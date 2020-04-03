Seneca Biopharma, Inc. Announces the Completion of Stem Cell Manufacturing Facility in China

GERMANTOWN, Md., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for diseases of high unmet medical need, today announced the completion of its new cell manufacturing facility in Suzhou, China. The facility will be used to manufacture NSI-566, the company's lead stem cell therapy, for clinical trials within China, including a non-GCP compliant Phase II trial currently underway for the treatment of chronic ischemic stroke at the BaYi Brain Hospital in Beijing. Stroke is the leading cause of death and disability in China.

"Completion of our new facility in Suzhou is a key milestone in Seneca's product development strategy," said Dr. Ken Carter, Executive Chairman of Seneca. "This facility will allow us to manufacture cells to support our current and future clinical trials in China." Further, Dr. Carter commented "I'd like to personally thank the staff who have been able to move forward on this plan while maintaining their safety during these uncertain times."

About Seneca Biopharma, Inc.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for diseases of high unmet medical need. The Company is in the process of transforming the organization through the acquisition or in-licensing of new science and technologies, to develop with the goal of providing meaningful therapies for patients.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in the development and commercialization of potential products, uncertainty of clinical trial results or regulatory approvals or clearances, need for future capital, dependence upon collaborators and maintenance of our intellectual property rights. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in Seneca's periodic reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

