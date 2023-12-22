Send the message: The 'Gilbert Goons' will not violently attack our kids

It began with word of mouth and social media.

Young people and their parents began sharing information about encounters with a group of young thugs who have been terrorizing parts of the southeast Valley.

It took time to understand, but eventually people in Gilbert and Queen Creek were seeing patterns in what turned out to be a series of violent attacks on teens.

A group that calls itself the “Gilbert Goons” may have begun as far back as 2022 physically assaulting young people in mall parking lots, fast-food joints, town parks and at house parties.

They have seriously beaten and injured teenagers, sometimes using brass knuckles, and they’ve sent some to the hospital with broken bones.

Parents raise the alarm, demand action

Parents and their children have alerted police that “The Goons” were involved in the Oct. 28 beating death of 16-year-old Preston Lord in Queen Creek.

This has provoked fear throughout the southeast Valley and a good deal of anger and frustration among residents who complain that police and town officials in Gilbert and Queen Creek were slow to wake up to the threat.

The persistence of families has paid off.

Police departments in both towns are pursuing leads or reopening cases.

The Gilbert Town Council and its chief of police have issued statements expressing concern, and police have created a website to keep residents informed.

Towns must make clear: This will stop

Council member Robin Benning watches as Cassandra Erwin speaks during a city council meeting at the Queen Creek Town Council Community Chambers in Queen Creek on Dec. 6, 2023.

What town officials need to understand is the fear is real and their communication with citizens here must go well beyond the standard criminal investigation.

The towns need to send the message over and over that they will not tolerate any group or gang of kids violently attacking their young people.

This will stop.

Any young thug who participated in these crimes should know that law enforcement will aggressively pursue and prosecute them for what they have done.

Any citizens who have information on these cases should come forward now and share what they know with police.

Any parents who suspect their children might be involved need to start cooperating with authorities.

We will not fear the Gilbert Goons

In moments like this, a community must come together with firm resolve:

We will not let anyone terrorize our children and our families.

Arizona Republic reporters Robert Anglen and Elena Santa Cruz have documented numerous attacks on young people in the southeast Valley since December 2022.

The Goons appear to be a group of more than 20 mostly white teens from affluent families, Anglen and Santa Cruz report. So far there is no apparent racial motive, as many of the victims are white.

One Goon member told police he just wanted to assault strangers, the reporters noted. The attackers have video recorded some of their assaults and posted them on social media.

It has taken time for the citizens, town leadership and the police to get in sync, but now all must press on until this threat is crushed.

We are Arizonans. These are our towns and cities.

We are not going to live in fear.

This is an opinion of The Arizona Republic's editorial board.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 'Gilbert Goons' will not attack our kids. We must make that clear