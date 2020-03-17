Senators are worried Congress will shut down over coronavirus

Senators feel like they're in a race against time, Politico reports.

Lawmakers from both parties are reportedly discussing the third phase of a coronavirus stimulus package before they've wrapped up phase two. The reason is pretty simple — they don't want to leave anything on the table as the chances increase that they won't be able to reconvene in Washington, D.C., for some time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said they could make the transition as early as this week. "I don't think we can assume that we can keep reconvening the Senate every week like we did this week," Rubio said. "I don't think we can make that assumption. With what might happen to airlines or travel schedules, with individual members having to go into quarantine or being exposed — I don't think we can operate as if we can just bring the Senate and House back whenever we want." Read more at Politico.

More stories from theweek.com

The conservatives who would sacrifice the elderly to save the economy

Coronavirus is exposing America's shameful selfish streak

About half of France's coronavirus patients in intensive care are under 65, health official says

