostly let him get away with it until now.

  • Five states are rolling back mask mandates. More could be on the way. Here's what it could mean for all of us.

    Alabama, Texas and Mississippi are joining more than a dozen other states in easing mask mandates even as COVID-19 continues to spread.

  • Bet $1 on Adesanya vs. Blachowicz and win $100 in free bets if Adesanya wins*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for the Israel Adesanya vs. Jan Blachowicz fight.

  • The Union 'is over' as we know it and should become a 'voluntary association' of nations, claims Welsh Labour leader

    The Welsh Labour leader has suggested the Union “is over” in its current form and should be reinvented as a “voluntary association” of four nations. In comments rejected by Downing Street, First Minister Mark Drakeford complained of a lack of interaction with Boris Johnson and claimed there was “no institutional architecture to make the United Kingdom work”. Appearing before the Commons Welsh affairs committee, he added: “It is all ad hoc, random, and made up as we go along. And I’m afraid that really is not a satisfactory basis to sustain the future of the UK.” Mr Drakeford also described his own relationship with Mr Johnson as “remote” and claimed that the limited number of meetings during the pandemic had made the “security of the future of the UK” more difficult. Calling for a new devolution settlement after the crisis, he added: “I do think the effect of the pandemic and the last 12 months has been to polarise opinion in Wales about the way it should be governed. “What we have to do...is we have to recognise that the union as it is, is over. We have to create a new union. “We have to demonstrate to people how we can recraft the UK in a way that recognises it as a voluntary association of four nations, in which we choose to pool our sovereignty for common purposes and for common benefits. “Without the Prime Minister playing his part in all of that, I think it undermines the efforts of those of us – and I include myself certainly in this – who want to craft a successful future for the UK.” Mr Drakeford’s comments appear to put him at odds with Sir Keir Starmer, who has sought to enhance Labour’s position as a unionist party since becoming Labour leader in April last year. Asked about the intervention, the Prime Minister’s spokesman told reporters he “absolutely” did not share Mr Drakeford’s view on the Union. A Downing Street spokesman added later: "We have confronted this virus as one United Kingdom, working with the devolved administrations and local partners. This will continue as we move to build back better together. "There have been hundreds of meetings and calls with the devolved administrations and local partners since the pandemic began - including the weekly calls between the first ministers, deputy first ministers and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster. "This has also included COBR meetings, committees and dozens of other meetings with UK Government Ministers and officials. This will continue to be a key part of the planning and communication of the overall response. "The PM has always fully supported devolution and this government continues to put the union at the heart of everything we do." Separately, Number 10 also pushed back against claims that a second Scottish independence referendum could take place by the end of this year. It came after the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford suggested a new poll could take place just months after the Holyrood elections in May. Responding, a Downing Street spokesman said: "We’ve been very clear on our position; the PM will be the voice of the majority of Scottish people who voted decisively to remain part of the UK. He will stand against anyone trying to break our United Kingdom. "Scottish people have been clear that what they want to see is the UK Government and devolved administrations working together to defeat this pandemic."

  • Biden Agrees to Lower Income Cap for Stimulus Checks

    President Biden and Senate Democrats have agreed to tighten income limits for receiving the $1,400-per-person stimulus checks included in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, according to an...

  • U.S. flirting with COVID 4th wave by lifting restrictions, experts warn

    After weeks of progress in the fight against COVID-19, a drop in new cases in the U.S. has stalled. At the same time, states are rushing to lift restrictions meant to curb the spread of the virus, setting the stage for what could prove to be a fourth wave.

  • How stimulus checks can give you a $14,000 windfall this year

    Some households are collecting a big pile of federal money in 2021.

  • Bob Baffert has another favorite heading into San Felipe Stakes

    Life Is Good, possibly the best of Bob Baffert's four Kentucky Derby contenders, is the favorite in Saturday's San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita.