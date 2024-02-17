Senators Wyden, Merkley announce $70K ‘quadruple win’ for the Oregon Food Bank

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Food Bank is set to receive $70,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, Oregon Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Friday.

This is in an established effort to connect local food producers with emergency feeding organizations. Sen. Wyden in particular stressed the importance of connection between farmers and communities.

“Nothing is more important than making sure folks in need have food to eat, and the resources to thrive,” Wyden said. “Making sure this food is locally sourced and processed helps connect our Oregon farmers to the communities they feed.”

Sen. Merkley emphasized the importance of this connection, as well as how access to healthy and sustainably produced food is critical for Oregonians.

“Oregon Food Bank is essential in connecting communities and families in every corner of the state to locally grown and produced food from our bountiful producers across Oregon – a win-win for producers and families in need,” Sen. Merkley added. “Federal investments like these will continue to ensure they can keep getting sustainably produced food to those who need it most.”

Oregon Food Bank, meanwhile, is calling this a “quadruple win,” since the funds will further secure partnerships with local growers, ensuring no produce goes to waste and giving monetary compensation and tax incentives to the growers for the labor involved.

“Oregon Food Bank maximizes our impact by sourcing local produce affordably, and ultimately, our communities thrive as we work to end hunger and provide nourishing, culturally relevant foods,” said Susannah Morgan, President of Oregon Food Bank. “We’re grateful for Senator Wyden’s support and his understanding that food alone won’t end hunger. We look forward to continued partnership pursuing policy solutions that support our communities and drive lasting change.”

