Sending a message: Megan Fox says 'pick me' in a series of saucy selfies on Instagram

Megan Fox and her fuzzy bucket hat returned to Instagram in a series of provocative selfies.

The 36-year-old actress captioned her photos "Pick me energy," as she posed and smiled for the camera.

The photos have already amassed over 2.5 million likes.

In one photo, Fox is seen holding the book "Moon Spells" by Diane Ahlquist.

MEGAN FOX SAYS SHE STRUGGLES FROM BODY DYSMORPHIA: 'I HAVE A LOT OF DEEP INSECURITIES'

The mother-of-three has spoken candidly on her body-image issues, revealing in 2021 to British GQ Style that she suffers from body dysmorhpia.

"We may look at somebody and think, ‘That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.' They most likely don't feel that way about themselves," Fox told the outlet.

MEGAN FOX IS 'PASSIONATE' ABOUT WORKING WITH VETERANS WHO'VE 'MADE THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE FOR OUR COUNTRY'

Fox got engaged to rapper Colson Baker, better known by his stage name Machine Gun Kelly, in January of this year.

After sharing their engagement in a video post to Instagram, fans noticed a bizarre revelation made by Fox in her caption, which read "and then we drank each other's blood."

In the aftermath of that announcement, Fox gave Glamour UK more context into her ‘ritual’ habits. "So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets, and we’re like ‘Game of Thrones' drinking each other’s blood…It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only."

The two have kept a relatively low-profile in the past few months.