WHO sending North Korea COVID medical supplies

The World Health Organization said it's sending COVID-19 medical supplies to North Korea.

Why it matters: It's an indication that North Korea may be loosening one of the "world's strictest pandemic border closures to receive outside help," notes AP, which first reported the news. North Korea has never publicly confirmed a coronavirus case, though experts doubt it's been untouched by infection.

What's happening: The WHO said in a weekly monitoring report that it's begun the process of sending the supplies via Dalian's port in northeast China for "strategic stockpiling and further dispatch" to North Korea.

North Korea has reported to that WHO all of the 40,700 people it tested for the virus through Sept. 23 returned negative results, though 94 had flu-like symptoms.

