Send a letter to Indiana's own Santa Claus, and get a letter back from elves

Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus (in Indiana).

And every year, tens of thousands of letters to the Man in Red make their way to Southern Indiana, where volunteer "elves" at the Santa Claus Museum work diligently to ensure they respond to as many as they can.

The Santa Claus postmaster has been responding to letters on behalf of Kris Kringle at least since 1930, Pat Koch, founder of the Santa Claus Museum & Village, previously told IndyStar.

Over time, the operation has grown, and families and groups around the world have made it part of their annual traditions.

Here's what you need to know to make sure your letter to Santa gets a response.

How Santa Claus, Indiana, got its name

The small town in Spencer County, Indiana, about two and a half hours southwest of Indianapolis, is known for its nationally ranked theme park. In 1946, industrialist Louis J. Koch opened Santa Claus Land, a theme park dedicated to all things Christmas — now known as Holiday World and Splashin' Safari.

"It's Santa Claus," the children exclaimed, "it’s Santa Claus."

According to local lore, in 1852, residents were required to rename the town when its application for a post office to be named Santa Fe was denied, citing an already-established Indiana town by the same name. Several meetings were held to discuss a potential name. Then, during a Christmas Eve celebration, a gust of wind blew open the doors to the town's log church, and sleigh bells were heard in the distance.

The Santa Claus post office was officially established in 1856, and Santa Claus, Indiana, has continued celebrating year-round, with Christmas- and other holiday-themed businesses and street names.

How to send a letter to Santa Claus

The official 2023 Santa Claus Post Office postmark was drawn by Allison Hoffman of Mariah Hill, Indiana.

Letters should be mailed to:

Santa ClausPO Box 1Santa Claus, IN 47579

Letters received by Dec. 16 will receive a response from Santa and the elves.

You can write a letter of your own or use a print-at-home template, available online at santaclausmuseum.org/letters-to-santa.

A pro tip for parents: Make sure the name and return address are legible so the elves know who to send it to.

To learn more about the Santa Claus Museum or to make a donation, visit santaclausmuseum.org.

