How to Send Money to Someone Who Doesn't Have a Bank Account

Sending money to friends and family is fairly easy using a bank account — but what if the recipient doesn’t have one?

A 2017 survey by the FDIC revealed that a sizable 25% of American households are unbanked or underbanked — meaning they either don’t have bank accounts or use less traditional financial services, such as payday loans and check cashing services.

If you want to encourage someone to open a bank account, here's an easy how-to guide.

Meantime, here are the best low-cost ways to send money to someone without a bank account.

1. Money order

Money orders are easy to obtain from post offices, grocery stores, gas stations, pharmacies and major retailers such as Walmart — and a person doesn't need a bank account to receive one.

To send a money order, go to a retailer and purchase one in the amount you want to send, using cash, debit or a traveler’s check. You’ll be required to show ID and fill out the money order. Then just hand — or mail — the money order to your recipient.

Keep in mind that retailers may place different limits on the amount of money you can put in a money order and how many you can buy per day.

The recipient can cash the money order at credit unions, banks and some stores. He or she will need to show ID and sign the money order at the counter. There may be a fee, unless the recipient cashes the money order at the bank that issued it or at the post office.

Below are the fees you and the recipient should expect to pay:

Cost to sender : $1 to $2.

: $1 to $2. Cost to recipient : In some cases, a few dollars or a percentage of the funds being transferred.

: In some cases, a few dollars or a percentage of the funds being transferred. Sending limit: Usually $1,000 per money order within the U.S., or $700 per international transfer.

2. Walmart-to-Walmart

The mega-retailer’s Walmart2Walmart cash transfer program allows people to send money between store locations or by using a mobile application. You can send transfers straight from your phone or from any Walmart store in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

To start a transfer in-store, go to the customer service desk or money services center and present a photo ID.

Choose the amount you’d like to transfer, select the Walmart store where the receiver will pick it up, and pay for the transfer using cash or a debit card with PIN. You’ll be charged a fee for the transfer.

Your recipient can then walk into the chosen Walmart location and pick up the cash. Most transfers can be ready for pickup in just 10 minutes, Walmart says.

There are fees and sending limits:

Cost to sender : $4.50 to $18.

: $4.50 to $18. Cost to recipient : $0.

: $0. Sending limit: $2,500 per day, up to $6,000 a month.

3. Prepaid debit cards

